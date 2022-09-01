ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Father, daughter could face years in prison if convicted for burning raccoon

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Days after Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe were walked through the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office and booked into jail, animal rights advocates celebrated in front of the Sarasota County Justice Center waving colorful poster boards and cheering. The people there are happy with the case’s progress, but they are keeping a close eye on the case as they await a trail.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Family of murdered Marine speaks out after non-guilty verdict

The family of a Marine Corps veteran murdered 25 years ago is speaking out after the non-guilty verdict on Friday. Keith Jones was staying at the former Tides Motel in downtown Fort Myers, when four men went into his room beat, robbed, and killed him. Michelle Ashley was accused of...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Drugs#Violent Crime#Fmpd#Fort Myers Police
fox13news.com

Fossil hunters warned about trespassing in North Port

There's enough large signs warning visitors not to come into the construction area at Wellen Park in North Port. But, police said they continue to receive calls about people not only digging, but bringing their own equipment to hunt for fossils.
NORTH PORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police investigating Dora Street shooting homicide

Fort Myers police are investigating the shooting homicide of a man on Dora Street early Sunday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire at a home on Dora Street shortly before 4 a.m. They found the victim, Francisco Javier Bustamante, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS immediately began life-saving measures.
FORT MYERS, FL
fox13news.com

Video: Deputy wrangles rattlesnake outside Florida home

LEE COUNTYY, Fla. - A Southwest Florida homeowner is breathing a sigh of relief and a venous snake is back in the wild after a deputy captured the venomous varmint outside a Lee County residence. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies recently received a call about a large...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 31

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com

9-year-old killed in crash on SR-78 in Glades County

A 9-year-old girl was killed and a 77-year-old woman seriously injured in a crash on SR-78 in Glades County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 30-year-old man from Okeechobee was towing a trailer south on SR-78, south of Tomato Grade Road, around 2:20 p.m. A sedan driven by a 46-year-old woman with the 9-year-old and the 77-year-old as her passengers, all from Okeechobee, was traveling north on SR-78.
GLADES COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy