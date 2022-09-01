Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in the area
ASHWAUBENON — (WLUK) -- Breathtaking images of the Northern Lights were captured by viewers Sunday night . The spectacular, colorful display of lights peaked around 11 p.m. We received some great pictures from viewers of the Northern Lights, also know as the Aurora Borealis. If your have pictures of the event, please share them via chime in.
agupdate.com
Logging expo returns to Green Bay
The Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association is bringing back the annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo; it will be held Sept. 8-10 at the Resch Complex, 820 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay. It’s the first time since 2010 that the event has been held. People are also...
villageofhoward.com
Howard Fireworks Show and Community Event
Join us in the Village Center starting at 4 p.m. for live music from FBI & The Untouchable Horns and a food truck rally hosted by Green Bay Food Trucks. The Village of Howard Fire Department Auxiliary will be selling cold beer with all proceeds benefiting our firefighters. Face Painting by Lori ($) will be painting wrists, arms, and legs, and Joyful Henna Designs will offer henna body art ($). No Bull Balloon Magic ($) will be twisting balloon characters and animals too.
WBAY Green Bay
Original Packers fence gets a new slogan
Cruz Medina's last day at WBAY -- but we're keeping him in the family. Clouds and northeast winds will keep our temperatures in the lower 70s. First Alert Forecast: More showers for some of us today. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT. A cold front that moved through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County’s newest campground has a successful summer
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s first new campground in more than 40 years proved to be a hit this summer. The campground at the Brown County Reforestation Camp and NEW Zoo in Suamico opened in early June. After its first 90 days open to the public, the popularity of the Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground is evident.
WBAY Green Bay
Where are the mosquitoes?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Family-Owned Large Businesses Keep the Clipper City on the Industrial Map
Five years ago it appeared as though Manitowoc was falling off of the industrial map. The Manitowoc Company had packed their bags and took a midnight train out of town, the Mirro Company was long gone, and we were only a couple of years away from Tramontina closing its doors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Face of Fentanyl: Green Bay man shares story of recovery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The American Addiction Center says 150 people die each day from overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl. It’s one of the reasons Brown County has declared a community health crisis. It’s a statistic that hits close to home for a Green...
wearegreenbay.com
Incident in Green Bay causes power outages and road closure, pole damaged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle incident on Green Bay’s west side has caused power outages and road closures. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident occurred near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street. Officers say that a ‘power pole’ was damaged and officers are expecting...
doorcountydailynews.com
Experts warn of spotted lanternfly's arrival
It is not here yet, but you may soon have to keep an eye out for an invasive species in Door County’s cherry orchards and grapevines. Originally from Asia, the spotted lanternfly has been making its way west since it was first found in 2014 in Pennsylvania. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection, the insect feeds on plants and leaves a sugary substance in its wake that could attract other insects and cause moldy fungi to grow. PJ Liesch from the University of Wisconsin Entomology Department says it is unknown when the spotted lanternfly could make it to the state because it is more likely to move from state to state as eggs than the insect itself. He also points out that while some parts of Wisconsin may be unsuitable for the spotted lanternfly, Door County may not be as lucky.
wearegreenbay.com
Culvert replacement closes Marinette Co. road on Sept. 6
LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – County Trunk Highway W (CTH W) in Marinette County will be closed starting September 6th due to a culvert replacement. According to the Marinette County Highway Department, starting Tuesday, a culvert replacement will take place on CTH W from CTH P to Beech Road in the Town of Lake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 4, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, September 4, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wtaq.com
Speed A Factor In Fatal Crash
TOWN OF CHARLESTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A De Pere teen is dead after a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lemke Road, north of US Highway 151 in the town of Charleston Thursday night shortly after 7:45. A single vehicle traveling north...
WBAY Green Bay
Wausaukee man escapes Brown County Jail
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a Wausaukee man who escaped from the Brown County Jail. Authorities spent hours driving through fields and searching areas around the jail but their search came up empty. Justin James Dietrich, 35, from Wausaukee,...
Over $23,000 worth of drugs seized in Pulaski
Over $23,000 worth of drugs were seized in Pulaski by the Brown County Drug Task Force. Three suspects are in custody in relation to the bust.
Comments / 0