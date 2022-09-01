Janie Barrera, president and CEO of LiftFund, has joined the board of directors of the San Antonio Report. Barrera was previously a member of the San Antonio Report’s community advisory board, a larger group that serves as a means to provide input and broaden the nonprofit news organization’s reach across San Antonio. Her addition as the eighth member of the board of directors comes as the San Antonio Report enters its second decade of publishing hyperlocal news.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO