Western Iowa Labor Federation holds annual picnic to celebrate workers
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Western Iowa Labor Federation hosted its annual Labor Day picnic at Riverside Park. This was the first time since 2019 that the event actually took place with the past two years canceled by COVID. The unions say this picnic is a chance to celebrate...
Culver's draws in Classic car enthusiasts on Labor Day for a cruise night
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several people in the Sioux City metro enjoyed their Labor Day showing off their fancy classic cars. Dozens of cars filled the Culver's Parking lot on Singing Hills on Monday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For years, Culver's has been hosting a car...
New filmmaker club in Siouxland hopes to instill a passion for the craft in all involved
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — There is a new group in Siouxland with a focus on film-making!. The Siouxland Filmmakers Club was started earlier this year. The goal of the group is to promote filmmaking in Sioux City and the surrounding areas and foster a love of the craft in local people of all ages and with all interests.
One arrested after weekend shooting in Allen, Nebraska
ALLEN, Neb. — A man is in jail after a shooting in the small community of Allen, Nebraska over the weekend. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in Allen Saturday afternoon, Sept. 3rd, after a female had stated a pickup hauling a trailer had driven past her house, firing a single shot toward her and her child before driving away.
