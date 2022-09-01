Read full article on original website
Biden tests his political strength in return to the campaign trail
President Joe Biden has been celebrating Labor Day in Pittsburgh on-and-off for more than a decade, twice using the city's parade as a testing ground while he contemplated a presidential run. When he returned to the city Monday, other races were front and center, including Pennsylvania's increasingly nasty Senate contest....
Four Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash on State Route 17
Four people were injured after a six-vehicle crash Friday evening in Union. State police say traffic was stopped on Route 17 west on the bridge over the Susquehanna River due to a construction barrel in the road and one vehicle could not stop in time before striking another. In all,...
