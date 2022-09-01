ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

What is 'Cash Stuffing' and why you should and shouldn't do it?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – What was formerly known as the “Envelope System” has now become a TikTok and social media trend. “Cash Stuffing” has grown in popularity among Gen-Z as they search for ways to combat inflation. Financial professional Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance & Financial Services spoke to Ozarksfirst.com about the benefits and drawbacks of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

How to stay safe with your firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Whether buying a gun for the first time or adding to your collection, understanding how to stay safe with your firearms is incredibly important. To be safe with your firearm, you must know the cardinal rules of firearm safety. 1. Always assume the firearm is loaded.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Bumper stickers and decals may give criminals your information

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Driving around town, you might not think twice about putting a bumper sticker or a decal on your car. But be warned, it can potentially telegraph important information about you to would-be criminals. Here’s a list of common bumper stickers and decals police say can give...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield, MO
FOX 2

A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Fire damages IHop in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged the IHop restaurant in south Springfield on Friday. The fire started in the back room of the restaurant. Investigators say electrical wires sparked the fire. Employees attempted to put out the fire, but it became too much. Everyone inside the restaurant escaped without injury.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Willard, Mo. police officer helps save a baby not breathing after delivery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard Police Department Sgt. Steve Purdy helped save a newborn who stopped breathing after birth. On August 12, Sgt. Purdy received a call that a mother was going in labor. The Willard Police Department station was close to their location so he took the call. Before he arrived, dispatch said the baby had been delivered, and the baby was not breathing. He was the first to arrive to the apartment, where the mother was already doing CPR.
WILLARD, MO
KYTV

Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield police investigate shots fired call at mobile home park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A shots-fired investigation is underway in Springfield. Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Golden Avenue at the Forest Cove South mobile home park. Investigators say it happened at around 8 p.m. when a neighborhood dispute started. Police say a neighbor noticed the argument and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Police Department News Release On Officer Involved Shooting

Springfield Police investigate officer-involved shooting. Springfield, Mo. – On Sept. 2, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Springfield police officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 2011 S. Campbell to check a person with a weapon. A male subject at the location was reportedly armed with a rifle and was involved in a disturbance. Information was provided to 911 that the male appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance and had a rifle in his possession.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

