Mobile, AL

US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in Mobile area sweep

By Tom Ingram
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTorR_0heicdXT00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway , US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash.

The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Mobile division said the operation, which ran from Aug 14. to Aug. 27, focused on “arresting individuals who have violent criminal histories and are currently wanted by Federal, state, or local law enforcement agencies.”

The list of charges is long. The inventory of cash, weapons and drugs confiscated is considerable. But the US Marshals did not act alone.

“This operation was a great success, and it shows that the partnerships between the Marshals and other agencies in the Mobile, Alabama area is strong,” said Deputy Commander Raymond Smiles in the news release. “When we’re able to have these partnerships we’re able to conduct these large operations and take violent fugitives off the streets.”

Partners on Operation Gateway:

  • Southern District of Mobile
  • Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
  • Mobile Police Department
  • Alabama Pardon and Parole
  • Thomasville Police Department
  • Alabama National Guard
  • US Marshals from Gulfport, Hattiesburg and Jackson, Miss.

Fugitives arrested were charged with crimes including:

  • Homicide
  • Attempted murder
  • Stolen firearms
  • Shooting into occupied dwellings
  • Aggravated assaults
  • Narcotics
  • Sex offender registration violations
  • Parole violations
  • Robberies
  • Weapons violations
  • Domestic violence

Guns, drugs and money seized:

  • Sixteen firearms
  • 844 rounds of ammunition
  • $22,475 in cash
  • 102 grams of methamphetamine
  • Seven grams of heroin
  • Four pounds of marijuana
  • 10 fentanyl tablets
  • 14 Xanax tablets

