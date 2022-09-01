ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Streaming and radio info for many of central Iowa's Week 2 high school football games

By Dargan Southard, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

It's Week 2 of the Iowa high school football season, and some of the most intriguing games on tap are happening in central Iowa.

If you can't make it out to a stadium this week, there are ways to watch and listen to many of central Iowa's top games. Here's a rundown of several viewing and listening options for Week 2 in central Iowa. All games below are scheduled for Friday. Games are listed in alphabetical order by the home team.

Don't see your game but know the broadcast info? Email msouthard@gannett.com with the info to update our online listings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20D7H1_0heihm5h00

ACGC vs. Woodward-Granger

When: 7 p.m.

Where: ACGC High School

Broadcast info: KKRF2

Ankeny vs. Ankeny Centennial

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Ankeny City Stadium

Broadcast info: CISN.tv

Ballard vs. ADM

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ballard High School

Broadcast info: KKRF

Bondurant-Farrar vs. Dallas Center-Grimes

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bondurant-Farrar High School

Broadcast info: Bluejay Digital

Carroll vs. Gilbert

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Carroll Athletic Stadium

Broadcast info: KCIM 1380 AM and Carroll Broadcasting Sports Network

East Marshall vs. Roland-Story

When: 7 p.m.

Where: East Marshall High School

Broadcast info: Norsemen Network

Fort Dodge vs. Ames

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Dodger Stadium

Broadcast info: KASI 1430 AM

Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Colo-Nesco

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School

Broadcast info: KDAO

Harlan vs. Grinnell

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Merrill Field (Harlan)

Broadcast info: KNOD 105.3 FM

Indianola vs. Glenwood

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Indianola Stadium

Broadcast info: KNIA 94.3 FM

Johnston vs. Urbandale

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Johnston High School

Broadcast info: Team 1 Sports

North Polk vs. Pella

When: 7 p.m.

Where: North Polk High School

Broadcast info: KRLS2

Norwalk vs. Des Moines Lincoln

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Norwalk High School

Broadcast info: Guessford Broadcasting and KNIA3

PCM vs. Newton

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: PCM High School

Broadcast info: KRLS3

Pella Christian vs. Panorama

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Panorama High School

Broadcast info: KRLS 92.1 FM

Perry vs. Greene County

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Perry High School

Broadcast info: KDLS

Waukee Northwest vs. Dowling Catholic

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Northwest High School Stadium

Broadcast info: Iowa Catholic Radio Network , CISN.tv and WHO13

West Des Moines Valley vs. Southeast Polk

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Valley Stadium

Broadcast info: CISN.tv and 96.9 The Bull

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Streaming and radio info for many of central Iowa's Week 2 high school football games

