Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
425magazine.com
The Barking Frog Has a New Menu
When the Barking Frog’s Bobby Moore passed on his executive chef title to Executive Sous Chef Dylan Herrick this summer, it marked the end of a 20-plus-year legacy. But it also presented an exciting new chapter for this Eastside staple in the heart of Woodinville’s wine country. This...
This Is Washington's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
425magazine.com
Farine Bakery & Café Opens Bellevue Location
The popularity of Redmond’s Farine Bakery & Café has led the business to expand to an eagerly anticipated second location in downtown Bellevue. It’s triple the size of its flagship bakery, and includes a heated outdoor terrace, too. Farine focuses on French- and Belgium- inspired pastries as well as fresh, premier-quality breads sold as whole loaves. Farine also has a brasserie-style menu serving breakfast and lunch.
4 must-try rooftop bars in Seattle
Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots while the weather is still lovely.Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city — but a few standbys are also worth revisiting.1. mbarDetails: Savor inventive cocktails and Levantine cuisine at this hip rooftop in South Lake Union.Best for: Happy Hour. Order a loaded mezze platter ($20) or a customizable vodka soda ($11) Sunday through Thursday from 4-6pm.Address: 400 Fairview Ave. N. ...
6 stylish homes in Seattle
The 1912 landmarked Fischer Studio Building was originally a concert hall with music studios and housing for musicians. This three-bedroom top-floor 1970s apartment, renovated in 2016, features the preserved tiled foyer; carved-wood doors; an open main space with 15.5-foot ceilings, French glass doors to Juliet balconies, and wood-burning fireplace; a chef's kitchen with granite counters and extensive cabinetry; and a second suite with kitchenette and loft.
KING-5
Grab a bite and explore other worlds at Mox Boarding House in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — In an increasingly digital world, analog tabletop gaming continues to grow in popularity. Mox Boarding House has locations in Bellevue, Seattle, and Portland and is opening a fourth spot in Chandler, Arizona. The multi-purpose game store features retail space with every imaginable tabletop game, places for...
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Washington
LoveFood found every state's best restaurant that's open late.
secretseattle.co
A Remarkable Recreation Of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Just Opened In Seattle
You can now explore the stunning details of Michelangelo’s iconic work at Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition! Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition showcases the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements while allowing its visitors to experience this art from an up-close, life-sized, and never-before-seen perspective.
KING-5
A retail and manufacturing store in Georgetown creates handcrafted, durable kitchenware
SEATTLE — One of the things you often hear about the "good old days" is that things were made to last. Two Seattle brothers have made the same commitment with their business, Hardmill. Owner Ryan Barrie used to work in a restaurant in college, which helped him realize his...
viatravelers.com
32 Fun & Best Things to Do in Seattle, Washington
Have you ever visited Seattle, Washington? If not, you’re missing out! Seattle is a vibrant city located in the Pacific Northwest, on the West Coast of the United States. Often called The Emerald City, it’s a bustling city with lots of fun and interesting things to do. From...
425magazine.com
Big Chicken Comes to Renton
There’s a lot to cluck about as Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken concept, Big Chicken, makes its way to Renton this November. From delightfully crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to milkshakes and a blend of favorites from O’Neal’s own childhood, the quickly growing brand was first seen in Washington at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.
This Is Washington's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich
LoveFood pinpointed the most delicious breakfast sandwiches across the country.
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com
One Hundred Years in the Wedgwood Business District
The year 2022 marks one hundred years since the first store opened in what is now defined as the Wedgwood neighborhood, between NE 75th to 95th Streets in northeast Seattle. The north-south arterial 35th Ave NE is the central core of Wedgwood with its main business district at the intersection of NE 85th Street.
Search suspended, 9 still missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Radio Ink
New Morning Co-Host In Seattle
Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
1 Dead, 9 Missing After Floatplane Crash in Washington
One person has died and nine others are missing and feared dead after a floatplane crashed near Washington state’s Whidbey Island. The amphibious aircraft was on its way to Renton when it went down on Sunday afternoon for unknown reasons. The plane—which has pontoons for landing on water—carried nine adults and one child, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews searched through the night with no sign of the missing passengers.Read it at Seattle Times
secretseattle.co
You Can Catch A Movie For $3 At These Seattle Theaters This Saturday
This Saturday is National Cinema Day and to celebrate, you can enjoy a $3 movie in Seattle. This one-day event is being launched nationwide by non-profit The Cinema Foundation in an effort to draw a larger audience to the movie theater. More than 3,000 theaters will be participating, including national chains such as Regal and Cinemark. You can choose from over 20 Seattle theaters and a wide variety of movie showings for just $3 this Saturday, September 2. This is the perfect activity to kick off your Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank.
Woodinville winemaker, Spokane civil rights activist among plane crash victims
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — KING 5 confirmed with two prominent winery owners in Woodinville and family members that one of the people on the plane that crashed near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 was local winemaker and owner Ross Andrew Mickel of Ross Andrew Wineries. KING 5 spoke with several...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Salon closes, blames burglary
Last week, in discussion following our Crime Watch story noting three West Seattle business burglaries, a commenter said they’d seen security video online of a fourth, at Cuts Hair Salon on the ground floor of Charlestown Center. They said it happened August 26th. As shown in our photo above, the salon’s rear door is still boarded up – and today the salon sent customers an announcement that it has permanently closed. Thanks to the many people who forwarded it to us – here’s what the announcement says:
