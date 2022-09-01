ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

425magazine.com

The Barking Frog Has a New Menu

When the Barking Frog’s Bobby Moore passed on his executive chef title to Executive Sous Chef Dylan Herrick this summer, it marked the end of a 20-plus-year legacy. But it also presented an exciting new chapter for this Eastside staple in the heart of Woodinville’s wine country. This...
WOODINVILLE, WA
425magazine.com

Farine Bakery & Café Opens Bellevue Location

The popularity of Redmond’s Farine Bakery & Café has led the business to expand to an eagerly anticipated second location in downtown Bellevue. It’s triple the size of its flagship bakery, and includes a heated outdoor terrace, too. Farine focuses on French- and Belgium- inspired pastries as well as fresh, premier-quality breads sold as whole loaves. Farine also has a brasserie-style menu serving breakfast and lunch.
Axios Seattle

4 must-try rooftop bars in Seattle

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots while the weather is still lovely.Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city — but a few standbys are also worth revisiting.1. mbarDetails: Savor inventive cocktails and Levantine cuisine at this hip rooftop in South Lake Union.Best for: Happy Hour. Order a loaded mezze platter ($20) or a customizable vodka soda ($11) Sunday through Thursday from 4-6pm.Address: 400 Fairview Ave. N. ...
SEATTLE, WA
The Week

6 stylish homes in Seattle

The 1912 landmarked Fischer Studio Building was originally a concert hall with music studios and housing for musicians. This three-bedroom top-floor 1970s apartment, renovated in 2016, features the preserved tiled foyer; carved-wood doors; an open main space with 15.5-foot ceilings, French glass doors to Juliet balconies, and wood-burning fireplace; a chef's kitchen with granite counters and extensive cabinetry; and a second suite with kitchenette and loft.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Grab a bite and explore other worlds at Mox Boarding House in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — In an increasingly digital world, analog tabletop gaming continues to grow in popularity. Mox Boarding House has locations in Bellevue, Seattle, and Portland and is opening a fourth spot in Chandler, Arizona. The multi-purpose game store features retail space with every imaginable tabletop game, places for...
BELLEVUE, WA
secretseattle.co

A Remarkable Recreation Of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Just Opened In Seattle

You can now explore the stunning details of Michelangelo’s iconic work at Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition! Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition showcases the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements while allowing its visitors to experience this art from an up-close, life-sized, and never-before-seen perspective.
SEATTLE, WA
viatravelers.com

32 Fun & Best Things to Do in Seattle, Washington

Have you ever visited Seattle, Washington? If not, you’re missing out! Seattle is a vibrant city located in the Pacific Northwest, on the West Coast of the United States. Often called The Emerald City, it’s a bustling city with lots of fun and interesting things to do. From...
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Big Chicken Comes to Renton

There’s a lot to cluck about as Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken concept, Big Chicken, makes its way to Renton this November. From delightfully crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to milkshakes and a blend of favorites from O’Neal’s own childhood, the quickly growing brand was first seen in Washington at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

One Hundred Years in the Wedgwood Business District

The year 2022 marks one hundred years since the first store opened in what is now defined as the Wedgwood neighborhood, between NE 75th to 95th Streets in northeast Seattle. The north-south arterial 35th Ave NE is the central core of Wedgwood with its main business district at the intersection of NE 85th Street.
SEATTLE, WA
Radio Ink

New Morning Co-Host In Seattle

Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
SEATTLE, WA
TheDailyBeast

1 Dead, 9 Missing After Floatplane Crash in Washington

One person has died and nine others are missing and feared dead after a floatplane crashed near Washington state’s Whidbey Island. The amphibious aircraft was on its way to Renton when it went down on Sunday afternoon for unknown reasons. The plane—which has pontoons for landing on water—carried nine adults and one child, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews searched through the night with no sign of the missing passengers.Read it at Seattle Times
WASHINGTON STATE
secretseattle.co

You Can Catch A Movie For $3 At These Seattle Theaters This Saturday

This Saturday is National Cinema Day and to celebrate, you can enjoy a $3 movie in Seattle. This one-day event is being launched nationwide by non-profit The Cinema Foundation in an effort to draw a larger audience to the movie theater. More than 3,000 theaters will be participating, including national chains such as Regal and Cinemark. You can choose from over 20 Seattle theaters and a wide variety of movie showings for just $3 this Saturday, September 2. This is the perfect activity to kick off your Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Salon closes, blames burglary

Last week, in discussion following our Crime Watch story noting three West Seattle business burglaries, a commenter said they’d seen security video online of a fourth, at Cuts Hair Salon on the ground floor of Charlestown Center. They said it happened August 26th. As shown in our photo above, the salon’s rear door is still boarded up – and today the salon sent customers an announcement that it has permanently closed. Thanks to the many people who forwarded it to us – here’s what the announcement says:
SEATTLE, WA

