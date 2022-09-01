ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

How businesses fared during Vermont’s summer tourism season

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Visitors to Vermont headed home on a soggy Labor Day, putting a cap on the holiday weekend and the state’s summer tourism season. “It’s kind of like a hidden gem but not really anymore, everyone has discovered Vermont,” said Deb Fischer of Franklin, Massachusetts.
WCAX

Why many Vermont women struggle to start their own businesses

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Women’s Fund has counted more than 2,000 women-owned businesses in the state, but the organization says systemic cultural norms affect the ability of many women to start their businesses. “I had the three big no’s: single, self-employed, female,” Kris Engstrom said.
VTDigger

No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges

A working group’s debate around forensic hospitals — which are inpatient psychiatric facilities that treat individuals involved in the criminal justice system — underlines the challenge in addressing one of the root causes of some of Vermont’s most high-profile violent crimes. Read the story on VTDigger here: No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges.
vermontbiz.com

Dust Off Your Resume for Food & Farm Jobs!

Vermont Business Magazine Do you want to be a part of Vermont’s thriving and dynamic agriculture sector? Are you passionate about food, farming and forestry? Check out all the great employment opportunities that are open across the state. From seed collectors to executive directors, there’s no shortage of exciting opportunities.
The Valley Reporter

Valley businesses receive cannabis cultivator licenses

As of June 1, 2022, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board began to issue licenses for cannabis cultivators in the state. Three such licenses have been issued to Valley businesses. Serene Products in Waitsfield has received a Tier 1 outdoor license while ZsGreenZ in Duxbury and Happy Valley Products (a chain based in Massachusetts) in Waitsfield have both received Tier 1 mixed licenses.
vermontbiz.com

Vermont hosted 56 countries to explore the importance, value and concepts of agritourism

Over 500 participated from around the world with 350 visiting Vermont this past week. Vermont Business Magazine After two postponements because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was finally able to come together in Burlington, Vermont this past week. Over 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and 4 Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation. 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually. Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism from all over the world while making trips to experience the amazing farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.
willistonobserver.com

State: Walgreens put Vermonters at risk during pandemic

Walgreens is defending itself against allegations that the company threatened Vermonters’ health and safety during the Covid-19 pandemic, writing in a legal filing last week that the pharmacy giant had “provided reasonable care to its patients while grappling with contingencies that impacted pharmacists nationwide.”. The dispute stems from...
WCAX

Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes-- that’s what the Vermont Department for Children and Families is hoping to achieve with the creation of their newest position. The role is called the Indian Child Welfare Act coordinator. The title references the federal law that aims to keep Native American children under the care of relatives or tribe members whenever safe and possible. Because Abenaki tribes are recognized by the state but not by the federal government, that federal law doesn’t apply to them.
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: The unintended perils of death with dignity law

Vermont’s death-with-dignity law should be named Catch-39 not Act 39 for its booby-trap regulations. It’s a real life (or death) Catch-22. My Vermont primary care doctor for 25 years is 81-year-old Beach Conger MD, author of “Bag Balm and Duct Tape: Tales of a Vermont Doctor.”. I...
WCAX

Proposed passenger train to make stops in Island Pond

ISLAND POND, Vt. (WCAX) - As of now, only freight trains run through Island Pond, but within the next few years passengers could be stopping here on their way to places like Boston, Old Orchard Beach, or Montreal. “We’re always looking for ways to expand access in The Kingdom,” said...
VTDigger

More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse

Two current Progressive/Democratic incumbents — Rep. Mollie Burke, P/D-Brattleboro, and Rep. Heather Surprenant, P/D-Barnard — have changed their party affiliations to Democratic. Now, only a few Progressive/Democratic incumbents are running for reelection in the party. Read the story on VTDigger here: More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse.
WCAX

Attorney General’s Office warns of student loan relief scams

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Attorney General’s office is warning people seeking information about student loan relief to be aware of scams. Last week, President Biden announced $10,000 in relief for borrowers, and $20,000 in relief for Pell Grant recipients. Staff with the state’s Consumer Assistance Program say...
WCAX

Task force aims to rescue Vermont’s struggling dairy industry

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The task force hoping to revitalize the Vermont dairy industry had its first meeting of the year on Monday and still has its eyes set on rescuing a struggling industry. So far, Vermont is down 22 farms in 2022. Coming back from COVID-19 and struggles related...
