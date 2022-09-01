ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Baker, LA
City
Central, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais breaks down Sunday's LSU-Florida St. game

Rome will not be rebuilt in a day. Brian Kelly, LSU’s new emperor, no doubt learned what a big rebuilding job he was in for soon after he took the job. Sunday night’s loss to Florida State confirmed it. The Tigers got outplayed for most of their 24-23 defeat. When they weren’t they were often their own worst enemy with bad blocking and not one but two muffed punts, though FSU's bizarre decisions left the door open.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana area's Stars of the Night for Week 1

The Mighty Lions’ senior quarterback got his season started on the right foot, leading Lafayette to a 56-7 road win over H.L. Bourgeois. Saunier completed 8 of 16 passes for 158 yards and two scores and had seven carries for 105 yards and three more touchdowns. Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Hurricane Ida#American Football#Lhsaa#Catholic#Tigers
theadvocate.com

LSU gets a commitment from a three-star cornerback for the Class of 2024

Zion Ferguson, a three-star cornerback in the class of 2024, gave his commitment to LSU on Sunday afternoon before the Tigers' season opener against Florida State. Ferguson, a 6-foot, 161 pounder from Loganville, Georgia, is the fifth commitment in LSU's class. His teammate at Grayson High School, four-star receiver JoJo Stone, previously committed to LSU for the class of 2024.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theadvocate.com

LSU football 2022: Meet Brian Kelly's coaches

Last stop: Cincinnati (2017-21) Need to know: Has coached with Brian Kelly for 14 seasons (Grand Valley State, 1992-98; Notre Dame, 2010-16). ... In their time together, the duo has won 115 games. ... In five seasons as Cincinnati's OC, the Bearcats won 48 games and went to four bowl games. ... Has coached every position on offense during his career.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: The little things from beginning to end conspire to sink LSU

It’s the little things that Brian Kelly emphasized leading up to his first season as LSU’s coach. Personal accountability. Nutrition plans. Mental exercises and monitoring players’ fatigue levels in practice so as not to overtax them at the wrong times. A million tiny details and carefully crafted stratagems, all designed to be swept up into big mountains of victories on the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Westgate opens defense of title in style with shutout of crosstown rival

NEW IBERIA - Heading into the season-opener against crosstown rival New Iberia Senior High, Westgate coach Ryan Antoine had a few questions about his team the season after his Tigers won the Class 4A state championship. After Friday night's 47-0 win over the Jackets, the some questions are still needed...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

How does LSU beat Florida State? Keys include stopping the Seminoles' run game

In the first game of the Brian Kelly era, LSU travels to New Orleans for a matchup with the Florida State Seminoles in prime time Sunday. The Seminoles not only have three veteran running backs but also a dual-threat quarterback. Last week, Florida State ran for 406 yards in a rout of FCS for Duquesne. Treshaun Ward is a versatile back who can run and catch, and his 127 yards rushing led three FSU backs who eclipsed 100 in the game. LSU’s defensive line is experienced and fully healthy, so it should provide a much stiffer test.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU has decided on its starting quarterback for the Florida State game

Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to start LSU's season opener Sunday night against Florida State, multiple sources told The Advocate. Daniels, an Arizona State transfer, won a close preseason competition with redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier for the job. Coach Brian Kelly determined the starter last weekend and told the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy