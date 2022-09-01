ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner identifies victims in 2 recent Pueblo homicides

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
 7 days ago

Three people killed in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide on Friday and an unrelated homicide Tuesday were identified Thursday by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter.

Nolan Guthrie, 30, and Rhonda Pate, 36, were found dead in their home Friday in the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue. Both were killed by gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene by coroner investigator.

Pate's death is being investigated as a homicide, and Guthrie's as a suicide.

On Tuesday, Whitney Nicole Chavez, 34, was discovered dead from apparent gunshot wounds at approximately 9:33 p.m. at a residence in the 900 block of East Seventh Street.

The two investigations mark the 17th and 18th homicide investigations in the city of Pueblo this year.

Original story: Pueblo PD upgrades suspicious death to homicide, investigates another shooting death

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Coroner identifies victims in 2 recent Pueblo homicides

