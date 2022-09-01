ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Georgia tops RJ Young's Top 25

1. Georgia (1-0) Defeated Oregon, 49-3 The Bulldogs took this moment to remind us all that they're the defending national champs, notching the most lopsided win by one ranked opponent over another all weekend. While the focus for a Kirby Smart team is usually on the defense, quarterback Stetson Bennett was the star, completing 25 of 31 attempts for 368 passing yards and accounting for four total TDs before getting the hook late in the third quarter.
FOX Sports

'Down and dirty': Ohio State finds a way to win ugly

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day walked into Ohio State’s postgame interview room Saturday smiling. Actually, he was giddy. Yes, the second-ranked Buckeyes had just beaten fifth-ranked Notre Dame 21-10 at a roaring Horseshoe to open the season. But this wasn’t the 45-point, offensive explosion of a performance we were all expecting. This was gritty.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley shine in OU, USC coaching debuts

Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley are each perfect in their new head-coaching positions. Oklahoma — which saw Riley leave after last season and Venables take over — got out to a thundering 21-0 first-quarter lead against UTEP on Saturday, helping them cruise to a 45-13 win. Venables, who...
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State lead Joel Klatt's Top 10 rankings

It’s time for the college football world to stop overlooking Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Bulldogs dismantle the No. 11 Oregon Ducks on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bennett — who helped guide the Bulldogs to...
NFL
FOX Sports

Bennett, Georgia D leads No. 3 Dawgs to rout of Oregon

Stetson Bennett threw for 368 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, a revamped defense didn’t miss a beat, and No. 3 Georgia looked very much like a team intent on defending its national title with a 49-3 rout of No. 11 Oregon on Saturday. Bennett completed 25-of-31 passes with...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX Sports

Iowa pulls off victory with only a field goal and two safeties

To find the last time a Big Ten team won a game while scoring seven-or-fewer points, one would have to travel back 18 years, when the Iowa Hawkeyes notched a 6-4 victory over Penn State in Week 9 of the 2004 season. Kirk Ferentz's team pulled off the feat again...
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX Sports

Harbaugh 'chasing' CFB title but has 'unfinished business' in NFL

It's been seven months since Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings, and the star football coach has no regrets about exploring a return to the NFL after having his best season at Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski in a pretaped interview...
NFL
FOX Sports

Bears' Eberflus appreciates moment with opener at hand

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus can appreciate the moment. He's a first-time head coach trying to turn around a founding NFL franchise, and the next big step comes this week when the Chicago Bears host the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener. “It's always special when...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts shifts into higher gear for 2022 season

Every time Jalen Hurts dropped back to make a throw this summer, it was clear something was different. His teammates noticed him throwing faster. His coaches saw him making decisions quicker. Everyone thought he looked more comfortable running the offense. That's because he was. In fact, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

