Virginia State

WSET

Virginia State Police safely rescues a horse found on I-64

(WSET) — The Virginia State Police said they appreciated drivers' patience on Saturday morning due to a horse on the road. On I-64 near Boyd Tavern, a horse was taken back into custody after being on the run for the past two days from nearby farm police said. Trooper...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia gas prices down 8 cents in a week

(WSET) — The gas price average in Virginia continues its weeks-long downward trend with prices dropping just over 8 cents in the past week. The current price average in Virginia is $3.565 per gallon while a week ago it was at $3.641, according to AAA. That's a lot better...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Danville City Councilman named to Virginia Small Business Commission

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler has been named to the Virginia Small Business Commission by Governor Glenn Youngkin. The governor announced multiple new appointments to his administration on Friday. Vogler has served on the Danville City Council since 2012, where he was the youngest person...
DANVILLE, VA
Virginia State
Virginia Crime & Safety
WSET

PHOTOS: Rescued baby opossum ventures back into the wild

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Even as a young animal this opossum is an expert gymnast!. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center posted pictures of a newly released opossum taking to the trees. These adorable photos show the opossum clambering along a thin tree and using his tail as support. "Even...
VIRGINIA STATE

