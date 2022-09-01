ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Who are the Tennessee Vols football vs. Ball State Cardinals officials, referee?

By Nick Gray, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago
SEC official Steve Marlowe is the referee for Tennessee football's season opener vs. Ball State on Thursday in Neyland Stadium.

The Vols start Year 2 of the Josh Heupel era with higher expectations and a high-powered offense led by quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Last season, Tennessee was 7-6. Ball State was 6-7 under Mike Neu, a former Cardinals quarterback who is starting his seventh year as head coach.

Tennessee Vols football vs. Ball State referee, officials

  • Referee: Steve Marlowe
  • Umpire: Rodney Lawary
  • Linesman: Ralph Green
  • Line Judge: Marc Bovos
  • Back Judge: Wayne Gautney
  • Field Judge: Andy Britton
  • Side Judge: Justin Larrew
  • Center Judge: Marc Carles

Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play

Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
