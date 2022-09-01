Who are the Tennessee Vols football vs. Ball State Cardinals officials, referee?
SEC official Steve Marlowe is the referee for Tennessee football's season opener vs. Ball State on Thursday in Neyland Stadium.
The Vols start Year 2 of the Josh Heupel era with higher expectations and a high-powered offense led by quarterback Hendon Hooker.
Last season, Tennessee was 7-6. Ball State was 6-7 under Mike Neu, a former Cardinals quarterback who is starting his seventh year as head coach.
Tennessee Vols football vs. Ball State referee, officials
- Referee: Steve Marlowe
- Umpire: Rodney Lawary
- Linesman: Ralph Green
- Line Judge: Marc Bovos
- Back Judge: Wayne Gautney
- Field Judge: Andy Britton
- Side Judge: Justin Larrew
- Center Judge: Marc Carles
