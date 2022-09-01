Read full article on original website
Related
The Trailist: Converse Greenway Trail connects three parks on the Northeast Side
Even as San Antonio continues to build out its greenway trail network, nearby suburban cities are extending pathways of their own to connect existing parks and opening up new green space to residents. In Converse, a city of approximately 28,000 in northeastern Bexar County, crews have nearly completed a greenway...
Where I Live: Downtown
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
New Labor Plaza honors San Antonio’s union history with art, poetry
Labor and government leaders gathered Monday morning in the shadow of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center to celebrate the dedication of Labor Plaza, a collection of new and older public artworks recognizing the history of organized labor in San Antonio. Labor Plaza is the newest addition to the River...
Is organized labor in San Antonio seeing a grassroots revival?
San Antonio’s workers are among the least unionized in the country, but local organized labor and its sympathizers say the nationwide resurgence of interest in unions is being felt here, too. More than any potential uptick in workplace petitions — which nationally have ramped up this year — union...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio’s property maintenance code needs an update
In July, San Antonio’s Building Standards Board, Development Services Department, and the City Attorney’s Office won a battle to maintain the status quo on the San Antonio Property Maintenance Code. The property maintenance code governs residential and commercial buildings and structures, establishing minimum building standards aimed at ensuring the public health and safety of city residents. Unfortunately, many San Antonio residents have felt that code enforcement has too much discretion in determining what meets their standards of “general welfare.”
Final design for Brackenridge Park project includes major environmental upgrades
This article has been updated. City officials presented near-final design plans for the Brackenridge Park 2017 bond project Wednesday night that, if approved by state and city officials, would result in major environmental and cultural improvements to that part of the park. As shared in a detailed, 63-page presentation that...
Facing a stray animal crisis, city looks to expand vet services for low-income residents
The city department tasked with overseeing stray animals plans to expand free veterinary services for residents who can’t afford them in an effort to curb the number abandoned pets arriving in shelters. The move comes as a national shortage of veterinarians has made animal services harder to come by...
Election season kicks off as O’Rourke, Gutierrez come out swinging at San Antonio labor breakfast
Democrats kicked off the election season by rallying with loyal supporters Monday, but the opening salvos laid out by local officeholders and candidates at Monday’s AFL-CIO breakfast underscored the party’s new focus on dampening enthusiasm for the GOP among rural Republicans. Gathered at the Grand Hyatt River Walk,...
RELATED PEOPLE
El Grito launches Hispanic Heritage Month in San Antonio
San Antonio is gearing up to celebrate its close ties to Mexico with a slate of events themed around Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16 and lasting throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. Collectively called Fiestas Patrias in honor of the Mexican motherland, events kick off Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at...
Bexar County’s top PPP recipients raked in over $10M in loan forgiveness
More than two years after the Paycheck Protection Program first began directing billions of dollars in federal aid to businesses across the country, a clearer picture of its biggest beneficiaries has emerged. Designed to preserve jobs at small businesses from the seismic shocks of the early pandemic, the program provided...
Large industrial park to be built near San Antonio airport
A Dallas-based commercial real estate firm plans to break ground Thursday on a large industrial park near the San Antonio airport. Stream Realty Partners, which acquired the 45 acres of land north of Wurzbach Parkway at U.S. Highway 281, northwest of the San Antonio International Airport late last year, expects construction to be complete in August 2023.
Where I Live: New Braunfels
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City Council is right to debate how to invest $75 million windfall
The $75 million windfall that CPS Energy will contribute to the City of San Antonio for its fiscal 2023, $1.51 billion General Fund budget might not seem like a lot of money. But it is. The unanticipated funds are part of the $436 million — instead of the projected $361.2...
FAA awards another $2.5M for San Antonio airport improvements
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Tuesday that San Antonio will get $2.5 million in funding for airport improvements. The funds are part of the recent $850 million the FAA awarded to 200 U.S. airports through its airport improvement program. The announcement comes within a month of the San Antonio...
LiftFund founder Janie Barrera joins San Antonio Report board of directors
Janie Barrera, president and CEO of LiftFund, has joined the board of directors of the San Antonio Report. Barrera was previously a member of the San Antonio Report’s community advisory board, a larger group that serves as a means to provide input and broaden the nonprofit news organization’s reach across San Antonio. Her addition as the eighth member of the board of directors comes as the San Antonio Report enters its second decade of publishing hyperlocal news.
San Antonio’s week in photos, Aug. 21-27
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Want the news delivered for free every morning?. Sign up for The Daily Reach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
They use millions of gallons of water per month, but these SAWS customers are also conserving
Amid a historically hot summer and extreme drought conditions in Central Texas, the San Antonio Water System is issuing citations to residents not abiding by its Stage 2 water restrictions — almost 2,200 this year. At the same time, San Antonio’s biggest commercial and industrial water users are using...
New Jefferson Bank tower near the Pearl nears completion
For nearly two years, motorists headed into downtown on U.S. Highway 281 have had unobstructed views of a new stucco and steel tower rising higher on the eastward skyline. Set for completion this fall, the Jefferson Bank headquarters building stands at 13 stories, and with floor-to-ceiling windows on every level, it offers sweeping views of both the highway bend and a miles-long stretch of Broadway Street.
Musical Bridges Around the World celebrates 25 years in San Antonio with art exhibition
Cultural arts nonprofit Musical Bridges Around the World started after Russian-born pianist Anya Grokhovski moved to San Antonio with her young family in 1991. Her husband accepted a professorship at UTSA, and Grokhovski, having earned a doctorate degree in piano performance and pedagogy from the Russian Academy of Music in Moscow, was hired as a staff accompanist at the university shortly after.
Seeing ‘ton of opportunity’ in downtown San Antonio, Weston Urban plans more apartments
The high-profile owner and developer of several office buildings in the central business district has plans to continue changing the downtown skyline. But with more residential properties in the future. Downtown developer Weston Urban has turned its entire focus to residential development in the urban core, said Mark Jensen, vice...
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0