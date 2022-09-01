ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ars Technica

No GPUs for you: US blocks sales of AI chips to China and Russia

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday, Nvidia reported that US government officials have ordered restrictions on sales of its top AI chips to China and Russia. The new restrictions (in the form of licensing requirements, subject to approval by the US government) include the powerful A100 Tensor Core GPU, the upcoming H100, and any chips of equivalent power or systems that incorporate them. The goal is to "address the risk that the covered products may be used in, or diverted to, a ‘military end use’ or ‘military end user’ in China and Russia," according to Nvidia, which notes that the firm already does not sell products to customers in Russia.
Motley Fool

Where Will AMD Be in 5 Years?

AMD stock has been a terrific investment over the past five years. The chipmaker could gain a bigger share of the lucrative markets it is operating in. AMD has multiple catalysts that could help sustain its terrific growth over the next five years. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

Worried About Nvidia? Buy This Tech Stock Right Now

Marvell Technology's latest results indicate that its growth isn't going to slow down. The chipmaker's presence in diversified semiconductor markets is a boon at a time when Nvidia is struggling. Marvell is relatively cheap right now, and it is expected to clock impressive growth in the long run. You’re reading...
Benzinga

US Restriction On Nvidia, AMD Selling Chips To China Poses Structural Risk For Semiconductor Industry, Analyst Says

The stock price of Nvidia Corporation NVDA tanked on Thursday in response to the U.S. government’s decision to impose license restrictions on AI chip exports to China. Expert Take: TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the government’s move will ensure that the U.S. maintains its leadership position in the field of AI. However, the analyst noted that China was the frontrunner in terms of AI patent filings.
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Country
China
Digital Trends

This powerful HP laptop is over $1,200 off right now

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want a powerful and reliable laptop, because you can take advantage of the laptop deals that retailers are rolling out. The high-performance HP Elitebook 865 is one of the laptops that warrants consideration, especially with HP’s $1,228 discount that sends its price crashing to $999 from its original price of $2,227. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer though, so you need to click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

AMD announces its new Ryzen 7000-series CPUs are now faster than we all thought

The new Zen 4 chips have got a higher IPC and single threaded bump than we were told at Computex in June. AMD has today taken the wraps off its new Ryzen 7000-seres CPUs, claiming higher than expected performance for its new Zen 4 processors. It also promised the best gaming CPU will land on September 27 for $699. That's the 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen 9 7950X, and, contrary to the earlier pricing rumours, that puts it a full $100 below the original price of the similarly specced Zen 3 Ryzen 9 5950X.
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

A Big Screen in Your Pocket— New Lenovo Glasses T1 Wearable Display for Everything from Gaming, Streaming, and Privacy on the Go

RESEARCH PARK TRIANGLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Today, Lenovo announced the new Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable private display for on-the-go content consumption. Compatible with many of today’s modern smartphones, tablets, and laptops with full-function USB-C®, the Lenovo Glasses T1 offers superb image quality, high-efficiency optics for extended battery life, and is lightweight so users can explore and enjoy content well beyond the limited screen size of mobile devices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005805/en/ Lenovo Glass T1 Front Left (Photo: Business Wire)
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Unreleased Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 variant with 20 GB of VRAM breaks cover for the first time

It is no secret that AIBs often sold large batches of graphics cards to cryptocurrency miners back when Ethereum/Bitcoin prices were high. Zotac even advertised its graphics cards as mining ready and to nobody's surprise, got a lot of flak in return. Now, a Twitter leaker has shown off an entirely new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 SKU that was supposedly sold only to cryptocurrency miners. The graphics card in question are on sale for an unspecified price, but there are only a 100 units up for grabs.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

GeForce RTX 3080 20GB GPUs Emerge For Around $575

A Twitter user named @hongxing2020 recently shared photos of a mysterious MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X 20G OC, packing an impressive but unusual memory capacity of 20GB. The user claims that up to 100 units are available for between $432 to $576, insinuating that these could be leftover cards from mining operations. Core specifications are unknown, but the graphics card is likely the long-rumored 20GB variant of the vanilla RTX 3080, modified to support Micron memory chips with double the capacity.
COMPUTERS

