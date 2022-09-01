Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Victim in deadly Manchester stabbing identified; death ruled homicide
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The victim in a deadly Manchester stabbing was identified and his manner of death announced by officials on Saturday. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office identified the man as Daniel Whitmore, 75, of Manchester. Investigators said around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Manchester Police received a 911...
WMUR.com
Manchester stabbing suspect previously arrested in July, August
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man accused of fatally stabbing a Manchester man Friday was arrested twice in the past two months, according to officials. Raymond Moore, 40, was arrested on felony charges July 10 in Manchester after allegedly attempting to stab someone. Police said Moore is from Mississippi and...
WMUR.com
Eight people killed in four crashes in four days
New Hampshire is reporting four fatal car crashes in just four days, leading to eight total deaths. The deadliest crash was in Rollinsford, which killed four people. The Rollinsford Police Department said they had never seen a worse crash. The other three crashes were in Bedford, Peterborough and Portsmouth, resulting...
WMUR.com
Greenville man found stabbed to death in Milford nearly 40 years ago; case still unsolved
MILFORD, N.H. — The 1986 murder of a 25-year-old man from Greenville remains unsolved decades later. Michael Kierstead was last seen after he withdrew money from the Indian Head Bank in Wilton at around 4 p.m. on Sept. 4, 1986, officials said. He was seen getting into a blue...
WMUR.com
Crews take over an hour to remove woman from crashed car on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said a woman drove off the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack and crashed into trees. State police said they responded at 4:25 a.m. to a report of a car offroad northbound near mile 13.2. The woman was the only person in the 2002...
WMUR.com
Victims identified in Bedford motorcycle crash
BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police identified the victims of Saturday's deadly motorcycle crash. Kevin Hall, 36, and Heather Martel, 31, both from Manchester, died after their motorcycle collided with a sedan. Hall drove the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Martel, his passenger, succumbed to her injuries...
WMUR.com
Police are investigating an incident on Main Street in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Police are currently investigating an incident that occurred today on Main Street in Plymouth. The investigation involves state and local police, as well as fire crews and is taking place at a Plymouth State University student house. Police have confirmed they are investigating a death. They...
WMUR.com
Man dies after Portsmouth motorcycle crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police said one person died today in a motorcycle crash in Portsmouth. Police said they responded at 10:19 p.m. Saturday on Lang Road when a motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and hit another vehicle. Jack Tizzard, 22, of Kensington, was driving the motorcycle and...
WMUR.com
Marine veteran among 2 killed in triple shooting in Boston neighborhood, family says
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran is one of two men who were killed in a triple shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to family members of the victim. Boston police said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 26 Melbourne St. Relatives of the Marine...
WMUR.com
Sisters revive 9-year-old girl from drowning at New Hampton campground pool
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampton Fire Department said they responded to a report of a drowning in the pool at Adventure Bound Camping Resort on Saturday morning. Fire Chief Kevin Lang said bystanders pulled the child from the pool and started performing CPR by the time his crew arrived to the scene.
WMUR.com
Four dead after SUV crashes into van in Rollinsford
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010 Dodge Grand...
WMUR.com
Two teenage drivers crash after racing in Hudson, police say
HUDSON, N.H. — Two teenage driver are recovering after police said they crashed while street racing on Thursday, police said. It happened just after noon on Old Derry Road in Hudson. Police said the teen driving a black BMW ended up in oncoming traffic and hit the teen driving...
WMUR.com
Motorcycle driver and passenger die in Bedford crash
BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police said two people died after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon. Kevin Hall, 36, of Manchester, drove the motorcycle. Heather Martel, 31, of Manchester, was his passenger. Police responded to a motorcycle and car crash at South River Road near Commerce Park North at 4:30...
WMUR.com
Bystanders save drowning child at New Hampton camp
An 8-year-old child survived a near drowning in New Hampton with the help of bystanders. New Hampton Fire Department said they responded to a call of a kid drowning in the pool at Adventure Bound Camping Resort. Fire Chief Kevin Lang said bystanders pulled the child from the pool and...
WMUR.com
Saturday's headlines: Manchester stabbing homicide; rain forecast for Sunday
Authorities identified the victim in Friday's homicide. The suspect's arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
WMUR.com
Antrim siblings make and sell bracelets to benefit New Hampshire Children's Trust
CONCORD, N.H. — Three siblings from Antrim are on a mission to help fellow Granite State children. Madelyn, 6, Joshua, 8, and Emma, 9, spent the summer making bracelets to benefit the New Hampshire Children's Trust. The group works to eliminate child abuse and neglect. "We wanted to sell...
WMUR.com
Black bear spends summer afternoon on family's porch
BOXFORD, Mass. — A bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The family, who lives in Boxford, Mass., told sister station WCVB that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
WMUR.com
Tourists visit Lakes Region for Labor Day weekend
BELMONT, N.H. — The last summer holiday weekend was busy for the Lakes Region. People from across New England come to stay cool. Stas Daniel, of Vermont, was diving off a bridge with his friends. "We just went to a concert at the Pavillion," Daniel said. "It was a...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire farmers adapting to climate change conditions
HOLLIS, N.H. — The dry summer has been negatively affecting New Hampshire agriculture, but the rain this Labor Day rain has created some hope for crops such as pumpkins and apples. The fluctuation in extreme weather each year is an example of climate change conditions. Trevor Hardy at Brookdale...
