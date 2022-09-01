ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Promise Land Pastures busy with honey harvest

CHARLES CITY, Va. (AP) — At Promise Land Pastures, a working farm and outreach center in Charles City County, Reuben Smith is busy with the honey harvest. He points to one of about a dozen containers lined up in a row. Most have hives inside filled with honey, and the Charles City farm is harvesting it.
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA

