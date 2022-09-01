Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
Body found in Pa. preliminarily identified as person of interest in Florence Twp., N.J. homicide
FLORENCE TWP., N.J. - A New Jersey man, thought by police to be the last person to see a Florence woman alive, is believed to have been found dead. According to Burlington County, New Jersey officials, a man they believe to be 53-year-old Peter Lestician was found inside a vehicle near a Clearfield County, Pennsylvania ATV trail Friday afternoon. Authorities said the cause of death appeared to be suicide.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Labor Day Weekend ends with downpours, Flood Watch issued for region
PHILADELPHIA - Most of the Delaware Valley will wrap up the unofficial last weekend of summer under a Flood Watch as drenching downpours are set to soak the region Monday into Tuesday. The National Weather Service on Monday issued a Flood Watch for all of southeastern Pennsylvania and most of...
fox29.com
Gas prices continue to decline in New Jersey, around nation
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices have continued to decline in New Jersey and around the nation heading into the Labor Day weekend as lower oil prices offset increased demand and tightened supplies. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was...
fox29.com
Shooting and brawl at Minnesota State Fair triggers mass crowd panic, exodus, and early closure
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person was shot during a brawl in the Midway section of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night, triggering a mass panic and chaotic crowd rushing out of the area, resulting in the early closure of the fairgrounds. The Minnesota State Fair Police Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Cloudy, warm Labor Day ahead of rain and cooler temps
PHILADELPHIA - The high Sunday surpassed the average of 85 by reaching the low 90s most locales across the region under partly cloudy skies. Those conditions will change. Overnight into Monday, the clouds will keep temperatures more mild, only dipping to the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday, clouds remain...
Comments / 0