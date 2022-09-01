Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Can a big win over Amite bring more success? Hammond coach Dorsett Buckels is counting on it
After last Friday's season-opening win over Class 3A rival Amite, Hammond is suddenly now a team to keep an eye on. However, the only thing the Class 5A Tornados are looking at is their next opponent. That mindset reflects the approach of third-year Hammond coach Dorsett Buckels, who has his...
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana capitalizes on early lead to dominate season opener
Friday saw the regular season get underway for many football teams across the state, with the biggest matchup in the Felicianas undoubtedly between the West Feliciana Saints and East Feliciana Tigers. The Saints won the battle of the Felicianas 58-14. Things got off to a relatively slow start in Friday’s...
theadvocate.com
'Community of unity': LSU, Southern collaborating on events ahead of football game
In the lead up to the first ever football matchup between LSU and Southern University on Saturday, the two universities are holding numerous events to celebrate their historic relationship and to collaborate on projects beneficial to Baton Rouge. Beginning Tuesday with an event featuring LSU President William Tate and Southern...
theadvocate.com
Woodlawn, Istrouma fill basketball jobs with familiar names; SJA wins Challenge of Champions
A former two-sport star and a coach who led another school to a runner-up finish two years ago have been hired as head coaches for schools with boys basketball pedigrees. Woodlawn hired former Family Christian Academy coach Stefson Arnold as its new coach, while JR Harris, who starred at Redemptorist and Southern Lab, is now the Istrouma’s coach.
theadvocate.com
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais breaks down Sunday's LSU-Florida St. game
Rome will not be rebuilt in a day. Brian Kelly, LSU’s new emperor, no doubt learned what a big rebuilding job he was in for soon after he took the job. Sunday night’s loss to Florida State confirmed it. The Tigers got outplayed for most of their 24-23 defeat. When they weren’t they were often their own worst enemy with bad blocking and not one but two muffed punts, though FSU's bizarre decisions left the door open.
theadvocate.com
LSU defensive star Maason Smith leaves FSU game after being injured while celebrating
LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith left Sunday's game against Florida State in the first quarter after suffering an injury while celebrating a stop by his defense. Smith jumped while celebrating and landed awkwardly on his left leg. He quickly fell to the ground, grasping his left knee while clearly in pain.
theadvocate.com
New faces lead Catholic, Vandebilt Catholic edges split St. Joseph's squad at Bayou Boogie meet
Conventional wisdom suggests it is foolish to put too much stock into the first cross country race of the season. However, there were some “unconventional” things to note at St. Michael’s Bayou Boogie Classic on Saturday at Highland Road Park. There were new faces. But Catholic High...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana area's Stars of the Night for Week 1
The Mighty Lions’ senior quarterback got his season started on the right foot, leading Lafayette to a 56-7 road win over H.L. Bourgeois. Saunier completed 8 of 16 passes for 158 yards and two scores and had seven carries for 105 yards and three more touchdowns. Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion...
theadvocate.com
LSU comes up short in Brian Kelly's first game, but it wasn't without plenty of drama
At the end of an improbable drive that almost covered every mistake LSU made Sunday night, Jayden Daniels nursed a cramp. The quarterback who nearly led the comeback talked to a nutritionist as he tended to the muscle. He needed an extra point, a routine play often overlooked, to send the season opener into overtime.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: The Brian Kelly era at LSU begins with nervous anticipation of what may be
It was his first game as a head coach, he was 29 years old, and he wanted to get off to a good start as he led Division II Grand Valley State against St. Joseph’s of Indiana. To say it was a humble and shaky beginning would be an...
theadvocate.com
Hello again: Brian Kelly makes his LSU debut against the team he started 2021 season against
Upon becoming LSU’s football coach in late November, Brian Kelly quickly learned there was one thing he could scratch off a lengthy to-do list. For Kelly and his soon-to-be-named coaching and operations staff, there would be no need to do a time-consuming deep-dive into an unfamiliar foe for his debut game with the Tigers.
theadvocate.com
LSU gets a commitment from a three-star cornerback for the Class of 2024
Zion Ferguson, a three-star cornerback in the class of 2024, gave his commitment to LSU on Sunday afternoon before the Tigers' season opener against Florida State. Ferguson, a 6-foot, 161 pounder from Loganville, Georgia, is the fifth commitment in LSU's class. His teammate at Grayson High School, four-star receiver JoJo Stone, previously committed to LSU for the class of 2024.
theadvocate.com
LSU football 2022: Meet Brian Kelly's coaches
Last stop: Cincinnati (2017-21) Need to know: Has coached with Brian Kelly for 14 seasons (Grand Valley State, 1992-98; Notre Dame, 2010-16). ... In their time together, the duo has won 115 games. ... In five seasons as Cincinnati's OC, the Bearcats won 48 games and went to four bowl games. ... Has coached every position on offense during his career.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: The little things from beginning to end conspire to sink LSU
It’s the little things that Brian Kelly emphasized leading up to his first season as LSU’s coach. Personal accountability. Nutrition plans. Mental exercises and monitoring players’ fatigue levels in practice so as not to overtax them at the wrong times. A million tiny details and carefully crafted stratagems, all designed to be swept up into big mountains of victories on the field.
theadvocate.com
LSU-Florida State consensus is in from Bet.NOLA experts: Best Bets for September 4
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
theadvocate.com
Westgate opens defense of title in style with shutout of crosstown rival
NEW IBERIA - Heading into the season-opener against crosstown rival New Iberia Senior High, Westgate coach Ryan Antoine had a few questions about his team the season after his Tigers won the Class 4A state championship. After Friday night's 47-0 win over the Jackets, the some questions are still needed...
theadvocate.com
Five memorable games: Looking back at some of LSU's most dramatic season openers ever
LSU begins its 129th season of football Sunday and christens the Brian Kelly era with a 6:30 p.m. game (on ABC) against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome. Here's a look back at five of the most memorable season openers in program history:. Sept. 2, 2018 — LSU 33, Miami...
theadvocate.com
How does LSU beat Florida State? Keys include stopping the Seminoles' run game
In the first game of the Brian Kelly era, LSU travels to New Orleans for a matchup with the Florida State Seminoles in prime time Sunday. The Seminoles not only have three veteran running backs but also a dual-threat quarterback. Last week, Florida State ran for 406 yards in a rout of FCS for Duquesne. Treshaun Ward is a versatile back who can run and catch, and his 127 yards rushing led three FSU backs who eclipsed 100 in the game. LSU’s defensive line is experienced and fully healthy, so it should provide a much stiffer test.
theadvocate.com
LSU has decided on its starting quarterback for the Florida State game
Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to start LSU's season opener Sunday night against Florida State, multiple sources told The Advocate. Daniels, an Arizona State transfer, won a close preseason competition with redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier for the job. Coach Brian Kelly determined the starter last weekend and told the...
