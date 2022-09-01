ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivette, MO

FOX2Now

Man hit and killed on I-64 in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A man was struck and killed early Monday morning in St. Clair County, Illinois on I-64. Illinois State Police said a blue Acura was driving eastbound on I-64 just after 12 a.m. when it “hydroplaned and struck the left guardrail and concrete bridge rail.” The driver then exited the Acura and was hit by a black 2018 GMC pickup truck while standing in the left lane. The driver of the Acura was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

St. Louis man arrested after two vehicle accident on Route PP at HWY 30

One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route PP at Highway 30 in Jefferson County Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Angela Tynes of High Ridge was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer and was struck from behind by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by 46-year-old Tyler Booth of St. Louis, as that vehicle was making a left turn onto Route PP from 30. A passenger in the Forte, 38-year-old Tammy Gordon of Florissant was taken by ambulance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with minor injuries. Booth was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. The accident took place a little before noon on Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Multi-vehicle crash in Ladue early Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Several vehicles were involved in a crash early Monday morning in Ladue. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on southbound I-170 just north of Ladue Road. Two lanes of traffic were blocked for a time. No injuries were reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene.
LADUE, MO
FOX 2

Car crashes into parked cars, flips over in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A car involved in a crash early Monday morning flipped over in south St. Louis. A driver crashed into two parked cars on Delor Street at Ridgewood Avenue just after 2 a.m. The driver’s car then flipped over. Fortunately, the driver was not hurt. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Robertsville woman hurt in one-vehicle crash

A Robertsville woman was hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash on a rural Franklin County highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, Kara L. Kramer, 24, was driving a 2007 Mazda 6 southbound on...
ROBERTSVILLE, MO
KMOV

3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight

MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight. The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.
MASCOUTAH, IL
5 On Your Side

Mother killed by husband in Hazelwood, police say

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Police arrested a man they say killed his wife in Hazelwood early Sunday morning. The victim's family on Monday said her name was Cristina Smith. She was 37 years old. In a press release Sunday afternoon, the Hazelwood Police Department said officers were looking for Gregory...
HAZELWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

Man dies after 6-vehicle crash Thursday night

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A fatal six-vehicle crash occurred on Thursday night on I-270 and New Florissant Road near Florissant, Missouri. At 11:25 p.m. Thursday night, a 2006 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on I-270 and attempted to make an unsafe lane change, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2now.com

myleaderpaper.com

CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Louis teenager injured in I-55 accident south of Festus

A St. Louis teenager was injured in a two-vehicle on I-55 south of Highway 61 early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Isaiah Reddick of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz north on 55 and rear-ended a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer. While the driver of the truck was not injured, the passenger in the Mercedes, 19-year-old Cole Johnson, was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 3 o’clock Friday morning.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Vandals damage historic cemetery in Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Sometime in the last week, vandals toppled headstones and damaged monuments at the Richardson Cemetery in the 2000 block of Richardson Road in Arnold. Arnold Historical Society member Wesley Jackson was the first to notice the damage on Saturday. “It’s just a senseless act. There’s so...
ARNOLD, MO
