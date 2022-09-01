Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Georgia moves to No. 1, Florida and Michigan jump in RJ's Week 2 Top 25 | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young presents his Top 25 rankings after Week 1 of the 2022 college football season. RJ has a new number one team after the Georgia Bulldogs' dominant win over the Oregon ducks. The Florida Gators and Michigan Wolverines crack the top 25 following their impressive performances in Week 1.
FOX Sports
Brian Kelly's LSU debut spoiled by special teams error vs. Florida State | UNDISPUTED
Last night’s LSU-Florida State game came down to the wire. It included a muffed punt, a fumble and a 99-yard drive all in the last two minutes and 15 seconds that ended with LSU’s potential game-tying extra point being blocked by the Seminoles to win 24-23. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe share their takeaways from Brian Kelly's LSU debut.
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Georgia tops RJ Young's Top 25
1. Georgia (1-0) Defeated Oregon, 49-3 The Bulldogs took this moment to remind us all that they're the defending national champs, notching the most lopsided win by one ranked opponent over another all weekend. While the focus for a Kirby Smart team is usually on the defense, quarterback Stetson Bennett was the star, completing 25 of 31 attempts for 368 passing yards and accounting for four total TDs before getting the hook late in the third quarter.
FOX Sports
No. 2 Ohio State outlasts No. 5 Notre Dame in Columbus | Number One College Football Show
RJ Young breaks down The Ohio State Buckeyes' 21-10 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Columbus, Ohio. C.J. Stroud was huge for the Buckeyes, completing 24-of-34 passes for 223 yards, two TD and 0 INT and RJ talks about his gutsy performance.
FOX Sports
'Down and dirty': Ohio State finds a way to win ugly
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day walked into Ohio State’s postgame interview room Saturday smiling. Actually, he was giddy. Yes, the second-ranked Buckeyes had just beaten fifth-ranked Notre Dame 21-10 at a roaring Horseshoe to open the season. But this wasn’t the 45-point, offensive explosion of a performance we were all expecting. This was gritty.
FOX Sports
Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley shine in OU, USC coaching debuts
Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley are each perfect in their new head-coaching positions. Oklahoma — which saw Riley leave after last season and Venables take over — got out to a thundering 21-0 first-quarter lead against UTEP on Saturday, helping them cruise to a 45-13 win. Venables, who...
FOX Sports
Brent Venables wins Oklahoma debut & No. 8 Michigan stomps Colorado St. | Number One College Football Show
RJ Young discusses Brent Venables winning in his Oklahoma Sooners' debut behind the performances of Dillon Gabriel, Eric Gray and Marcus Major. Young also talks about the Michigan Wolverines' 51-7 romping in their season debut.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma & USC impress, Iowa, Utah, and Oklahoma St. disappoint in Week 1 | Number One CFB Show
RJ Young shares which teams impressed him the most Week 1 and which teams were the most disappointing. RJ felt like the Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, and BYU Cougars had great performances in their season openers, but teams like the Iowa Hawkeyes, Utah Utes, and Oklahoma State Cowboys disappointed in theirs.
FOX Sports
Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State lead Joel Klatt's Top 10 rankings
It’s time for the college football world to stop overlooking Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Bulldogs dismantle the No. 11 Oregon Ducks on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bennett — who helped guide the Bulldogs to...
FOX Sports
Bennett, Georgia D leads No. 3 Dawgs to rout of Oregon
Stetson Bennett threw for 368 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, a revamped defense didn’t miss a beat, and No. 3 Georgia looked very much like a team intent on defending its national title with a 49-3 rout of No. 11 Oregon on Saturday. Bennett completed 25-of-31 passes with...
FOX Sports
The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs proved they're ready to defend their National Title | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt discusses the Georgia Bulldogs impressive showing against the Oregon Ducks this past weekend. Stetson Bennett looks like a Heisman contender and the Georgia defense looks dominant once again. Could this Bulldog team be better than they were a year ago when they won the National Title?
FOX Sports
USC opens Lincoln Riley era with 66-14 win over Rice | THE HERD
The Lincoln Riley era is off to a great start in USC. The Trojans defeated Rice 66-14 in Riley's debut. Despite the team playing a non-Power 5 opponent, Colin Cowherd is excited and explains why USC is in good hands.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
FOX Sports
Iowa pulls off victory with only a field goal and two safeties
To find the last time a Big Ten team won a game while scoring seven-or-fewer points, one would have to travel back 18 years, when the Iowa Hawkeyes notched a 6-4 victory over Penn State in Week 9 of the 2004 season. Kirk Ferentz's team pulled off the feat again...
FOX Sports
Harbaugh 'chasing' CFB title but has 'unfinished business' in NFL
It's been seven months since Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings, and the star football coach has no regrets about exploring a return to the NFL after having his best season at Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski in a pretaped interview...
FOX Sports
Bears' Eberflus appreciates moment with opener at hand
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus can appreciate the moment. He's a first-time head coach trying to turn around a founding NFL franchise, and the next big step comes this week when the Chicago Bears host the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener. “It's always special when...
UCLA starts cold before heating to a full boil and blistering Bowling Green
UCLA fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter of its season opener before scoring 38 straight for a 45-17 win over Bowling Green.
FOX Sports
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts shifts into higher gear for 2022 season
Every time Jalen Hurts dropped back to make a throw this summer, it was clear something was different. His teammates noticed him throwing faster. His coaches saw him making decisions quicker. Everyone thought he looked more comfortable running the offense. That's because he was. In fact, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback...
