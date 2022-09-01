Read full article on original website
KMOV
3 wounded in downtown St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and two men were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Tucker around 2:00 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were shot.
Hazelwood woman killed in vicious attack; husband charged with murder
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — After several hours on the run, police confirmed early Monday morning that 40-year-old Gregory Smith III was in custody and now faces charges for his wife's murder. From the outside, Lightwood Drive in Hazelwood appears to be a pleasant place to live. "This is a very...
KMOV
Memorial road sign honoring fallen St. Louis City officer to be displayed at I-44 and Hampton Avenue
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Drivers along Interstate 44 and Hampton Avenue will soon see a daily reminder of sacrifice and appreciation, as a memorial sign honoring fallen St. Louis City Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon is installed. On Sunday, the Bohannon family hosted a memorial dedication and unveiling of the...
Mother killed by husband in Hazelwood, police say
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Police arrested a man they say killed his wife in Hazelwood early Sunday morning. The victim's family on Monday said her name was Cristina Smith. She was 37 years old. In a press release Sunday afternoon, the Hazelwood Police Department said officers were looking for Gregory...
KSDK
Suspect arrested in homicide of mother in Hazelwood
A man was taken into custody after being accused of killing his wife Sunday morning. He was taken into custody without incident.
KMOV
3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight
MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight. The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.
19-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis Friday afternoon
ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon south of downtown St. Louis. The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. Officers responded and found the man lying on his back on the sidewalk. He was not conscious or breathing.
New Documentary Digs Into St. Louis Cold Case of Headless Child
Our Precious Hope Revisited aims to identify the St. Louis Jane Doe
KMOV
Man accused of beating, stomping and stabbing his wife to death in Hazelwood arrested
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - An arrest has been made for a man accused of beating, stomping, and stabbing his wife to death at a home in Hazelwood. The search for 40-year-old Gregory Smith III has ended after he was taken into custody, police announced overnight Monday. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Gifted Graves LLC beautifies forgotten grave sites
ST. LOUIS – A local woman helps the living while honoring departed loved ones with Gifted Graves. Tianna Smith shared how her faith led her to entrepreneurship. She offers beautification and decoration for graves, so families can find comfort. Click here for more information.
KMOV
WATCH: Stolen car used in smash-and-grab theft at gun store in Wright City
WRIGHT CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Bold and brazen thieves were caught smashing a car into an area gun store. Their tactics gave them time, space, and opportunity to swipe weapons from the Osage County Gun Store in Wright City. The crime happened in the middle of the night Saturday, something...
Man charged after cigarettes, beer stolen in series of St. Louis break-ins
A man faces criminal charges after investigators say he stole large amounts of cigarettes and beer in a series of St. Louis break-ins this year.
St. Louis construction worker confronts man, then held at gunpoint several hours; charges filed
A criminal case proceeds after a man reportedly held a St. Louis construction worker at gunpoint for several hours after a confrontation.
Car crashes into parked cars, flips over in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A car involved in a crash early Monday morning flipped over in south St. Louis. A driver crashed into two parked cars on Delor Street at Ridgewood Avenue just after 2 a.m. The driver’s car then flipped over. Fortunately, the driver was not hurt. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene.
Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
myleaderpaper.com
Three arrested following report of burglary in progress at Arnold business
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old St. Louis man in connection with attempted burglary at Preferred Waste Concepts, 18 Tenbrook Industrial Park. Before that suspect was stopped and arrested, Arnold Police pulled over another pickup and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man and a 40-year-old Bismarck woman who weren’t connected to the burglary but allegedly were found with drugs, authorities reported.
heraldpubs.com
Three Stabbed At Mascoutah Bar
MASCOUTAH – On Sunday morning, Sept. 4, police responded to a report of three customers stabbed at a local bar & restaurant. According to Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup, at approximately 12:30 am, Mascoutah Police Officers responded to Skootr’s, located at 323 West Main Street, in reference to a fight/stabbing incident.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 14+ years in prison on gun and drug charges
U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel sentenced a man from Florissant, Missouri to 14 years and three months in prison on drug and gun charges. The investigation into Deandre J. White began with the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy in St. Louis on Feb. 22, 2020, during which White was identified as a suspect, according to a sentencing memorandum filed in court. The boy’s 9-year-old sister was also shot and wounded. The investigation revealed that White was heavily involved in selling fentanyl and guns, the memo says.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man arrested for allegedly trying to stab three family members
A 33-year-old Festus man was arrested for allegedly trying to stab three members of his family during a domestic dispute at a home in the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue. No one was injured during the incident, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident occurred about 3...
Marijuana dispensary break-ins on the rise in St. Louis region
Thieves continue to target marijuana dispensaries across the St. Louis region.
5 On Your Side
