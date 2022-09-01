ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

One arrested after weekend shooting in Allen, Nebraska

ALLEN, Neb. — A man is in jail after a shooting in the small community of Allen, Nebraska over the weekend. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in Allen Saturday afternoon, Sept. 3rd, after a female had stated a pickup hauling a trailer had driven past her house, firing a single shot toward her and her child before driving away.
ALLEN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy