VIDEO: 2-alarm fire breaks out in SoHo apartment building

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A two-alarm fire engulfed the roof of a six-story mixed use building in SoHo on Thursday, according to the FDNY.

Black smoke could be seen from around the city as firefighters responded to the fire on Wooster Street between Prince and Spring Streets around 4:39 p.m.

The FDNY sent 106 firefighters to combat the blaze. All visible fire was extinguished by around 5:45 p.m., though units were still on the scene operating at that time.

The building houses stores on the first floor with apartments above.

No one was injured in the fire, according to officials.