ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 161

Robert Pane
4d ago

I can't see how that's possible considering what the hell is been going on. Like you would think Pelosi wouldn't stand a chance in hell to still be the speaker. If that did happen I would say something is very wrong with people now days OR something s fishy. Wouldn't know what but something.

Reply(33)
50
Bruce Curatola
3d ago

This is why I live Texas. We support conservative candidates here. Everyone must vote Republican- you’re not voting for the person - you’re voting to eliminate liberal policies that have destroyed this country.

Reply(13)
35
Colleen T McAlpin Stanton
3d ago

well since they keep giving away money and orher promises why not. gas prices rising weren't the presidents doing and had no say but prices coming down look what I did for you. they are a joke.

Reply(1)
25
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Arizona Government
The List

Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign

The gubernatorial race in Texas is one that not only Texans are paying close attention to, but many Americans. The tight race between incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke has been heating up since the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas in May. O'Rourke made headlines after calling out Abbott for not doing anything in regards to gun violence, according to Politico. O'Rourke, who was just a Democratic nominee at the time, confronted Abbott saying, "The time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Amy Walter
Person
Neil Parrott
Person
Nick Begich
Person
Greg Stanton
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Race for Congress tightens

Republicans are more enthusiastic than Democrats about voting in the November election, but the spread has narrowed, according to a new Fox News national survey. If voting today, the survey shows the race tied, as 41% would back the Democratic candidate in their House district and 41% the Republican. The GOP had a 3-point edge in July and June, and a 7-point advantage in May.
ELECTIONS
POLITICO

Meet the Republican who plans to turn the investigative tables

PRESENT AND POTENTIAL PROBES — As outrage and suspense builds among Republicans around the investigations into Trump world, a Republican is waiting in the wings to take the reins and launch investigations… into Democrats, of course. Rep. James Comer, third-term Kentucky Republican, is the chair-in-waiting of the House...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Special Elections#Election State#Republicans#The Cook Political Report#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Hill#The U S House
SFGate

Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
PHOENIX, AZ
Business Insider

Trump said Dr. Oz will 'lose' the Pennsylvania Senate race without a course correction and questioned how the longtime TV personality could be lagging in polls: report

Trump expressed concerns about the state of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate campaign, per Rolling Stone. Trump questioned how the ex-talk show host is lagging in the polls given his high name recognition. The ex-president even asked allies if public polling in the race is "phony," per the report. Former President...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

‘Never in a Million Years’: Arizona Republicans Grapple with the Rising Fringe

To be clear, they knew he would win — he had Donald Trump’s endorsement — but they were still stunned. Mark Finchem. Him. A back-bench lawmaker best known locally for his over-the-top drugstore cowboy get-ups and extreme ideas, Finchem would be in charge of the state’s elections should he win in November. That would also put him first in the line of succession for the governorship since Arizona doesn’t have a lieutenant governor.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

RNC leak: Megadonor urges Republicans to claim tax hikes on billionaires like him hurt workers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Leaked audio obtained this week by Politico revealed that billionaire casino magnate and GOP megadonor Steve Wynn recently offered Republicans a bit of messaging advice as they attempt to win back control of the Senate: Amplify the lies about Democratic tax policies.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy