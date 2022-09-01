Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Related
Huntsville’s Jazz in the Park kickoff canceled
Ragan Whiteside was scheduled to headline the event, with John Stoddart and The PitchPockets as featured musicians.
Huntsville’s Jazz in the Park canceled Sunday due to weather
Huntsville’s Jazz in the Park set for Sunday evening has been canceled due to weather. The event, set to start at 5 p.m. at Big Spring Park East, was to be headlined by Ragan Whiteside and include acts by musicians John Stoddart and The PitchPockets. “While we are disappointed...
The local music scene is growing in Huntsville: "Invisible Fest" returns
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the music scene grows in the city, another local music festival rocked Huntsville at Fractal Brewing Project. It's known as "Invisible Fest" featuring many local artists. The festival's creator, Brad Posey, and local artist, Matthew Wilson share what it's all about. "When I was a...
Rolling Stone magazine’s new issue highlights Alabama city’s live-music
Pretty pop-star Harry Styles is on the cover, but page 46 will be more interesting to Huntsville residents. The city’s live music scene is covered in the print edition of Rolling Stone magazine’s September issue. Huntsville is among eight cities highlighted in a seven-page package headlined “Being There.”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham
Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. One person was killed Saturday night after being struck by a train in Huntsville. Former mayor, Burwell Wilbanks passed away Friday night.
WAFF
Trinity man found safe after leaving UAB hospital unsupervised
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Trinity man missing for nearly 15 hours was found safe in north Birmingham Sunday. Now, the man’s family is searching for answers as to why he was able to leave a Birmingham hospital by himself. Ron Rikard had been receiving cancer treatment at UAB...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Downtown Decatur AL Restaurants
When walking down the sidewalks of Decatur, Alabama, you’ll notice something right away. You have to check the doors of every establishment. Why? Because they are home to some of the best dining options a tiny Southern town has to offer. When it comes to downtown Decatur AL restaurants,...
tvseriesfinale.com
Love & Marriage: Huntsville: OWN Teases Reality Series’ Return (Watch)
Love & Marriage: Huntsville is returning soon to OWN. Season four will resume on Saturday. Featuring Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams, as well as Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, the OWN reality series follows high-powered African-Americans as they come together to revitalize Huntsville, Alabama.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here’s where teachers can get a free coffee Wednesday
One coffee shop is celebrating teachers on Wednesday, September 7.
WAFF
Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant
Limestone County addressing need for Special Education teachers. Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." One dead after being hit by train. Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at...
WAFF
Winchester Road McDonald’s location open after Sunday evening fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville McDonald’s location is back open this morning after crews responded to a fire on Sunday evening. The fire at the McDonald’s on Winchester Road started outside of the building on the sign. It’s not clear how much damage was done to the building but we do know that no one was hurt.
WAFF
One dead after late night car crash on University Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a crash on University Drive at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday. The car was completely flipped over and officers say the driver was dead when they arrived. Officers said the victim was a 20-year-old man and no other cars were involved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Southwest Airlines coming to Huntsville International Airport?
There was a time, not long ago, when Huntsville International Airport set a laser focus on attracting Southwest Airlines to the state’s second-busiest airport. More than 2½ years and one pandemic later, the airport is acknowledging that the nation’s largest low-fare carrier is, in fact, not coming to Huntsville. But the airport and the city’s mayor are not giving up just yet.
2 people swept away by floodwaters at Guntersville State Park
According to Hanceville's Mayor Kenneth Nail, two people, a man and a woman, were swept away from the park by the floodwater, sweeping them through a culvert.
WAFF
Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 5 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
WAFF
A former Madison Mayor died Friday night
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - City and County leaders have confirmed that a former Madison mayor passed away Friday night. A Madison County Commissioner confirms that Burwell ‘Sonny’ Wilbanks passed away Friday night. Wilbanks was elected and reelected mayor in the 1969,1973,1977 and 1985 elections, serving until 1988. Madison...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views
You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
radio7media.com
Hands Across the Border Checkpoint Scheduled in Ardmore
ON SEPTEMBER 23RD THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL PARTNER WITH THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE AND LOCAL AGENCIES ALONG WITH THE STATE OF ALABAMA FOR HANDS ACROSS THE BORDER, A MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL CAMPAIGN TO INCREASE TRAFFIC ENFORSEMENT FOR IMPAIRED DRIVERS. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN THE AREA OF MAIN STREET IN ARDMORE ON SEPTEMBER 23RD FROM 8 TO 10. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN TRAFFIC SAFETY.ORG.
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
Sign possibly caused fire at Huntsville McDonald’s
According to the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire and Rescue (MMVFR), it was around 7:45 when crews were called to the McDonald's on Winchester Road in Huntsville.
FOX54 News
Huntsville, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Huntsville local newshttps://www.rocketcitynow.com/
Comments / 0