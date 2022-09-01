ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Three Mainers die in collision in New Hampshire

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Three people from South Berwick died Sunday after the vehicle they were traveling in collided with another vehicle in Rollinsford, New Hampshire. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Portland Avenue, in the area of Toll Road, according to a release from Rollinsford police. A preliminary...
ROLLINSFORD, NH
#Infrastructure#Bicycles#Bike Lanes#Ludlow Street#Urban Construction#Vehicles#Construction Maintenance
NEWS CENTER Maine

Saturday’s 'Ghostland' show to mark end of The Ghost of Paul Revere's 11-year run

For fans of The Ghost of Paul Revere, this weekend is bittersweet. The Maine-based band announced in April that the end was coming, and now the end is here. The boys of Maine are going out with a bang. They'll play a VIP event at Oxbow Blending and Bottling on Friday night and then finish with their annual "Ghostland" show for thousands at Portland's Thompson's Point on Saturday.
MAINE STATE
Local news from Maine

