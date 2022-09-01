Read full article on original website
Maryland man charged for allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death following dispute, police say
WASHINGTON — A 78-year-old man was charged with murder after police say he fatally shot his girlfriend following a dispute. Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills was charged with killing 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. On Sept. 4, officers...
Father shot dead while at son's football practice in DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was not conscious or breathing and the man was later pronounced dead.
Virginia AG aims to curb fentanyl cases in midst of high death rates, emergence of 'rainbow pills'
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said there are new efforts to combat the growing fentanyl threat in the Commonwealth. The highly potent synthetic opioid has ravaged many communities across the country, and continues to keep police departments, including Prince William County, busy. Earlier this year, two teenagers in the county died after ingesting fake Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, also known as Perc30.
Yes, students of color in DC, Virginia saw a sharper decrease in test scores
WASHINGTON — Less in-person instruction and more at-home distractions: that was the reality for millions of U.S. students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The results were inevitable: the biggest drop in math and reading test scores in decades, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Students in D.C., Maryland and Virginia were not immune to these disruptions, and test score data mirrors the national trend.
Second defendant charged in assault on Officer Sicknick to plead guilty
WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man accused of conspiring to assault officers with pepper spray on Jan. 6 is now scheduled to enter a guilty plea Thursday that could result in years behind bars. A notice was posted in D.C. District Court Wednesday that a status conference for 33-year-old Julian...
A bench warrant is out for a Jan. 6 defendant — but police can't find him
WASHINGTON — A D.C. judge issued a bench warrant earlier this month for a District resident charged with entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, but police say they haven’t been able to locate him for three weeks and now his attorney in his Capitol riot case says she can’t reach him either.
Metro Orange Line stations to reopen with station improvements
WASHINGTON — Five Metro station along the Orange Line will be back open Tuesday following a closure that began in May. The stations reopening Tuesday, Sept. 6, will have a new look, according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. New slip-resistant tiles, brighter energy-efficient LED lighting, larger digital display screens and rebuilt platform edges are among the upgrades you’ll find at New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue stations.
Youngkin holds rally in Northern Virginia, pushes for parental rights
ANNANDALE, Va. — It is not every day Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin makes an appearance in Northern Virginia. He did so by discussing a topic that helped him win his election in a county with the largest school district in the Commonwealth. Youngkin held a back-to-school rally at a...
DC cyclist warns drivers about road safety by placing fake parking tickets
WASHINGTON — One Navy Yard street has a pretty unique set-up for parking when compared to the rest of DC and some locals say that is far from a good thing. Most of First Street SE, from I Street SE to Potomac Avenue SE, is organized so that bike lanes are placed next to the sidewalk while parking spots for cars are located closer to travel lanes.
20 years later, survivor of DC snipers is not obsessing, but he'll never forget either
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — It's been 20 years, but Paul LaRuffa still cries listening to audio of a 911 dispatcher telling him he wouldn't let him die. The now-retired Prince George's County restaurant owner was bleeding out, his lungs collapsed, shot five times by a 17-year-old who would go on to become one half of the most notorious sniper team ever to terrorize the Washington region.
'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law
FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
Passengers can ride VRE for free in September
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022. Riders of the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) can hop on board and travel fare-free during the month of September. VRE's Operation Board proposed an initiative in June to increase ridership and provide cost-saving solutions by providing free rides...
An invasive species may be playing a role in the summer's high crab prices
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Seafood lovers enjoying the traditional summer Chesapeake crab feast have suffered remarkable sticker shock this year with prices as high as $90 to $100 a dozen for crabs. One reason for the astronomical prices is that the crab population is down, and crabs are scarce, according to commercial fisherman and seafood marketers.
More student loan relief: Here's how Maryland taxpayers can apply
MARYLAND, USA — We’ve been talking a lot about the program that will wipe out thousands of dollars in student debt for millions of people with federal loans. For Maryland taxpayers, more relief is available. THE QUESTION:. What is the Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit, who's...
