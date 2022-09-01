One person has died and nine others are missing and feared dead after a floatplane crashed near Washington state’s Whidbey Island. The amphibious aircraft was on its way to Renton when it went down on Sunday afternoon for unknown reasons. The plane—which has pontoons for landing on water—carried nine adults and one child, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews searched through the night with no sign of the missing passengers.Read it at Seattle Times

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO