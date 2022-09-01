Read full article on original website
Maryland Gov. Hogan pays off crab cake bet after Navy loses to Delaware
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan paid off his debt. The governor bought a round of crab cakes for Delaware Gov. John Carney.
Maryland serves key role in East Coast logistics industry
(The Center Square) – Maryland is a linchpin for the logistics industry on the East Coast, the head of the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) said. With its ports, interstate corridors, and warehouses, MMTA President and CEO Louis Campion told The Center Square the state has prime north-south access along the I-95 corridor and excellent […]
mdhistory.org
A census of the free negroes and mulattos in Kent County State of Maryland
A census of the free Black population living in Kent County, Maryland, conducted on behalf of the Maryland State Colonization Society. Taken by the local sheriffs, these records list information such as name, age, and sex. Founded in 1827, the Maryland State Colonization Society was the state branch of the American Colonization Society, which was created as "a remedy for slavery" by supporting the relocation of free Black individuals to the colony of Liberia in Africa. In 1831, the Maryland General Assembly passed an act to require the enumeration of the free Black populations in each county and to implement the removal of these individuals from the state of Maryland to Liberia. Censuses for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Montgomery, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary's, Somerset, Talbot, and Washington Counties were also performed.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
Maryland county enforcing curfew in response to gun violence after ‘deadliest month’ in county’s history
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At a news conference Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that curfew enforcement would be used to address a spike in gun violence, noting that August was the “deadliest month” in Prince George’s County’s history. “Something is not working,” Alsobrooks stated, saying that police are arresting and […]
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Announces Launch Of Applications For Maryland’s Global Gateway Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications for the new Maryland Global Gateway program are now available. At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland earlier this year, the governor announced an inaugural $2 million investment in this innovative program, which helps attract more international businesses and eases their transition into the U.S. market by connecting them with local incubators and accelerators.
anglerschannel.com
Diversity Will Be Crucial For Tough Bassmaster Northern Open On Chesapeake Bay
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — If historical patterns hold, summer’s dog days will fiercely guard a big fish bounty and reward a fortunate few during the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay presented by Mossy Oak Fishing. Competition days will be Sept. 8-10 with daily takeoffs...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival to benefit Claire Marie Foundation
Some of Maryland's best food trucks will roll into Baltimore County later this month for the sixth annual Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival. Aside from the food and the bands, the festival is also raising awareness about something we often don't always think about. Marianne Banister, co-founder of the Claire Marie Foundation, explains how the festival is unique to Baltimore County and it benefits the foundation, which works on adolescent and young adult melanoma prevention.
Wbaltv.com
7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year
Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts
In a petition filed Friday, the board is seeking a judicial order to permit local election boards to begin processing mail ballots on Oct. 1. The post State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts appeared first on Maryland Matters.
FOX43.com
An invasive species may be playing a role in the summer's high crab prices
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Seafood lovers enjoying the traditional summer Chesapeake crab feast have suffered remarkable sticker shock this year with prices as high as $90 to $100 a dozen for crabs. One reason for the astronomical prices is that the crab population is down, and crabs are scarce, according to commercial fisherman and seafood marketers.
foxbaltimore.com
Belgian cyclist wins first Maryland Cycling Classic in Baltimore Sunday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Belgian cyclist Sep Vanmarcke of Team Israel-Premier Tech, wins the first-ever 121.7-mile Maryland Cycling Classic against some of the best professional cyclists in the world right here in Baltimore, according to the organization's website. The race that is supported by UnitedHealthcare started at Benefits...
Marylanders gear up to receive new booster shots
This week, many people across Maryland will be rolling up their sleeves to get the new single-dose bivalent booster shot for COVID-19.
northernvirginiamag.com
Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers
Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
Wbaltv.com
Enoch Pratt Free Library recovery program offers much-needed support
Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Free Library is working to help those struggling with addiction. The Pennsylvania Avenue branch is one of the locations where peer recovery navigators can help people with everything from mental illness to addiction services and more. | LINK: Enoch Pratt Free Library Peer Navigators. Donna Bruce and...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore DPW issues boil water advisory after E. coli found
Authorities issued a boil-water advisory Monday after E. coli contaminants and total coliform were found in water samples in west Baltimore. During a news conference Monday night, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the Department of Public Works received word Saturday of a possible positive test during routine testing conducted Friday.
Kittleman vs. Ball rematch takes a negative turn
This column by Len Lazarick appears in the September issue of The Business Monthly serving Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Allan Kittleman would love to be Howard County executive again. So would current County Executive Calvin Ball. To achieve Republican Kittleman’s ambition he must defeat the same Democrat who thwarted his hope for a second term four years ago.
WJLA
'People line up way before daybreak': Md. commits to major upgrades of popular state parks
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — With school back in session, there is plenty of elbow room on the beach at Sandy Point State Park even on a beautiful Thursday. This weekend it will be a different story. “People line up way before daybreak to get into the parks....
wypr.org
No free lunch for all kids in Maryland could mean some hungry students this year
For the past two years, all students were given free lunch at public schools nationwide funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a coronavirus pandemic economic relief measure. But additional money to keep the program going was not approved by federal lawmakers in Congress so schools are reverting back...
