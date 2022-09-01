Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Father, daughter could face years in prison if convicted for burning raccoon
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Days after Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe were walked through the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office and booked into jail, animal rights advocates celebrated in front of the Sarasota County Justice Center waving colorful poster boards and cheering. The people there are happy with the case’s progress, but they are keeping a close eye on the case as they await a trail.
Trial delayed for man facing death penalty in FMPD officer's murder
The trial for the man facing the death penalty for the murder of Fort Myers police officer Adam Jobbers-Miller has been delayed.
WINKNEWS.com
Family of murdered Marine speaks out after non-guilty verdict
The family of a Marine Corps veteran murdered 25 years ago is speaking out after the non-guilty verdict on Friday. Keith Jones was staying at the former Tides Motel in downtown Fort Myers, when four men went into his room beat, robbed, and killed him. Michelle Ashley was accused of...
WINKNEWS.com
2 felons arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Collier County
Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested two convicted felons in connection to a shooting incident that left a woman dead and a man critically injured. John Martin Crist, 28, and Juan Pablo Rodriguez, 32, were arrested on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and shooting into a dwelling.
Two Florida Men Arrested After Woman Shot Dead, Man Critically Injured
Two convicted felons have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left a woman dead and a man critically injured in Golden Gate Estates on Sunday At 12:21 a.m. deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 2900
Jury finds defendant not guilty in 1997 Fort Myers murder
A jury found Michelle Ashley not guilty of the 1997 murder of Marine Corps veteran Keith Jones. State prosecutors said Ashley tipped off four men to Jones’ whereabouts.
Naples man arrested after defrauding multiple contractors
A Naples man was arrested after he forged his application for a contracting license and defrauded individuals.
Victim in downtown shooting sues nightclub, parking service for damages
The victim, who was paralyzed in the Aug. 14 shooting, alleges an argument between her and the accused shooter began in the Edge nightclub and escalated to the parking garage.
fox13news.com
Fossil hunters warned about trespassing in North Port
There's enough large signs warning visitors not to come into the construction area at Wellen Park in North Port. But, police said they continue to receive calls about people not only digging, but bringing their own equipment to hunt for fossils.
1 detained as SWAT team involved in narcotics search at Fort Myers neighborhood
Fort Myers police confirmed a presence in the area of Thomas St. and Henderson Ave. Thursday morning was related to a narcotics search warrant.
wild941.com
Florida Man Arrested For Breaking Into His Own House Stealing Roommates Hookah
A Florida man from Lee County was arrested after he allegedly broke into a room inside his house stealing his roommates hookah. Tyler Wesley, 19, was arrested Saturday after police saw a security video showing him inside Monica’s bedroom. Wesley tried to cover up the camera but the cloth dropped and you could see him inside.
Traffic stop leads to woman's arrest for drug trafficking charges
A Fort Myers woman was arrested for trafficking more than 28 grams of cocaine and over 4 grams of fentanyl following a traffic stop made by an Officer and K9 Bane.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspects wanted for Fort Myers Target theft used anti-theft device removal tool
The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying two people who stole several items from a Fort Myers Target. Police say the suspects seemingly random items from the Target on Dynasty Road on August 6 around 8 p.m. FMPD says the suspects used an anti-theft device removal tool on the...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County man accused of construction fraud turns himself in
A Collier County man has turned himself in after an investigation into construction fraud by the State Attorney’s Office. The State Attorney’s Office says William Burgess, 67, turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Burgess is facing a first-degree felony for a scheme to...
Juvenile arrested for threatening DeSoto County High School on Snapchat
A juvenile was arrested by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office for making threats to DeSoto County High School through a social media app, Snapchat.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police investigating Dora Street shooting homicide
Fort Myers police are investigating the shooting homicide of a man on Dora Street early Sunday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire at a home on Dora Street shortly before 4 a.m. They found the victim, Francisco Javier Bustamante, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS immediately began life-saving measures.
Police chase leads to Naples man's arrest following a domestic dispute
Collier County deputies have made an arrest after they were searching for a man who reportedly ran from a domestic dispute Thursday night.
fox13news.com
Video: Deputy wrangles rattlesnake outside Florida home
LEE COUNTYY, Fla. - A Southwest Florida homeowner is breathing a sigh of relief and a venous snake is back in the wild after a deputy captured the venomous varmint outside a Lee County residence. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies recently received a call about a large...
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 31
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
9-year-old killed in crash on SR-78 in Glades County
A 9-year-old girl was killed and a 77-year-old woman seriously injured in a crash on SR-78 in Glades County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 30-year-old man from Okeechobee was towing a trailer south on SR-78, south of Tomato Grade Road, around 2:20 p.m. A sedan driven by a 46-year-old woman with the 9-year-old and the 77-year-old as her passengers, all from Okeechobee, was traveling north on SR-78.
