ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Recent rainy weather means higher West Nile Virus risk

AUSTIN, Texas — Wet weather is helping the drought, but also encouraging mosquitoes to multiply. It only takes a teaspoon of water and a few days for mosquitoes to breed, and two samples in Austin have tested positive for West Nile Virus. One of those positives was very close to Balcones District Park in North Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

4 injured in rollover collision in E Austin

Four people were injured in a rollover collision on State Highway 130 in east Austin Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near FM 696 around 4:09 p.m. Three pediatric trauma alert patients were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with potentially serious to serious injuries. ALSO...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Health
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
CBS Austin

One seriously injured in auto-pedestrian crash off Lamar Blvd in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital following an auto-pedestrian collision in North Austin Saturday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded around 9:56 a.m. to the 9200-9398 block of North Lamar Blvd near West Rundberg Lane. ATCEMS transported one person to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Condition#Medical Clinic#Acoustic Wave#Texans
CBS Austin

One dead after car crashes into creek in NW Austin

One person died after crashing into a creek in northwest Austin Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to reports of a driver inside the submerged car near 6409 Spicewood Springs Rd. around 4:18 p.m. By the time first responders arrived, bystanders had pulled the driver out of the vehicle. Medics...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin laborers hold Union Solidarity rally

AUSTIN, Texas — A union solidarity rally took place on the steps of the Texas State Capitol Monday at noon. Organizers tell CBS Austin the event was held to fight for better working conditions for Central Texas laborers. “We're here celebrating and creating solidarity among new and established unions...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

'Rain or shine': UT fans tailgate for return of football season

AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas at Austin football fans braved the rain for the first football game of the season. The showers started hours before the game and left some people tailgating drenched. But despite the rain, the party went on. Rain or shine, Longhorn fans have been waiting...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy