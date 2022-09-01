ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Westside Motor Lounge Opening October 2022 With Three Acres of Food and Beverage Fun

By Caleb J. Spivak
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 4 days ago

As a key piece of Lincoln Property Company’s ongoing development at Echo Street West , along Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside Connector Trail, Westside Motor Lounge Wednesday announced it will launch pre-opening ticketed events late September 2022 with an official opening in early October, offering the city a new bar, restaurant, and outdoor entertainment experience.

This upcoming space is operated by STHRN Hospitality Co. , a collaborative hospitality management company led by local industry veterans Kelly Campbell , Elizabeth Feichter , and George Banks .

“With the development and execution of unique food and beverage experiences at the heart of what we do, the creation of Westside Motor Lounge has been a labor of love from the beginning for everyone involved,” Elizabeth Feichter, Partner of STHRN Hospitality Co., said in a press release. “Our team has taken the distinctive areas of this innovative space and created an overall food and beverage program that matches the casual vibe of this fun, repurposed property. It was imperative we build a unique experience in the heart of the Westside neighborhood and complement it with the perfect mix of cocktails and delicious food. We couldn’t be more excited to share it with the City of Atlanta.”

The three-acre adaptive reuse takes three classic automotive buildings and repurposes them into a cocktail lounge and listening room, and a restaurant and an event space, while being stitched together by an interactive gathering space in between.

Cocktail Lounge and Listening Room:

A key feature of the venue includes a 1,750 square-foot cocktail lounge and listening room called the “West Bar” located on the west side of the property. Here, guests can sip on a Pretty Thing with Basil Vodka, elderflower, vanilla, bitters, and citrus; a Georgia Gold Rush with bourbon, honey, peach bitters, and citrus; the Left Palm with bourbon, coconut rum, bitter liqueur, sweet vermouth, and chocolate bitters; and many more concoctions.

Kelsey Kenny will serve as the concept’s Bar Manager, overseeing and implementing the entirety of the Westside Motor Lounge bar program, which was created by consultant and notable mixologist Kellie Thorn.

“We offer a wide range of spirits with a focus on whiskey and agave and have built that as the foundation of our program,” Thorn said. “Our cocktail program is a mix of classic cocktails and re-works of classics with music and kinetic energy as the driving (pun intended) inspiration. Our beer program supports primarily local and regional producers, but you’ll also find a pony of Miller High Life paired up with a shot called a Ferrari, a chilled mixture of Fernet Branca and Campari. The wine program is focused on lower intervention wines, packaged to prove that good wine comes in all shapes and sizes.”

Restaurant and Bar:

The 2,900 square-foot restaurant and bar, seating 150 between its indoor and outdoor patios, in addition to the courtyard, offering up to 400 guests total, will offer up a mix of elevated Southern casual favorites. The full menu, curated by Executive Chef Jeffrey Peterson , features starters and snacks, shareable sides, handheld options, bowls, salads and rotating sweet treats. Highlights include a variety of snacks and shareable sides including house-made dips and spreads, pickled favorites, maple candy glazed bacon and a WML spin on mac and cheese made with bechamel sauce and a four-cheese blend topped with jalapeno cornbread crust; a variety of handhelds including a grilled pimento cheese and bacon sandwich; a grilled artichoke sandwich; blackened grouper sandwich and a smash burger. Bowls that include greens and a variety of meat and three options will also be served. Additional brunch options will include staples such as biscuits and gravy, bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, and more.

“Food has the chance to bring people and cultures together,” Peterson said. “It is one of the love languages of the world and its cultures. When you cook with love, it’s nourishment for the soul.”

In the restaurant’s main bar and lounge, guests can also indulge in twists on classic cocktails such as the Pink Cadillac Margarita with Reposado Tequila, orange liqueur, strawberry, and citrus; shaken drinks paying homage to the location including the Westside cocktail with Citrus Vodka, citrus, and mint; or tried and true favorites like the WML Old-Fashioned with rye, smoked corn whiskey, Demerara, and bitters.

Beer Garden + Outdoor Entertainment Experience:

And to top it all off, Westside Motor Lounge will also feature plenty of outdoor space and activities. In the center of it all, the half-acre courtyard will include a music stage, shuffleboard courts, cabanas, future food truck and fire pits as well as a beer garden. The beer garden, complete with music, a large screen TV, and garden tables, will highlight a rotating menu of draft and canned beer served from a 40’ shipping container.

Westside Motor Lounge is located at Echo Street West at 725 Echo Street NW, and set to open this October. Once open, the hours of operation will be Wednesday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m.to 2 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and closed Monday through Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36d8I9_0heikcN400
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pRFv0_0heikcN400
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7Ht2_0heikcN400
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rGoZ9_0heikcN400
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fpz2g_0heikcN400
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0efeUj_0heikcN400
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NeDwq_0heikcN400
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqdBE_0heikcN400
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JgxMg_0heikcN400
Photo: Official


