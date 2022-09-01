Read full article on original website
Rain a relief for some Maine farmers, while flood threats loom elsewhere
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Those traveling south for the Labor Day holiday hit traffic snags well into the early evening, with delays as far north as Falmouth stretching down to the New Hampshire border. The consistent barrage of rain generated low visibility for those in the queue. For Maine...
Mount Desert Island preps for arrival of fall tourists
BAR HARBOR, Maine — As Labor Day weekend wraps up the traditional summer tourist season, some businesses across the state may be winding down soon — but that's not the case on Mount Desert Island. Business owners say July and August are the busiest times of the year....
Three Mainers die in collision in New Hampshire
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Three people from South Berwick died Sunday after the vehicle they were traveling in collided with another vehicle in Rollinsford, New Hampshire. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Portland Avenue, in the area of Toll Road, according to a release from Rollinsford police. A preliminary...
Community left with questions after Sanford stabbing incident
SANFORD, Maine — Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing that left one person dead in Sanford. According to Maine State Police, 32-year-old Dane Brooks of Sanford was stabbed Friday evening near the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Streets in Sanford. State Police say when law enforcement arrived at...
First unionized Starbucks in Maine goes on strike over contract negotiations
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Workers at the Starbucks off Alfred Street in Biddeford closed the store and held a strike on Monday. Employees said the store owners are not negotiating in good faith with the union, which was formed in July by a vote of 9 to three. "I have...
City of South Portland launches clean-energy rebate program
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As the calendar flips to September, the city of South Portland is launching a new rebate program aimed at encouraging residents to invest in clean energy in and around their homes. "Electrify Everything!" goes live Sept. 1, offering rebates on the following items to South...
Portland to determine if city government will restructure in November vote
PORTLAND, Maine — Voters in Portland can officially expect a long list of questions on the ballot in November that could restructure the city's government. The Portland City Council unanimously approved sending the questions, crafted by the Portland Charter Commission, to voters Thursday night. A total of eight questions...
Portland Police Department investigating 'incident' near Maine Medical Center
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an incident near Maine Medical Center. Police responded to the scene on Gilman Street early Friday afternoon and are investigating at this time. Authorities blocked off Gilman Street with crime scene tape. There is no threat to the public, police...
Restorations being made to many gravestones in Portland's Western Cemetery
PORTLAND, Maine — The Western Cemetery in Portland is getting some repair work done on gravestones that have been broken, damaged, unreadable, vandalized, or buried. Peter Monro re-created a volunteer group called Stewards of the Western Cemetery. He said they at one point believed the cemetery had 6,000 people,...
How Bangor, Portland school districts plan to keep students safe this year
BANGOR, Maine — It's back to the classroom this week for many students across Maine, and with recent events like the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this past May, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, school safety is weighing heavy on many minds. “I probably think about...
Portland's Free Street reopening in question due to damages to phone lines
PORTLAND, Maine — Not much has changed at the Congress Square redesign project since June; at least, on the surface level. Late August saw the expansion of construction and repair crews to the west side of High Street and Congress. Consolidated Communications said it's working on repairing data fiber...
Saturday’s 'Ghostland' show to mark end of The Ghost of Paul Revere's 11-year run
For fans of The Ghost of Paul Revere, this weekend is bittersweet. The Maine-based band announced in April that the end was coming, and now the end is here. The boys of Maine are going out with a bang. They'll play a VIP event at Oxbow Blending and Bottling on Friday night and then finish with their annual "Ghostland" show for thousands at Portland's Thompson's Point on Saturday.
Scarborough town officials approves Costco development
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Planning Board voted on Monday night to approve plans to bring the first Costco to Maine. Officials voted unanimously to bring the membership-only retail store to the Downs Development. A gas station and around 790 spaces will also come alongside the store. Scarborough town...
Two separate shootings at a populated housing complex in Portland sends one woman to the hospital
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is asking the public for assistance related to an investigation at the Riverton Park Housing complex. According to a release, two shootings took place before sunrise Saturday. The first shooting happened at approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday when someone reported hearing multiple gunshots...
Longtime Portland radio personality suing former employer over COVID-19 concerns
PORTLAND, Maine — Randi Kirshbaum, a former DJ and manager at WPOR and WCLZ radio in Portland for 38 years, was let go over refusing to return to the office in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she is suing the parent company of her former radio station in...
More than half of Franklin Towers apartments without power
PORTLAND, Maine — More than half of the apartments inside of Franklin Towers in Portland are without power, and could remain that way for up to two weeks. According to the Portland Housing Authority, which oversees the 200 unit building, it's believed a lightning strike during a powerful storm on Friday caused the outage.
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
Motorcyclist injured after car allegedly pulls out in front of him in Palmyra
PALMYRA, Maine — A Litchfield man was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after suffering a serious head injury during a crash in Palmyra Saturday morning. According to a release from the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of Routes 2 and 152, known as 'Ell Hill' around 10:50 a.m.
Community cleanup underway after storm rattles Peaks Island
PORTLAND, Maine — Residents of Peaks Island were still cleaning up Monday afternoon after severe thunderstorms blew down trees, power lines, and pieces of buildings just off the coast of Portland. The National Weather Service in Gray measured winds reaching 57 mph on Peaks, the most populous island off...
New hospitality home in Portland provides comfort for cancer patients
PORTLAND, Maine — A new facility on Portland's East End is aimed at making it easier for cancer patients to get to treatment, especially when they're traveling hundreds of miles roundtrip. The Dempsey Center is operating Clayton's House at 40 O'Brion St. Clayton's House is making new use of...
