New Orleans, LA

WWL

Mayor Cantrell, police chief announce changes to NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced an $80 million proposal for the NOPD that includes new benefits and investments in technology. City Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano broke down the details of the $80 million investment in bonuses for new and existing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
WWL

4 terminated, 1 stepping down at Orleans Sheriff's Office

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that one official was stepping down and that four others had been terminated. Major Robert Donnelly will leave his role as director of the OPSO training division, after 36 years working for the sheriff's office. There was no immediate replacement announced.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

New Orleans sheriff announces five officials are leaving office

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that one official was stepping down and that four others had been terminated. Major Robert Donnelly will leave his role as director of the OPSO training division, after 36 years working for the sheriff with no immediate replacement.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Funeral services set for former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu

NEW ORLEANS — A funeral mass for former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu will be held this weekend, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. Moon Landrieu's funeral will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 12:30 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Church at 6367 St. Charles Avenue. Visitation begins at 10 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Latoya Cantrell
WWL

Former Mayor Morial reflects on the passing of Moon Landrieu

NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu won two elected terms as the Mayor of New Orleans. He helped make a significant difference in bringing racial equality to the city and revitalizing the city government in the 1970s. "I recognized as a politician as a legislature and a councilman we were...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Carjackings#Sentencing#New Orleans City Council#Wwl Tv
WWL

7 carjackings or attempted car armed robberies overnight raises alarm

NEW ORLEANS — In seven separate cases overnight Monday, victims were approached by armed men trying to steal their cars. NOPD is investigating three carjackings, two attempted carjackings, an armed robbery where a car was stolen, and an armed robbery where suspects tried to steal a car, but couldn't start it. It's unknown if the carjackings are connected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Officials reflect on Former NOLA Mayor Moon Landrieu's legacy

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana and New Orleans officials remember former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu, who played a significant role in the diversity of city officials, and was a trailblazer in the Civil Rights Movement. Landrieu appointed some of the first Black city officials and was one of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Fatal hit-and-run victims identified as father and son, suspect still at-large

MARRERO, La. — A father and son died in last Friday’s hit and run accident on the Westbank Expressway near the Ames Boulevard exit in Marrero. According to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, Carl January, Sr of Roswell, Georgia. 58 and Carl January, Jr, 37, from Kenosha, Wisconsin were killed. The motorized scooter they were traveling on was hit from behind by a Ford pickup truck.
MARRERO, LA
WWL

City holding events to help renters pay past due utility bills

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans will be assisting renters with past due utility bills on Wednesday and Thursday at Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East. The only qualifications needed for the assistance is to be a renter with a past due utility bill. The funds were made available to the city through pandemic funding.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette injured in car crash

NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette is expected to be back at work on Tuesday after she was injured in a car crash over the weekend when another driver ran a stop sign. Police say Perrette was riding in a car with two friends on Sunday around 1...
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL

New Orleans, LA
New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

