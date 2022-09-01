Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Mayor Cantrell, police chief announce changes to NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced an $80 million proposal for the NOPD that includes new benefits and investments in technology. City Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano broke down the details of the $80 million investment in bonuses for new and existing...
16-year-old shot after alleged carjacking; shootout with JP deputies
A teenager that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office believes was involved in a carjacking was shot in an exchange of gunfire Thursday night. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson and Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said that the shootout occurred in Behrman Park in Algiers around 8:30 p.m. According to Ferguson, JP...
Judge weighing whether to move violent juvenile offenders to Angola site
BRIDGE CITY, La. — A federal trial to decide whether juvenile offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth can be sent to Angola wrapped up on Thursday after three days of testimony. A federal judge in Baton Rouge heard from state officials along with youth justice advocates who...
Angola hearings continue as advocates fight for Bridge City youth to be held elsewhere
BATON ROUGE, La. — Hearings have been happening in the state capital for the last two days as advocates call for youth not to be held in Angola. A lawsuit filed last month is trying to block state officials from relocating youth from Bride City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish to the Louisiana State Penitentiary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 terminated, 1 stepping down at Orleans Sheriff's Office
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that one official was stepping down and that four others had been terminated. Major Robert Donnelly will leave his role as director of the OPSO training division, after 36 years working for the sheriff's office. There was no immediate replacement announced.
New Orleans sheriff announces five officials are leaving office
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that one official was stepping down and that four others had been terminated. Major Robert Donnelly will leave his role as director of the OPSO training division, after 36 years working for the sheriff with no immediate replacement.
Funeral services set for former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu
NEW ORLEANS — A funeral mass for former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu will be held this weekend, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. Moon Landrieu's funeral will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 12:30 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Church at 6367 St. Charles Avenue. Visitation begins at 10 a.m.
Gordon Plaza residents demand transparency after still not receiving settlement
NEW ORLEANS — Things got heated at the City Council meeting tonight as Gordon Plaza residents fought for answers on when they will get their money. The $35 Million Settlement awarded to Gordon Plaza residents, who were living on a toxic waste dump since the ’70s, was approved months ago. Yet residents still don’t know when they’ll get their money.
RELATED PEOPLE
Death of Plaquemines Parish teen from fentanyl part of disturbing trend
A week away from graduating from Belle Chasse High School back in May 2021, Hailey Deickman’s life was cut short. “This is the tragedy we’re seeing much too often,” said Plaquemines Parish District Attorney Charles Ballay. Ballay says Deickman, 18, bought what she thought was a Percocet....
Former Mayor Morial reflects on the passing of Moon Landrieu
NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu won two elected terms as the Mayor of New Orleans. He helped make a significant difference in bringing racial equality to the city and revitalizing the city government in the 1970s. "I recognized as a politician as a legislature and a councilman we were...
Woman says she tracked down her own stolen car after slow NOPD response
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department’s manpower shortage is well documented. The trickle-down effect is slow response time, particularly when it comes to property crimes where someone’s life is not in imminent danger. Kendra Mack arrived at the NOPD’s 7th District headquarters to get a...
“In this instance the police got it wrong" - community calls for justice
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Family members, attorneys, and the community stood behind Reginald Hamilton and Kody Blanchard and rallied outside the Plaquemine Parish Sheriff's Office, calling for answers. The two young men were accused of driving ATVs with one of them allegedly getting into a crash involving a deputy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 carjackings or attempted car armed robberies overnight raises alarm
NEW ORLEANS — In seven separate cases overnight Monday, victims were approached by armed men trying to steal their cars. NOPD is investigating three carjackings, two attempted carjackings, an armed robbery where a car was stolen, and an armed robbery where suspects tried to steal a car, but couldn't start it. It's unknown if the carjackings are connected.
Officials reflect on Former NOLA Mayor Moon Landrieu's legacy
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana and New Orleans officials remember former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu, who played a significant role in the diversity of city officials, and was a trailblazer in the Civil Rights Movement. Landrieu appointed some of the first Black city officials and was one of the...
Former New Orleans Mayor, Patriarch of Louisiana political dynasty, Moon Landrieu dies
NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu, the two-term mayor of New Orleans who ushered in an era of integration and revitalization of city government in the 1970s and fathered a political dynasty that includes a mayor and U.S. Senator, died Monday morning, his family told WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos. He was 92.
Nonprofit raises $7,000 to repair Charmaine Neville's Bywater home damaged in storm
NEW ORLEANS — Imagine you're sitting in your house during a storm when it's struck by lightning and it feels like your home lifts from its foundation. That happened a few weeks ago in Bywater and you'll recognize the homeowner: jazz singer Charmaine Neville of the Neville family. "I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fatal hit-and-run victims identified as father and son, suspect still at-large
MARRERO, La. — A father and son died in last Friday’s hit and run accident on the Westbank Expressway near the Ames Boulevard exit in Marrero. According to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, Carl January, Sr of Roswell, Georgia. 58 and Carl January, Jr, 37, from Kenosha, Wisconsin were killed. The motorized scooter they were traveling on was hit from behind by a Ford pickup truck.
City holding events to help renters pay past due utility bills
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans will be assisting renters with past due utility bills on Wednesday and Thursday at Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East. The only qualifications needed for the assistance is to be a renter with a past due utility bill. The funds were made available to the city through pandemic funding.
State Police Criminal Investigation Division searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
MARRERO, La. — A father and son died in a hit-and-run accident last Friday on the Westbank Expressway near the Ames Boulevard exit in Marrero. According to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, Carl January, Sr, 58, of Roswell, Georgia and Carl January, Jr, 37, from Kenosha, Wisconsin were killed.
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette injured in car crash
NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette is expected to be back at work on Tuesday after she was injured in a car crash over the weekend when another driver ran a stop sign. Police say Perrette was riding in a car with two friends on Sunday around 1...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0