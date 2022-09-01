Read full article on original website
Recent rainy weather means higher West Nile Virus risk
AUSTIN, Texas — Wet weather is helping the drought, but also encouraging mosquitoes to multiply. It only takes a teaspoon of water and a few days for mosquitoes to breed, and two samples in Austin have tested positive for West Nile Virus. One of those positives was very close to Balcones District Park in North Austin.
Power restored to 2,069 PEC customers in Leander and Cedar Park, cause is unknown
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Power has been restored to over 2,000 Pedernales Electric Cooperative customers in Leander and Cedar Park after being without power for several hours for an unknown reason Sunday evening. PEC officials sent out the "outage alert" around 5:18 p.m. and said that two crews were...
Travis County ESD No. 2 to unveil first-of-its-kind fire truck in Central Texas
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A first-of-its-kind fire truck in Central Texas is expected to make its debut in the upcoming weeks. Travis County ESD No. 2 is expected to unveil its new blocking apparatus built to save lives when firefighters are working incidents on major highways. What makes this new...
4 injured in rollover collision in E Austin
Four people were injured in a rollover collision on State Highway 130 in east Austin Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near FM 696 around 4:09 p.m. Three pediatric trauma alert patients were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with potentially serious to serious injuries. ALSO...
Suspect arrested after striking man with umbrella, robs his belongings near UT-Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was arrested after he struck and robbed a man near the University of Texas at Austin Sunday morning. The Austin Police Department and UT Police responded around 7:40 a.m. to the aggravated robbery near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street -- just off campus.
One seriously injured in auto-pedestrian crash off Lamar Blvd in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital following an auto-pedestrian collision in North Austin Saturday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded around 9:56 a.m. to the 9200-9398 block of North Lamar Blvd near West Rundberg Lane. ATCEMS transported one person to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious...
Man dies two days after he was hit by officer's vehicle following pursuit in NE Austin
A suspect who led police on a pursuit from Pflugerville to Austin Friday evening died from his injuries after he was hit by an officer's vehicle. Pflugerville city officials said police identified the man as 44-year-old Joshua Butler of Austin. ALSO | Suspect arrested after striking man with umbrella, robs...
Most destructive wildfire in Texas history remembered 11 years later
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — It’s been 11 years since the most destructive wildfire in Texas history roared through Bastrop. On Labor Day weekend in 2011, and wind-blown power line sparked a complex of fires, killing two people. Even more, than a decade later, remnants still burn the Bastrop...
One dead after car crashes into creek in NW Austin
One person died after crashing into a creek in northwest Austin Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to reports of a driver inside the submerged car near 6409 Spicewood Springs Rd. around 4:18 p.m. By the time first responders arrived, bystanders had pulled the driver out of the vehicle. Medics...
Austin laborers hold Union Solidarity rally
AUSTIN, Texas — A union solidarity rally took place on the steps of the Texas State Capitol Monday at noon. Organizers tell CBS Austin the event was held to fight for better working conditions for Central Texas laborers. “We're here celebrating and creating solidarity among new and established unions...
'Rain or shine': UT fans tailgate for return of football season
AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas at Austin football fans braved the rain for the first football game of the season. The showers started hours before the game and left some people tailgating drenched. But despite the rain, the party went on. Rain or shine, Longhorn fans have been waiting...
Tarrant Countys Republican county judge backs Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's Democratic challenge
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, one of Texas’ most prominent Republican local leaders, is backing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s Democratic challenger. “The one person who I'll support statewide that will get me a little in trouble: Mike Collier for lieutenant governor,” Whitley said on Y’all-itics, a WFAA politics podcast.
Greg Abbott to launch television ad targeting Beto O'Rourke over police funding
"Greg Abbott to launch television ad targeting Beto O’Rourke over police funding" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Gov. Greg Abbott is launching an...
