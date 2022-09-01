Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Firefighters catch ride with rafters through Rum Creek Fire area
Mountainous and rough terrain can make battling wildfires in the Pacific Northwest even more challenging. Firefighters working the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County got some respite last week by catching a ride with river rafters. “The firefighters were so happy to see the guides, and the firefighters really enjoyed...
kptv.com
PHOTO GALLERY: National Guard med evac helicopter and crew assist with Rum Creek Fire effort
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon National Guard sent a medical evacuation helicopter and crew to the Medford Airport on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Military Department. “We are here in Medford for MEDEVAC stand by for the wildland fires and are the dedicated MEDEVAC asset for any of the firefighting crews in the area,” said HH-60 Pilot, Chief Warrant Officer Corey Wadsworth.
iheart.com
Oregon National Guard Mobilized For Rum Creek Fire
The Oregon National Guard is helping fight the Rum Creek Fire that has burned approximately 17,000 acres and is said to be 12% contained. Fifty-one guard members have been helping with the safety and security of the area with road closure points since Monday, Aug. 29, in the Merlin area. Additionally, the guard has dispatched an HH-60 medical lift helicopter and crew to the Medford Airport to help if any firefighters or support staff become critically injured and need rapid transport for medical treatment.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire crews brace for wind and heat, found three more burned structures
MERLIN, Ore. -- A weekend that started with a red flag alert could be a calm between two wind storms for Rum Creek Fire crews. They're progress toward containment of the deadly northern Josephine County wildfire stands at 34% today, up from 1% reported Thursday. Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) reported steady progress through the weekend with slightly milder weather, which changes this week.
ijpr.org
Mill Fire in Siskiyou County tests communities battered by wildfires
Usually, the horizon around Weed is dominated by Mt. Shasta, a 14,000-foot goliath looming east of this town of around 2,800 residents. But over the weekend, the mountain was eclipsed by thick wildfire smoke. The Mill Fire started on Friday afternoon near the Roseburg Forest Products mill site. Strong winds...
KTVL
Pizza gets personal in Ashland with new MOD Pizza opening Thursday, Sept 8
ASHLAND — Ashland is getting a MOD Pizza located at 12305-B on Ashland Street, the fourth location of the Seattle-based chain to open in the Rogue Valley. The first 50 customers that arrive at the grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 8 will receive a free MOD-size pizza. The restaurant...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire containment lines advance, some resources redeploy
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today the Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says, "Nearly the entire Rum Creek Fire is encircled by well-defined control lines." That progress has some crews starting to stand down from the fire. Fire personnel are listed at 2,098 today for the Rum Creek Fire and its 18,966 burned acres, one week into the fire's unified command and two weeks today since Northwest Incident Management Team took charge of the fire response.
KTVL
Some evacuations lifted on deadly Mill Fire; Mountain Fire continues to grow
SISKIYOU, Calif — The deadly Mill Fire Mountain Fire in Siskiyou county has burned 4,263 acres and remains at 40% containment as of Sept. 5. In a virtual community meeting from the Cal Fire Siskiyou unit, hot and dry conditions have proven to be a challenge for crews battling the fires burning in Siskiyou County.
KTVL
Watch Now: Mill and Mountain Fires community meeting
A Mill and Mountain Fire community meeting will be held Sunday, September 4 at 3:00 p.m. at Big Springs Elementary School at 7405 Highway A-12, Montague, CA. CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 will brief the public and answer questions about the fires.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire reaches 18,000 acres, aerial attack resumed
MERLIN, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire is getting aerial attack again as firefighters achieve 17% containment on the deadly wildfire in northern Josephine County. The fire's size today is reported at 18,385 acres. A cold weather front across the area yesterday late Friday brought wind and gusts that risked...
KDRV
FireWatch: Lincoln Heights, Lake Shastina affected by Mill Fire as Mountain Fire outgrows it
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire says today the Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are both growing, combining for more than 10,000 burned acres in Siskiyou County. It says today the Mill Fire's size is 4,254 burned acres from its starting point near Weed Friday. CalFire says it burned into Lincoln Heights, then northwest to Edgewood, progressing across Jackson Ranch Road to reach Lake Shastina. CalFire says though it was able to stop the fire's advance, the Mill Fire "affected" several structures there.
ijpr.org
Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations
Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
klcc.org
A city in three days: how Oregon's largest wildfire is managed
Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the nearly 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass: Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Teams are currently focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest....
Mountain Fire continues rapid growth, burning 6,451 acres in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY — A second fire in Siskiyou County, the Mountain Fire, saw a second night of growth. As of Sunday morning, the fire near the community of Gazelle has burned 6,451 acres and remains just 5% contained.The fire was extremely active through the night as it continues to burn north in timber, according to Cal Fire.Today, firefighters are bracing for stronger winds and the possibility of spot fires, according to a report.No structures have been destroyed at this time, but more than 650 are threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.A new evacuation center opened Saturday at the Karuk Tribal Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam in Yreka.Pet and animal Shelters shelters can be found at the following locations:Large animals: Horse barns at Siskiyou Fairgrounds, 250 Sharps Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Dog shelter: Rescue Ranch, 2216 E Oberlin Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Cat shelter: Siskiyou Fairground Armory Building, Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairline Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Red Cross Shelters:Karuk Wellness Center: 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA, 96097The shelter at Yreka Community Center has been closed.
KTVL
Mountain Fire grows to 8,896 acres, two confirmed dead as a result of Mill Fire
Siskiyou County, Calif. — Updated September 4 at 11:45 p.m.:. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, the two fatalities were located within the City limits of Weed by initial first responders on Friday, September 2, 2022. The two deceased individuals were located at separate locations. Both individuals are adult females and their ages are 66 and 73.
KTVU FOX 2
Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County grows to over 10,000 acres
Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate and hundreds of structures remain threatened. Officials did not say if the fire has burned any structures. No injuries have been reported.
KTVL
Yreka T-Mobile store gives out free devices to support fire victims
Siskiyou County, Calif. — A local Yreka T-Mobile store has been showing their support for the community during the devastating Mill and Mountain fires. The store has been giving out free smartphones with 30 days of pre-programmed service to residents in need. This actually isn't the first time that...
KDRV
FireWatch: fire departments feel loss from Mill Fire, warn residents about address sharing
LAKE SHASTINA, Cal. -- A fire department in the middle of Siskiyou County's mandatory evacuation area says home were burned there, and it advises residents about checking their properties. The Lake Shastina Fire Department (LSFD) says, "Here at Lake Shastina Fire Department, as much as we’d love to, unfortunately don’t...
KTVL
Rum Creek fire now 18,768 acres, now 27% contained
Since Wednesday, containment of the Rum Creek Fire has grown from 1 percent to 27 percent, largely due to successful tactical firing operations and direct line construction. On the southwest flank of the fire, crews are mopping up a 50-foot buffer between recently burned control lines. Tactical patrols are expanding mop-up from 200 to 300 feet around the community of Galice after two spot fires were extinguished Friday.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Mountain Fire Continues to Grow Fast–Now at 8460 Acres] At Least 50 Structures Destroyed, Three Injured in Destructive Mill Fire in Siskiyou County
As of late Saturday night, the Mill Fire which started in the outskirts of Weed in Siskiyou County on Friday afternoon had grown to 4,254 acres and is 25% contained. The suppression efforts have been surprisingly successful and the fire is much less active and firefighters are hopeful. According to...
