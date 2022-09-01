Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
DAWGS SQUANDER LATE OPPORTUNITY IN HOMECOMING LOSS TO GREENUP CO.
Louisa, Ky. — Lawrence Co. ( 1-1 ) lost a fumble on fourth and goal with under a minute to go and fell 17-14 to Greenup Co. ( 3-0 ) on homecoming Friday at Luke Varney, Jr Memorial Stadium. Kensley Feltner with Escort Preston Hopson after being crowned 2022...
Music rocks River Days
River Days wouldn’t be itself without a lineup of music, and the Friends of Portsmouth brought entertainment to thousands over the weekend with a series of acts that had people singing along in true River Days fashion. Opening Friday night was Bad Habits “The EyeDocs of Rock,” followed by...
thelevisalazer.com
Ralph Douglas Hogston, 63, of Webbville, KY
Ralph Douglas Hogston, 63, of Webbville, KY passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Three Rivers Medical Center following an extended illness. Mr. Hogston was born September 30, 1958, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Dewey Ray and Hazel Marie Evans Hogston. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth...
thebigsandynews.com
Beshear brings money during Lawrence County visit
LOUISA — Gov. Andy Beshear presented a total of $2,465,842 in four ceremonial checks to Lawrence County during an event Monday at the Lawrence County Community Center. During the event, Beshear was greeted at the entrance of the Lawrence County Community Center with a flag display from the Louisa Volunteer Fire Department, while members of Lawrence County High Schools Color Guard waited inside for his arrival.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Deeds and Marriages for the week of August 19-25
Lawrence County Deeds and Marriages for the week of August 19-25 Timothy Richards and Tina Richards to Raymond Beckwith. Eldred Adams (trustee), Joe Hammond and Sandra Hammond to Eldred Adams (trustee), Phyllis Crabtree and Sandra Crabtree. Triple A Resources to William Harvey and Karen Harvey. Kathy Uhrig, Gary Uhrig, and...
Portsmouth Times
River Days Parade a soggy success
Despite the rain, parade watchers and River Days fans gathered in masses for the annual River Days Parade. This is year 59 of one of the longest running parades in Ohio. “It poured down the rain and we had a lot of muddy feet, but, other than that I think it went really well,” says Stan Tackett, parade organizer. “There’s probably about 175 floats in the parade today. It’s the largest grand parade in the state of Ohio and it’s the largest daytime single parade for any event.”
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 20-31, 2022
SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Metro News
Nucor continues prep work for massive project in Mason County
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Plans to start construction of the massive Nucor Steel production facility in Mason County are progressing. Speaking on MetroNews “Talkline” in recent days, Nucor Vice-President and General Manager John Farris said they company has set up its headquarters temporarily in the old Mason County Armory and continued to lay the ground work for construction.
kentuckytoday.com
Perfect attendance to Sunday school for 54 years and counting
WURTLAND, Ky. (KT) – Mike Coffee hasn’t missed Sunday school since 1968. That’s a streak of 54 years and counting for the 62-year-old Greenup County man. “I just thank the Lord, it starts with him,” said Coffee, a day after being recognized at Wurtland Missionary Baptist, the only church he’s ever attended. “Everybody gives me credit, but I give him the praise. He gives me the energy to get out of bed each day.”
thelevisalazer.com
INSIDE POLITICS…Governor’s visit contained a promise!
Labor Day is a holiday for for people like us who work every day to better our lives and contribute to our society. Jobs are the lifeblood of our communities, counties, states and nation. On Monday I sat near Governor Andy Beshear and listened to what he had to say...
wdrb.com
Woman details home damage, caring for elderly father during eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floods swept through eastern Kentucky six weeks ago, devastating multiple communities including Hazard. Heather Davidson, who lives in Hazard with her father, Isaac Eversole, joined her fiancé to help provide around the clock care for Eversole, who is in hospice. "He's in the end stages...
WVDNR announces opening of early bear hunting
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that four West Virginia counties will be open to early black bear gun hunting from Sept. 3-11 and five additional counties from Oct. 1-7.
sciotopost.com
A Southern Ohio Town is Hosting a Harry Potter Festival in November
Ironton – Dust off your wands and sharpen your casting skills, the City of Ironton will host a Magic-themed festival for all wizards and muggles. This fall November 12th – 13th the 2022 Ironton Wizardfest will commence that will host all kinds of wizard events. According to the...
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
Wave 3
Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
Morehead, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Raceland Worthington High School football team will have a game with Rowan County Senior High School on September 05, 2022, 08:00:00. Raceland Worthington High SchoolRowan County Senior High School.
kentuckytoday.com
Flood relief teams rely on horses to reach survivors stranded in eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. — It’s a phrase made famous by beloved TV host Fred Rogers: “Look for the helpers.”. For many people stranded in their homes tucked in the hills of Eastern Kentucky following July’s catastrophic flooding, some of “the helpers” arrived on four legs.
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
Injuries reported in Mason County crash
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple people were injured in a crash on Route 2 in Mason County, West Virginia, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. According to the Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around noon near Rayburn Road on Route 2, also known as Ripley Road. People in the area say they were […]
Portsmouth Times
River Days kicks off September 2nd
PORTSMOUTH – River Days, the longest running festival in Ohio, is celebrating its 59th year. The annual Labor Day Festival held in Portsmouth kicks off on Friday, September 2nd and runs until Sunday, September 4th. The festival will feature daily amusement rides, games, a vendor marketplace, and food trucks...
