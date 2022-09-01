ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A story worth telling': Mineral Palace exhibit coming to El Pueblo History Museum

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
Beginning Friday, Sept. 9, Puebloans will be able to explore the colorful and little-known history of the Colorado Mineral Palace, an icon of the state and city in the first half of the 20th century.

The exhibit at El Pueblo History Museum, 301 North Union Ave., is several years in the making and designed by Devin Flores, "the foremost authority on the Mineral Palace," according to Zach Werkowitch, director of community relations for History Colorado.

“We are excited to debut the Mineral Palace exhibit and give museum-goers an opportunity to learn more about an iconic building that was once right here in Pueblo. The Palace represented the hopes and dreams of the people of Pueblo, and how they viewed their own present and prospective future,” Flores said in a news release.

“It’s a story worth telling as the legacy lives on in the name of the park and nearby businesses, the enduring mystery of the silver queen, and the future of the historic Mineral Palace Park, which continues to be impacted by expanding infrastructure and roadways.”

Museum curators have assembled oral histories, artifacts, archival documents, historic photographs, newspaper clippings and more to tell the story of a palace built to showcase Colorado’s mineral riches, according to the release.

Originally proposed as a mining exchange for investors to see Colorado’s geological assets, the Mineral Palace evolved into housing the world’s largest collection of rock, metals and gems. The Mineral Palace's surroundings included a human-made lake, expansive flower gardens, a public bathhouse and even a small zoo.

The palace originally opened on July 4, 1891, to coincide with the city’s Independence Day celebration and attracted thousands of visitors.

Swedish immigrant Otto Bulow designed the palace to include huge columns and 21 domes as high as 70 feet tall.

The palace was also home to statues representing Colorado’s mining industry, including King Coal, a 16-foot-tall statue funded by the city of Trinidad, and the Silver Queen, an 18-foot-tall statue paid for by the city of Aspen. Both statues were designed by Pueblo sculptor Hiram Johnson.

The years following the palace's opening in Pueblo were unpredictable and chaotic due to a crash in the silver market, and later, the Great Depression. The building fell into disrepair and was eventually demolished in 1943.

The contents of the palace mysteriously disappeared, according to History Colorado. For decades, there were rumors and urban legends about the contents, especially King Coal and the Silver Queen, being stolen or hidden.

The exhibit encapsulates the history of Pueblo, Werkowitch said.

"It was designed in the late 1880s when it seemed that the sky is the limit, when we competed industrially and on a population basis with Denver and we were much bigger than Colorado Springs," Werkowitch said. "So they built it here to showcase the wealth of the entire state. The fortunes of the palace kind of fell with the fortunes of Pueblo in a lot of ways."

The exhibit will be housed in the museum's international hall and will feature a jeweled miniature of the 27-acre Mineral Palace. Other highlights of the exhibit include life-sized tapestries of the Silver Queen and King Coal, a jeweled box made by Charles Otero, which was featured at the 1893 World's Fair, as well as original artwork, archived and community photos and more.

More than 80 years after the demolition of the titular mineral palace, Mineral Palace Park still serves as an important part of Pueblo life, hosting events such as Pueblo Pride, the Cinco de Mayo Cruise and the Pueblo Multicultural Festival. The park also hosts visitors every day who enjoy its pool, playground or simply the beauty of the park.

However, it is important to enjoy the park while it lasts, Werkowitch said, as he says a planned expansion of Interstate 25 threatens the park.

"(The Colorado Department of Transportation) has shared some plans, as they straighten I-25, including reducing lake Clara, demolishing the bandshell, and the bridge," Werkowitch said. "The park is still changing and we certainly want it to be there for posterity, for recreational purposes."

Elise Thatcher, a CDOT spokesperson, said CDOT has "no planned projects in our pipeline that would disturb Mineral Palace."

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

KRDO

World War II B-29 bomber coming to Pueblo this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of only two remaining flying Boeing B-29 bombers will be in Pueblo this coming weekend, Friday, Sept. 9 - Sunday, Sept. 11. According to the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum, there were almost 4,000 B-29s built during WWII. Only 25 airframes are left in existence, and only two of them are flying.
PUEBLO, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

