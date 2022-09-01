Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
York man pleads not guilty to weapons charges
YORK – George L. Martin, 50, of York, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. His arraignment was held and later the counts were reduced from two Class 1D felonies to a single count of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, which is a Class 2 felony.
York News-Times
Geneva man charged with six felonies related to meth
YORK – Alan Wellard, 58, of Geneva, has been charged with six felonies related to the possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. His case has been bound over to District Court and arraignment proceedings are set for Sept....
NebraskaTV
Four Geneva residents charged after search finds numerous drugs, children inside home
GENEVA, Neb. — Four Geneva residents face numerous charges after drugs were found in a home with children inside during a search last month. David Hickey, 43, is charged in Fillmore County Court with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, third-degree sexual assault of a child, committing intentional child abuse-no injury, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of habitual criminal.
York News-Times
Central City man accused of stealing vehicle in York
YORK – A 55-year-old Central City man is accused of stealing a vehicle and other items in York, back in April. Hugh Riley is charged with theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, and criminal mischief with a value between $501-$1,499 – in the first of two separate cases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
Kearney Hub
Kearney police targeting streets in September for traffic enforcement
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has announced its priority traffic enforcement areas for September. West 48th Street — Second Avenue to 17th Avenue;. Fifth Avenue — 11th Street to South Railroad Street. Although officers may enforce any observed violations in priority enforcement zones, they will be...
WOWT
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man out of Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is looking for a missing person out of Kearney. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says Brian R. Strong, 51, of Kearney is missing. Strong is a white man and is roughly six-foot-two inches tall and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and cowboy boots.
KSNB Local4
Teen heads to adult trial court for Grand Island Walmart shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager arrested for a May shooting at a Grand Island Walmart is headed to adult trial court. Yahir Cardenas, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree murder,14 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of first-degree assault. A misdemeanor criminal mischief charge was dropped.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man missing, considered endangered
KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a Kearney man. Brian Strong, 51,was last seen in the area of Coal Chute Road and Imperial Avenue, east of Kearney, and is considered to be endangered. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, cowboys boots and was carrying a larger boom box-style radio.
Kearney Hub
Suspected fentanyl, meth, pills seized from Kearney house Wednesday
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman is being held on a $100,000 bond for allegedly distributing and possessing a variety of drugs and prescription medications. Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) served a search warrant in the 1400 block of Second Avenue for two fugitives wanted on felony warrants. A KPD news release said officers located and arrested Jarred Shah, 27, of North Platte and Abagail Allmon, 19, of Kearney.
klkntv.com
Nebraska nurses build barricade after patient reportedly threatened to kill them
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say an out-of-control patient trashed a hospital and threatened to kill nurses Wednesday night. They say Gerald Carrabba also threw coffee on officers before kicking and scratching them at CHI Health St. Francis. Police were called to the hospital around 8 p.m....
News Channel Nebraska
Cozad girls softball team bus involved in fatality accident
KEARNEY, Neb. (KNOP) - One person has died and one person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a 3-car accident in Kearney Thursday around 8:30 p.m. The bus involved in the accident was transporting the Cozad Girl’s Softball Team. Early reports indicate no serious injuries to anyone on the bus.
News Channel Nebraska
Axtell teen dies in three-vehicle crash in Kearney
KEARNEY, NE — Police are revealing more details about a three-vehicle crash that killed a teenager in Kearney. Kearney Police responded to the accident at the intersection of Platte Road and Highway 44, immediately south of Interstate-80, around 8:00 Thursday night. Police say a school bus carrying the Cozad softball team attempted to turn left from northbound Highway 44 onto Platte Road when a southbound car crashed into the front passenger corner of the bus. The impact pushed the vehicles into a third car, which was stopped on Platte Road.
Suspected meth and fentanyl found in Nebraska traffic stop
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nine pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday.
1011now.com
Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last month, has been arrested in Grand Island. Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18 from her job assignment in the community.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Volunteer Fire responds to afternoon fire
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2900 block of Avenue K Monday afternoon. They were called out to the fire around 3 p.m. Local4 view Nathan Koenig submitted photos from the scene, saying smoke was billowing out of the home...
foxnebraska.com
Woman arrested for GI theft after escaping from Lincoln correctional facility in July
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A woman who escaped the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln last month has been arrested in Grand Island. In July, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Torrien Harris, 20, failed to return to the facility from job assignment and removed her electronic monitoring device, which was later found.
KSNB Local4
City and State Offices closed for Labor Day
HASTINGS-GRAND ISLAND-KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Public offices in the tri-cities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5th for the Labor Day holiday. In Kearney, all city and public offices and the public library are closed, but emergency services will still be available. In Grand Island, all city and public offices...
KSNB Local4
Hastings High School looks into potential cyberbullying incident
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Officials with Hastings Public Schools released a statement on Friday morning after some social media posts surfaced appearing to bully some high school students. Those posts contained disparaging and defamatory messages. Cyberbullying is a nationwide struggle, according to an April 2019 study by the Cyberbullying Research...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (32) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Comments / 0