Effective: 2022-09-06 00:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-06 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Le Flore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Le Flore County through 1245 AM CDT At 1215 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Lake Wister State Park, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Wister... Howe Fanshawe... Lake Wister State Park Summerfield MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

LE FLORE COUNTY, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO