Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Hopeful retailers ready as clock ticks down to legalized retail cannabis in Vermont
WEST BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board can start issuing retail licenses beginning on Oct. 1-- just weeks away. But businesses have been preparing for the big day for months. A potential retailer in West Brattleboro is getting ready to open its doors. “Yeah, things are definitely...
WCAX
How businesses fared during Vermont’s summer tourism season
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Visitors to Vermont headed home on a soggy Labor Day, putting a cap on the holiday weekend and the state’s summer tourism season. “It’s kind of like a hidden gem but not really anymore, everyone has discovered Vermont,” said Deb Fischer of Franklin, Massachusetts.
WCAX
Why many Vermont women struggle to start their own businesses
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Women’s Fund has counted more than 2,000 women-owned businesses in the state, but the organization says systemic cultural norms affect the ability of many women to start their businesses. “I had the three big no’s: single, self-employed, female,” Kris Engstrom said.
No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges
A working group’s debate around forensic hospitals — which are inpatient psychiatric facilities that treat individuals involved in the criminal justice system — underlines the challenge in addressing one of the root causes of some of Vermont’s most high-profile violent crimes. Read the story on VTDigger here: No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermontbiz.com
Dust Off Your Resume for Food & Farm Jobs!
Vermont Business Magazine Do you want to be a part of Vermont’s thriving and dynamic agriculture sector? Are you passionate about food, farming and forestry? Check out all the great employment opportunities that are open across the state. From seed collectors to executive directors, there’s no shortage of exciting opportunities.
Vermont’s pandemic rental aid program to end
The state has been providing an average payment of $960 a month to about 12,600 households, but funding is exhausted.
The Valley Reporter
Valley businesses receive cannabis cultivator licenses
As of June 1, 2022, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board began to issue licenses for cannabis cultivators in the state. Three such licenses have been issued to Valley businesses. Serene Products in Waitsfield has received a Tier 1 outdoor license while ZsGreenZ in Duxbury and Happy Valley Products (a chain based in Massachusetts) in Waitsfield have both received Tier 1 mixed licenses.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont hosted 56 countries to explore the importance, value and concepts of agritourism
Over 500 participated from around the world with 350 visiting Vermont this past week. Vermont Business Magazine After two postponements because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was finally able to come together in Burlington, Vermont this past week. Over 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and 4 Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation. 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually. Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism from all over the world while making trips to experience the amazing farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.
RELATED PEOPLE
willistonobserver.com
State: Walgreens put Vermonters at risk during pandemic
Walgreens is defending itself against allegations that the company threatened Vermonters’ health and safety during the Covid-19 pandemic, writing in a legal filing last week that the pharmacy giant had “provided reasonable care to its patients while grappling with contingencies that impacted pharmacists nationwide.”. The dispute stems from...
Retailers fear cannabis supply won’t meet demand
State officials say shop owners may struggle to stock their shelves early on.
WCAX
Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes-- that’s what the Vermont Department for Children and Families is hoping to achieve with the creation of their newest position. The role is called the Indian Child Welfare Act coordinator. The title references the federal law that aims to keep Native American children under the care of relatives or tribe members whenever safe and possible. Because Abenaki tribes are recognized by the state but not by the federal government, that federal law doesn’t apply to them.
WCAX
Former police lieutenant tasked with leading Vermont’s violence prevention efforts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Dee Barbic, a retired Vermont State Police lieutenant, to lead the state’s Violence Prevention Task Force. Barbic says the new task force will take a look at the policies the state has in place and what existing agencies are doing to prevent violence, and how to better focus those efforts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: The unintended perils of death with dignity law
Vermont’s death-with-dignity law should be named Catch-39 not Act 39 for its booby-trap regulations. It’s a real life (or death) Catch-22. My Vermont primary care doctor for 25 years is 81-year-old Beach Conger MD, author of “Bag Balm and Duct Tape: Tales of a Vermont Doctor.”. I...
WCAX
Proposed passenger train to make stops in Island Pond
ISLAND POND, Vt. (WCAX) - As of now, only freight trains run through Island Pond, but within the next few years passengers could be stopping here on their way to places like Boston, Old Orchard Beach, or Montreal. “We’re always looking for ways to expand access in The Kingdom,” said...
Upper Valley vet warns about respiratory illness circulating among dogs in New Hampshire￼
The disease has in some cases been fatal, and details like mortality rate, spread and case counts remain unknown. Read the story on VTDigger here: Upper Valley vet warns about respiratory illness circulating among dogs in New Hampshire￼.
Plan, but don’t panic over heating oil prices, officials say
Vermont is relatively insulated from a possible New England fuel shortage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Plan, but don’t panic over heating oil prices, officials say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse
Two current Progressive/Democratic incumbents — Rep. Mollie Burke, P/D-Brattleboro, and Rep. Heather Surprenant, P/D-Barnard — have changed their party affiliations to Democratic. Now, only a few Progressive/Democratic incumbents are running for reelection in the party. Read the story on VTDigger here: More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse.
WCAX
Attorney General’s Office warns of student loan relief scams
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Attorney General’s office is warning people seeking information about student loan relief to be aware of scams. Last week, President Biden announced $10,000 in relief for borrowers, and $20,000 in relief for Pell Grant recipients. Staff with the state’s Consumer Assistance Program say...
Adirondack Council: Prohibit private weapons testing in Adirondacks
Group calls for hearing in reaction to proposed cannon range in Lewis. In light of an application to test the ballistics of military cannons in the Town of Lewis, the Adirondack Council is calling on the Adirondack Park Agency to hold a hearing and create a policy against private party military weapons testing in the park.
WCAX
Task force aims to rescue Vermont’s struggling dairy industry
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The task force hoping to revitalize the Vermont dairy industry had its first meeting of the year on Monday and still has its eyes set on rescuing a struggling industry. So far, Vermont is down 22 farms in 2022. Coming back from COVID-19 and struggles related...
Comments / 0