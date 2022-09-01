Read full article on original website
Man arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm
On Sunday, September 4 at approximately 1:19 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside of a residence in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue. Witnesses reported that a subject at the residence had fired a gunshot at a vehicle. Officers identified 23-year-old Daquan S. Hickman as the suspect. […]
North Liberty woman arrested after refusing to provide name of juvenile son involved in fight
A North Liberty woman was arrested after allegedly refusing to provide her son’s name to officers who were investigating a fight between him and another juvenile. Police were investigating the incident the evening of August 29th in the area of Shady Glen Court in Iowa City. 28-year-old Shawana Coleman of Nichols Lane was reportedly being uncooperative with officers, refusing to give her son’s name or a description of what happened despite being asked multiple times.
Police: Suspect who had keys to stolen vehicle spat in officer’s face
A 19-year-old Davenport man with keys to a stolen car faces a felony charge after police say he fought with officers then spat in an officer’s face. Shaheem McKnight faces a felony second-degree theft charge and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations, court records say.
UI business student accused of “severely” beating his mother
A Universality of Iowa student faces charges that he beat his own mother at a downtown Iowa City hotel late Saturday night, causing serious injuries. Iowa City Police were called to Hotel Vetro on South Linn Street just before 11:45 Saturday night for a domestic assault. Investigators were told that 20-year-old Dominic Battaglia of North Van Buren Street had struck his mother in the head and face multiple times, causing what police describe as “serious” injuries. No other details about the incident, including the exact extent of those injuries or what led to the attack, have been released.
Police: Man, 2 teens arrested after police chase, crash in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police arrested a man and two teens Sunday after they fled from police in a stolen car. Jamel Neal, 24, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a press release. The two 14-year-old kids have been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting a peace officer. Neal is being held at the Rock Island County Jail without bond.
Police: Suspect broke into home, tried to drag victim to stolen vehicle
An 18-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped a teenager and tried to drag the victim to a stolen car. Elijha Miller faces felony charges of second-degree kidnapping of a victim under 18, first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness – first offense, assault while participating in a felony and eluding, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts, court records say.
State Police: Driver had loaded gun, marijuana, open alcohol containers
A 29-year-old Anamosa, Iowa, driver – covered in blood – had a loaded gun, marijuana and open liquor in the car in Davenport, Iowa State Police say. Elaesha Morton faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
Davenport man convicted of felon in possession of a firearm, witness tampering
On August 31, a federal jury found Roylee Richardson, Jr., age 32 of Davenport, guilty of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Tampering with a Witness. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, at approximately 11 a.m. on February 7, 2021, officers from the Davenport Police Department […]
3 arrested in Davenport arson case
A Davenport man is behind bars in connection with an arson case from July. On Wednesday, July 20 at approximately 5:28 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of possible arson inside an occupied home in the 1500 block of Washington Street, according to a news release and arrest affidavits. The structure involved […]
Husband, wife charged in connection with Clinton fatal shooting
Bettendorf Police arrested a Davenport man for sexually abusing a child around ten years ago. Man, 2 teens threw incendiary device into Davenport home, police say. A Davenport man and two teens were arrested after police say they threw an incendiary device into a house in July. Visit Quad Cities...
One injured in shooting in Rock Island
Police in Rock Island need your help with a shooting and stolen car case. On Sunday, September 4, at approximately 10:40 a.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Eighth Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a red vehicle involved but officers were unable to locate a […]
Iowa teen charged with murdering teacher gets new trial date
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (KETV) — One of the Iowa teenagers charged with murdering his high school Spanish teacher got a new trial date Thursday. Seventeen-year-old Willard Miller will now go to court in Pottawattamie County on March 20 — an evidentiary hearing is planned for Nov. 2. A...
One inmate sentenced in Carroll County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending Sept. 10
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Carroll County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 10. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Suspect in boating crash now faces child-endangerment charges
A 35-year-old Port Byron man who earlier was charged with operating a boat while intoxicated now faces child-endangerment charges. About 9:15 p.m. Aug. 13, a Department of Natural Resources officer was patrolling on the Mississippi River on Pool 14 in a marked DNR patrol boat and was just north of the Princeton Beach when Cedar Rapids State Radio dispatched a call from a boat “that was possibly struck by a barge and had capsized and was in the area of Green Gables Marina in LeClaire,” arrest affidavits say.
Teen charged with making threat toward Burlington High School staff
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A teenager was arrested Friday after police say they made a threat toward staff at Burlington High School. Around 9:45 a.m. Friday, Burlington Community School District administration notified police of the threat, police said in a media release. Officers responded and were able to identify the...
ICPD receives report of subject defecating in car dealership showroom; verbal warning issued
Iowa City Police responded to a report of a subject defecating in a car dealership showroom Saturday morning. According to the Iowa City Police Daily Activity Log, officers were called to Audi Iowa City…formerly Carousel Motors…on Highway 1 West just after 11:30am. The caller reported a male defecting in the showroom.
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
1 in custody after standoff
One person was in custody about 1:15 a.m. Friday after an hour-long standoff with police in Davenport. The incident began shortly before 12:15 a.m. on the 6400 block of Western Avenue. Police gathered outside a duplex, and used a loudspeaker to encourage a person inside to come out. At least...
Woman indicted for battery against police officer and pregnant woman
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was indicted for battery against a police officer and a pregnant woman Tuesday. According to Peoria County records, on Aug. 7, 21-year-old Chrischauna K. Smith struck and injured a pregnant woman. On Aug. 16 Smith also kicked a police officer while resisting arrest.
Mediapolis 15-year-old arrested after alleged threats against Burlington High School
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington authorities arrested a teenager on Friday, Sept. 2 after they allegedly made a threat against Burlington High School staff, according to a news release from the police department. At about 9:45 a.m., Burlington Community School District administrators notified police of a threat that had allegedly...
