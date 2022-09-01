ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath Township, OH

Police: Missing Bath Township woman found safe

By Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
A 28-year-old woman reported missing Aug. 22 has been found, Bath Township Police announced Thursday.

"As investigators worked closely with other local law enforcement agencies and community partners on this case, we're pleased to report the female has been located and found to be in a safe place," the department said in a release.

Police said the woman had "voluntarily left her home" and thanked the community "for its outpouring of support" as the department worked to resolve the case.

On Aug. 25, police asked for the public's help in locating the woman, who had last been seen riding a bicycle and had left home without her cellphone.

