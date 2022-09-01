Read full article on original website
What is ‘Cash Stuffing’ and why you should and shouldn’t do it?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – What was formerly known as the “Envelope System” has now become a TikTok and social media trend. “Cash Stuffing” has grown in popularity among Gen-Z as they search for ways to combat inflation. Financial professional Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance & Financial Services spoke to Ozarksfirst.com about the benefits and drawbacks of […]
KYTV
How to stay safe with your firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Whether buying a gun for the first time or adding to your collection, understanding how to stay safe with your firearms is incredibly important. To be safe with your firearm, you must know the cardinal rules of firearm safety. 1. Always assume the firearm is loaded.
KYTV
Branson, Mo. businesses hopeful summer tourism numbers carry into fall season
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Labor Day weekend is commonly considered the unofficial end of Summer. Businesses say it was a successful Labor Day weekend in Branson, and visitors have been filling the streets Monday morning. Dick’s Five and Ten co-owner Steve Hartley says they didn’t know what to expect after...
KYTV
Bumper stickers and decals may give criminals your information
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Driving around town, you might not think twice about putting a bumper sticker or a decal on your car. But be warned, it can potentially telegraph important information about you to would-be criminals. Here’s a list of common bumper stickers and decals police say can give...
Report: Missourians have 5th-worst lung health in the US
The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America over a five-year period.
KYTV
Springfield Starbucks workers unionize, first in southwest Missouri to do so
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Workers at the Starbucks on South Glenstone in Springfield recently voted to unionize, making them part of the Chicago and Midwest Regional Joint Board Workers United union. The store is the first location in southwest Missouri to do so. Workers say it is an idea that...
MoDOT is hiring ahead of winter; Here are the jobs in the Springfield area
The Missouri Department of Transportation is already planning for winter, and is hoping to hire new workers to help keep the roads clear and safe in the event of another major winter storm like the Ozarks experienced in February 2022.
A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
KYTV
Fire damages IHop in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged the IHop restaurant in south Springfield on Friday. The fire started in the back room of the restaurant. Investigators say electrical wires sparked the fire. Employees attempted to put out the fire, but it became too much. Everyone inside the restaurant escaped without injury.
sgfcitizen.org
New program allows domestic violence survivors to put pets in foster homes while they seek shelter
The SafePet Program is a relatively new pet fostering program that allows victims of domestic violence to temporarily place their beloved pet in a safe and confidential foster home while they go into an emergency shelter like Harmony House. When the survivor is able to transition into their own place, they are then reunited with their pet.
Cold weather shelters in Springfield are recruiting volunteers; how you can help
Even though temperatures are still in the 80's in Springfield, Community Partnership of the Ozarks is already putting a call out for volunteers who can help staff crisis cold weather shelters this coming winter.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department reminds people to practice safe driving habits after deadly weekend crashes
Officials with the Camp Jack Veterans Center in Harrison, Arkansas say they’re hopeful to begin several renovation projects by spring of next year. In March, the center received a $2.3 million grant which officials say Rep. Steve Womack was fundamental in helping Camp Jack obtain.
KYTV
Willard, Mo. police officer helps save a baby not breathing after delivery
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard Police Department Sgt. Steve Purdy helped save a newborn who stopped breathing after birth. On August 12, Sgt. Purdy received a call that a mother was going in labor. The Willard Police Department station was close to their location so he took the call. Before he arrived, dispatch said the baby had been delivered, and the baby was not breathing. He was the first to arrive to the apartment, where the mother was already doing CPR.
KYTV
Police say more methamphetamine in Springfield than ever, despite fewer meth lab busts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As of August 2022, there have been zero meth lab busts in Springfield. Investigators with Springfield Police Department say there’s more meth in the community than ever. It’s just not homemade. “When I was an officer in special investigations years ago, we seized more...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals nearly $7,500 in tools from a Greene County business
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a tool theft case near Republic. The crime happened on August 1 at Absolute Roofing in the 6600 block of West Highway 60. Security cameras show a man on the property just before 2 a.m. The video shows him getting into two work trucks at the business.
KYTV
Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
KYTV
Springfield police investigate shots fired call at mobile home park
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A shots-fired investigation is underway in Springfield. Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Golden Avenue at the Forest Cove South mobile home park. Investigators say it happened at around 8 p.m. when a neighborhood dispute started. Police say a neighbor noticed the argument and...
KYTV
Greene County highway engineers believe Kansas Expressway Extension will finish on time
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County highway engineers said the Kansas Expressway extension project is moving right along. It is set to finish on time, despite the recent weather. Mark Webb, Greene County Highway Department’s chief engineer, said the roughly $30 million extension is well underway. Webb said many of...
933kwto.com
Springfield Police Department News Release On Officer Involved Shooting
Springfield Police investigate officer-involved shooting. Springfield, Mo. – On Sept. 2, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Springfield police officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 2011 S. Campbell to check a person with a weapon. A male subject at the location was reportedly armed with a rifle and was involved in a disturbance. Information was provided to 911 that the male appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance and had a rifle in his possession.
Springfield police officer fatally shoots man during confrontation
A Springfield police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly refused to drop a weapon during a confrontation, police said.
