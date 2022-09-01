ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears accused of ‘grooming & child molestation’ as comedian’s lawyer slams suit as ‘shakedown’

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 4 days ago
COMEDIANS Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears have been hit with a lawsuit accusing them of grooming a 14-year-old girl and her seven-year-old brother.

The suit claims Haddish and Spears coerced the children to film explicit skits, but Haddish’s legal team says the situation is a “shakedown.”

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears have been named in a lawsuit accusing them of grooming two siblings Credit: Getty
The siblings claimed Haddish and Spears coerced them to film suggestive skits when they were children Credit: Getty

Haddish’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, told The U.S. Sun that the lawsuit was an extortion attempt, adding that the plaintiff’s mother “has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms Haddish for several years."

“Every attorney who has initially taken on her case - and there were several - ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms Haddish would not be shaken down,” Haddish’s lawyer said.

The siblings, known as Jane and John Doe in the suit, alleged they experienced life-long trauma due to being groomed by Haddish and Spears when they were children.

John Doe, who is now 14, also claimed that he was molested by both defendants when he was younger.

Jane Doe, now 22, alleges that when she was 14, Haddish gained her trust and convinced her to film a sexually-charged video in which Haddish allegedly taught her how to mimic oral sex.

The siblings claimed Haddish was close with their mother and added that a video featuring John Doe for a Funny or Die skit called “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes” was published when John was too young to consent.

In a statement to The U.S. Sun, Funny or Die said they found the video “absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content."

“We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding, or production of this video," a spokesperson said.

"It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence.”

In the lawsuit, Jane Doe claims her trauma has made it difficult for her to date as she is afraid of being taken advantage of and “led down a path of false trust like the path the Haddish led her down.”

The brother said he is so afraid of being watched or recorded that he now covers all of the cameras on his electronics with band-aids.

The siblings’ mother alleged that she and Haddish became friends through comedy and bonded over their similar struggles.

“We were both going through a divorce,” she told The Daily Beast.

“Messy, messy, messy, messy divorces… We just got really, really super, super close.”

The lawsuit claims that Haddish would call the family for “every birthday and every Christmas.”

Jane Doe is now the legal guardian of her brother, John, and says she has lived with the regret of not being able to protect her brother.

“I felt like God knows what happened to him and I wasn’t there to protect him,” she told The Daily Beast.

But she added that now as an adult, she feels she has the power to protect him in ways she couldn’t before.

“And that’s what my goal is to get done. Just to show my little brother that, hey, I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to protect you and be there for you then. But this is how I’m showing up for you.”

The U.S. Sun's requests for comment from Spears' team were not immediately returned.

