Protecting The Past By Managing The Future Of Ka‘ena Point
Thomas Shirai traces his family’s ties to Ka‘ena all the way back to the Great Mahele of 1848. Before the historic change in Hawaii’s land tenure system, Shirai’s grandfather, Kaaemoku Kakulu, was the last konohiki, or caretaker, of Kawaihapai, a land division in Waialua. Raised in...
Why Honolulu Is Trying To Put The Brakes On Some Personalized License Plates
When Honolulu officials more than a year ago first asked Edward Odquina to return a personalized license plate the officials decided they never should have issued, it seemed like a routine matter. Normally, people simply return erroneously issued automobile plates upon request, said Ian Scheuring, a spokesman for Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund
Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
Danny De Gracia: Let's Reclaim The HOV Lanes For All Vehicles
When I first moved to Hawaii in 2003, my average commute time from Waipahu to Downtown Honolulu during rush hour was manageably under 30 minutes under even in the worst of circumstances. Two decades later, I find myself spending an average of 80 minutes or more just to travel 23 miles.
KITV.com
New Law on to-go containers fully goes into effect Sept 5
HONOLULU (KITV)- Time is running out for food service businesses to go green. September 5,2022 the law kicks into place requiring Honolulu restaurants, food vendors, and food trucks to use only bio-degradable containers. Lobster, softshell crab, short rib. When Saigon Grill sends out food to go, it's now going out...
hawaiipublicradio.org
UH Mānoa hosts 11 Pacific Islanders for intensive summer research program
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa hosted 11 students from Guam, Palau, American Sāmoa, Federated States of Micronesia and Hawaiʻi for a research experience over the summer. The Research Experience for Undergraduates is a competitive 10-week program funded by the National Science Foundation. The students lived...
KITV.com
Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The world's biggest wave pool is set to be built on Oahu in Ewa Beach if a major developer gets its way. Elected officials held a Town Hall on Thursday led by State Sen. Kurt Fevella and Council Member Andria Tupola, appealing to the developer Haseko to come through with a development package that would address the needs of the community.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Applications for Honolulu EMT work/study program accepted Sept. 6
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services is looking to hire Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) for its Academy 4 Recruit Class. The application period opens midnight Tuesday, September 6, and closes at before midnight the following day. Hired applicants receive full pay and benefits, and participate in an EMT work/study training program for 40 hours per week.
Popular botanical garden may soon require fee and reservations
A botanical garden on the Windward side popularized by social media may soon implement a reservation system to manage the influx of visitors.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
Hawaii could see ‘avalanche of respiratory infections’
Health officials are predicting an avalanche of respiratory infections this winter. They're urging everyone to get their COVID booster and flu shots as a layer of protection.
Oahu red light cameras to cite owners, not drivers
"At least when the police pull people over, they're writing a ticket to the person who's operating the vehicle," said Kamehameha Heights resident Shawn Sweet.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH orders illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down, pay hefty fine
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has ordered an illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down and pay a hefty fine. The DOH issued the Notice of Violation and Order — NOVO — to Helen Ferrer, Millicents Ferrer, and TLC for the Elderly LLC, located at 1863 Hookupa St.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surf boards associated with surfing icons up for auction ... all for a good cause!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf boards associated with some of the biggest names in the surfing world are up for auction. Among the items for sale at the Surf & Turf for The Pantry auction:. 5′11″ Wade Tokoro shaped by Kelly Slater and signed by the pro surfer himself.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
You can fly roundtrip from Oakland to Hawaii for less than $250
Escape from the Bay to paradise for a pretty low price.
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State, military investigating reports of possible unexploded ordinance at Bellows Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State and military crews are investigating reports of a possible unexploded ordnance at Bellows Beach. A viewer sent Hawaii News Now a photo of military and Honolulu Fire Department crews on the shore on Thursday afternoon. Navy officials said there is no immediate threat and the situation...
KITV.com
Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang, wife, purchase East Oahu home
Timmy Chang, the new head coach of the University of Hawaii football team, has purchased a home in Kalama Valley in East Oahu for about $2 million. Public records show that Chang and his wife, Sherry, purchased the 2,636-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home from a Nevada-based corporation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer recounts moments after shark critically injured visitor from France
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several beaches on Maui’s north-facing shores remain closed Sunday, a day after a shark bite left a visitor from France with critical injuries. The 51-year-old woman was bitten in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay around 4 p.m. Saturday. Bystanders brought her to shore until emergency personnel took over.
