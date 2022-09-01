Moorpark College football team looks to build momentum from last season

Mike Stuart has more than a few reasons for optimism at Griffin Stadium.

The Moorpark College football program has been on a modest upswing, winning four games in its 2021 post-pandemic return after a one-win season in 2019.

A year ago, the Raiders were in the race in the Southern California Football Association’s Pacific Conference in November, before season-ending losses to Santa Barbara City and Antelope Valley.

This season, they have added some interesting new faces to the returning core of that team, which includes receiver Alex Jones (Oak Park High), tackle Spencer Davis (Camarillo High) and all-state safety Daniel Pierce (Pacifica High).

“I think we have a good team this year,” Stuart said. “We have some pieces we haven’t had at Moorpark in forever.”

That starts in the backfield, where the Raiders have some exciting additions to the offense.

Bennett Johnson, a 6-foot-3 transfer from Southern Mississippi, gives Moorpark a traditional dropback passer.

“Bennett is more of your typical pocket guy,” Stuart said.

While Maccloud Crowton, a 6-1 transfer from the University of Idaho, might be more of the dual threat-type of quarterback currently in vogue at the collegiate level.

“Maccloud is the smaller one who can run a little bit better,” Stuart said.

Crowton is the son of former BYU head coach Gary Crowton. Stuart makes him sound like the quintessential coach’s son.

“He has football smarts,” Stuart said, “like knowing how to beat pressure.”

Running back Jyden King, who committed to Washington State when he was starring at Calabasas High, joins a backfield that already includes Gabe Landless (Royal High), Cameron Davis (Westlake High) and Royce Pao, a freshman from Hawaii.

“We’re very deep at running back,” Stuart said.

The Raiders return their top two receivers in Jones and Justin Ogle, as well as Blake Batarse (Royal High), who played on the 2019 team.

“Our whole receiving corps is back,” Stuart said.

Davis and Shaun Laupola (Hueneme) are returning starters on a bolstered offensive line.

“The biggest thing I took away from last year is I wanted to add some more depth on the offensive line,” Stuart said. “I wanted 15 (linemen). We got 14, but we’ve already had a couple guys hurt.”

On the other side of the ball, Moorpark returns its top two defensive players from a year ago.

Defensive end Peyton Casillas (Thousand Oaks) had a team-high seven sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, as a freshman.

Pierce had a team-high 52 tackles and four interceptions and was named all-state as a kickoff returner.

“He’s holding down the middle,” Stuart said. “He’s the captain of that defense.”

The defensive front will also rely upon tackle Ray Laupola (Hueneme High) and returners DJ Diaz (Camarillo High) and Brendan Bodner.

Christian Cojulon (Grace Brethren) returns at linebacker, which will be lifted by the addition of former Oaks Christian linebacker Ty Ely, a transfer from New Mexico State.

A pair of transfers from Stephen F. Austin and Texas Tech, Brayden Beck and Louis Ortiz, join Pierce in the secondary. Salah Hill is a returning starter at cornerback.

Moorpark opens the season Saturday night at Ventura College in the annual Citrus Cup game.

It will play five nonconference games before opening SCFA Pacific Conference play on Oct. 13 against Santa Monica. Antelope Valley, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles Valley and Los Angeles Pierce also return to the six-team circuit.

