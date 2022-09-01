ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Victim in deadly Manchester stabbing identified; death ruled homicide

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The victim in a deadly Manchester stabbing was identified and his manner of death announced by officials on Saturday. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office identified the man as Daniel Whitmore, 75, of Manchester. Investigators said around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Manchester Police received a 911...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester stabbing suspect previously arrested in July, August

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man accused of fatally stabbing a Manchester man Friday was arrested twice in the past two months, according to officials. Raymond Moore, 40, was arrested on felony charges July 10 in Manchester after allegedly attempting to stab someone. Police said Moore is from Mississippi and...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Eight people killed in four crashes in four days

New Hampshire is reporting four fatal car crashes in just four days, leading to eight total deaths. The deadliest crash was in Rollinsford, which killed four people. The Rollinsford Police Department said they had never seen a worse crash. The other three crashes were in Bedford, Peterborough and Portsmouth, resulting...
ROLLINSFORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alton, NH
City
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Victims identified in Bedford motorcycle crash

BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police identified the victims of Saturday's deadly motorcycle crash. Kevin Hall, 36, and Heather Martel, 31, both from Manchester, died after their motorcycle collided with a sedan. Hall drove the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Martel, his passenger, succumbed to her injuries...
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Police are investigating an incident on Main Street in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Police are currently investigating an incident that occurred today on Main Street in Plymouth. The investigation involves state and local police, as well as fire crews and is taking place at a Plymouth State University student house. Police have confirmed they are investigating a death. They...
PLYMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Man dies after Portsmouth motorcycle crash

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police said one person died today in a motorcycle crash in Portsmouth. Police said they responded at 10:19 p.m. Saturday on Lang Road when a motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and hit another vehicle. Jack Tizzard, 22, of Kensington, was driving the motorcycle and...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witness Tampering#Lawsuits#Sexual Assault#N H#Violent Crime#Belknap Superior Court
WMUR.com

Four dead after SUV crashes into van in Rollinsford

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010 Dodge Grand...
ROLLINSFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Two teenage drivers crash after racing in Hudson, police say

HUDSON, N.H. — Two teenage driver are recovering after police said they crashed while street racing on Thursday, police said. It happened just after noon on Old Derry Road in Hudson. Police said the teen driving a black BMW ended up in oncoming traffic and hit the teen driving...
HUDSON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMUR.com

Motorcycle driver and passenger die in Bedford crash

BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police said two people died after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon. Kevin Hall, 36, of Manchester, drove the motorcycle. Heather Martel, 31, of Manchester, was his passenger. Police responded to a motorcycle and car crash at South River Road near Commerce Park North at 4:30...
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Bystanders save drowning child at New Hampton camp

An 8-year-old child survived a near drowning in New Hampton with the help of bystanders. New Hampton Fire Department said they responded to a call of a kid drowning in the pool at Adventure Bound Camping Resort. Fire Chief Kevin Lang said bystanders pulled the child from the pool and...
NEW HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Black bear spends summer afternoon on family's porch

BOXFORD, Mass. — A bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The family, who lives in Boxford, Mass., told sister station WCVB that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
BOXFORD, MA
WMUR.com

Tourists visit Lakes Region for Labor Day weekend

BELMONT, N.H. — The last summer holiday weekend was busy for the Lakes Region. People from across New England come to stay cool. Stas Daniel, of Vermont, was diving off a bridge with his friends. "We just went to a concert at the Pavillion," Daniel said. "It was a...
BELMONT, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire farmers adapting to climate change conditions

HOLLIS, N.H. — The dry summer has been negatively affecting New Hampshire agriculture, but the rain this Labor Day rain has created some hope for crops such as pumpkins and apples. The fluctuation in extreme weather each year is an example of climate change conditions. Trevor Hardy at Brookdale...
HOLLIS, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy