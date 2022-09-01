Read full article on original website
WWMTCw
Battle Creek asks residents to limit toilet use during sewer pipe project
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is asking neighbors alongside a large sewer pipe project to limit their toilet use for about 24 hours, starting Tuesday. City residents will receive door hangers 24 hours ahead of work on their street, city officials said. Limiting their toilet usage the following 24 hours will allow for the lining adhesive to set on the large sanitary sewer pipe.
Section of Getty Street in Muskegon to close after Labor Day
MUSKEGON, MI – A 1-mile stretch of Getty Street in Muskegon will be closed for nearly a week for repairs. Getty between Apple and Laketon avenues will close Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to a notice from the city of Muskegon. The closure is needed to repair a water leak, according to the notice.
Owners of wine and jazz venue say it’s ‘unlike any other place in Grand Rapids’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Nadia Brigham remembers the days, years ago, when she would visit downtown Grand Rapids and she said it felt like everybody was staring at her for being a Black woman. “I wanted to live in a place where you could have multiple races, ages, different...
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
Company eyes Grand Rapids neighborhood for new condo complex
ICCF Community Homes is eyeing Grand Rapids’ Alger Heights neighborhood for a new 27-unit condo complex.
WZZM 13
Registration underway: LMCU Bridge Run offers unique course and lots of ways to be involved
The 20th annual Lake Michigan Credit Union Bridge Run is Sunday, Sept. 18, and registration is underway now. The event offers a 10 Mile Run and 5k Run/Walk, all of which wind their way through downtown Grand Rapids and cross some of the city’s historic bridges. For those who...
Iconic diner from the 1950s relocated from Grand Rapids to Muskegon reopening
MUSKEGON, MI — A renovated 1950s pink-stripped diner will reopen to visitors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at a retro Bike Night at Hot Rod Harley Davidson in downtown Muskegon. The diner, built in New Jersey in 1954 and originally operated as Pal’s Diner, was...
Take a trip back in time at fully-restored 50s diner’s grand opening in Muskegon
Travel back to the 1950s at this grand opening for a restored diner in Muskegon. Back in November of 2021, it was announced that Pal's Dinner would be moving from Grand Rapids to Muskegon. Pal's Diner became an addition to the Hot Rod Harley Davidson after they removed a window...
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
Crews free Muskegon man from vehicle following crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 50-year-old Muskegon man was seriously injured in a crash after driving off the roadway and rolling his vehicle several times, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police said the man was wearing a seatbelt prior to the crash on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police responded...
Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo business
Fire officials are investigating what started a fire at a Kalamazoo business on Saturday. The fire broke out at 8:17 p.m. on East Cork Street.
Dispatch: No one injured in GR garage fire
No one was injured in a fire that broke out in a garage on Grand Rapids’ west side Friday afternoon, dispatch says.
Grand Rapids man, 32, dies after being thrown from motorcycle after colliding with other motorcycle
BARRY COUNTY, MI — A 32-year-old Grand Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a second motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash near the intersection of Milo and Parker roads in Prairieville Township, northwest of Hickory Corners, in Barry County at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, according to tweets from MSP’s Fifth District.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Rico’s Deli has delicious sandwiches that ‘won’t break your pocketbook’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Rico’s Deli in Walker, customers can find oven-baked subs, grilled panini sandwiches, wraps, salads, pizza and more. Owner Rico Neslon says he prides himself on using fresh ingredients at an affordable price. “You can come in and get something that’s fresh, made with...
Did you know SleazyWorld Go is from Grand Rapids?
This Grand Rapids-born rapper has been taking the industry and TikTok worlds by storm. Joseph Isaac, better known as SleazyWorld Go, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Although he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, he always mentions his Grand Rapids ties. While on The Bootleg Kev Show Podcast, SleazyWorld...
Goobers’ loyal and hungry customers turn out for decades-old bakery’s final week
NORTON SHORES, MI – For nearly a decade, Goobers Bakery owner Kevin Simons has been able to witness the joy and smiles his delicious donuts have created. A donut, as simple as it is, can make a big impact on someone, Simons told MLive/Muskegon Chronicle this week. “I’ve heard...
Police: Customer assaults 2 workers at Wyoming Burger King
A customer assaulted two teenaged employees at a Burger King in Wyoming, police say.
Greek snack food maker bringing 185 jobs to Kentwood
Unismack, SA expects to invest $41.7 million over the next five years in its new SnackCraft facility, which will be located at 4444 52nd St. SE, just west of Broadmoor Avenue.
Fast Casual
The Great Greek Mediterranean adding to Michigan footprint
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, owned by United Franchise Group, has opened a location at 8233 Byron Center Ave., SW in Byron Center, Michigan, under the direction of Savinder Singh, who operates several other businesses with his family. "As an avid lover of Greek food, I can proudly say The...
