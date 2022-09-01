ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan Times

CSU football eager to move on from Michigan loss

Mistakes were made, lessons were learned, and now it is time to move on. That was the general message from Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell on Monday, two days after the Rams opened their season with a 51-7 loss to No. 8 Michigan at The Big House in Ann Arbor.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado volleyball falls to Omaha in five, drops second straight

UNC (3-2) lost to Omaha (4-1) in five sets (25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 26-28, 17-19) on the road Saturday afternoon. This was the second straight loss after the Bears had their worst offensive performance against Wichita State on Friday. Northern Colorado won the first set, staving off a Mavericks’ late rally...
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

CSU football overwhelmed by Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich — In the weeks leading up to Colorado State’s season opener against No. 8 Michigan, new Rams head coach Jay Norvell was optimistic, but spoke about learning curves, life lessons and adversity. Playing at Michigan Stadium for the first time in school history and in...
ANN ARBOR, MI

