Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Sushi in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Deep receiver room already paying dividends in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
FOX Sports
Georgia moves to No. 1, Florida and Michigan jump in RJ's Week 2 Top 25 | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young presents his Top 25 rankings after Week 1 of the 2022 college football season. RJ has a new number one team after the Georgia Bulldogs' dominant win over the Oregon ducks. The Florida Gators and Michigan Wolverines crack the top 25 following their impressive performances in Week 1.
247Sports
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
Tim Tebow Names SEC Quarterback With "Most Gifted Arm"
Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler is in for a much-improved season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022. In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks season opener on Saturday. Tebow said the first-year South Carolina QB "might have the most gifted...
Joe Burrow joins LeBron James, Bronny in supporting Ohio football in heavyweight showdown vs. Notre Dame
Joe Burrow is back in Columbus to show his support for the Ohio State Buckeyes alongside the likes of LeBron James and Bronny James ahead of the team’s matchup versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While Burrow is remembered by most college football fans as the hero of the LSU Tigers squad that went all the way to win the national title in 2020, he was originally a member of Ohio State football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Following Saturday's Games
The first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season is in the books. Several prominent games took place in Week 1 on Saturday, with Ohio State holding off Notre Dame, Georgia rocking Oregon and Alabama looking dominant as ever, among other contests. Following Week 1's first Saturday games, ESPN's...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Win Over Notre Dame
It wasn't always pretty, but Ohio State opened the season with a 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. Down 10-7 at halftime, the Buckeyes mustered enough offense while holding the Fighting Irish to just 253 total yards at Ohio Stadium. The morning after Ohio State's monumental win, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit reflected...
WATCH: What Marcus Freeman said about Ohio State after the game
Cheer up Ohio State fans. There’s more than one way to win football games, and the Buckeyes showed some toughness in beating a top-five Notre Dame squad that came to play. It was a better effort up front than what we saw at times last season on defense, and that’s something to hang your hat on.
Mike Greenberg Is Getting Crushed For His Tweet About Ohio State's Offense
It took Mike Greenberg just a few minutes into the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game to tweet something ridiculous about the Buckeyes offense. Following the Buckeyes' first touchdown of the game, Greenberg went as far to say Ohio State has one of the best offenses "we have seen in some time."
IN THIS ARTICLE
LeBron, Burrow Among Sports Stars Flocking to Ohio State-Notre Dame
Several notables names were on-hand for Saturday’s marquee matchup at Ohio Stadium.
NFL・
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
Brian Kelly sought LSU football's demands, so hold him to Nick Saban standard | Opinion
Brian Kelly might still be getting his bearings in the Bayou, but he’s no stranger to expectations. No need to temper expectations in Year 1.
Football Fans React To Chris Fowler's Performance Tonight
Fans aren't too pleased with Chris Fowler right now. Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are on the call for Saturday night's primetime game between the Buckeyes of Ohio State and Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Typically, Fowler and Herbstreit are the best in the business. But tonight, Fowler appears to be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paul Finebaum Reveals His Top 4 Teams Following Week 1
Not much happened to drastically rock the college football landscape during a fun opening Saturday. The top contenders who have taken the field took care of business. As a result, Paul Finebaum isn't making any major changes to the College Football Playoff picture just yet. Appearing on ESPN's SportsCenter Sunday...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Ohio State's Offense Right Now
Ohio State's offense is supposed to be one of the best in college football this season, but it certainly doesn't look like it vs. Notre Dame tonight. The Buckeyes mustered just seven points in two quarters of play against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. They finished the half with a missed field goal.
Paul Finebaum updates his top four College Football Playoff teams, picks one to file away
With Week 1 now mostly behind us, Paul Finebaum is already looking toward the College Football Playoff. The ESPN analyst joined a SportsCenter segment Sunday, where he listed four early Playoff picks as well as one to watch. Most of the top teams took care of business this weekend, and...
ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Sunday Night
ESPN's computer model has updated its rankings following Sunday night's game between Florida State and LSU. The ESPN Football Power Index has released a new Top 25 following the latest game to take place in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football...
CBS Sports
College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Alabama, USC in action
The first full Saturday of college football has finally arrived. Week 1 hits its peak with a packed schedule of games spanning from noon ET until Hawaii's 11:59 p.m. kickoff against Western Kentucky. Twenty teams ranked in the AP Top 25 will be in action with big-time matchups sprinkled throughout the slate, so it figures to be a day packed with drama and storylines as the narrative of the 2022 season begins to take shape.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
How To Watch The Notre Dame vs Ohio State Matchup
Irish Breakdown gives you all the ways to watch and listen to the huge football matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes
FOX Sports
Ranking NFL's 10 most accurate quarterbacks, and where they excel
Editor's Note: NFL analyst Warren Sharp has joined FOX Sports for the 2022 NFL season. Throughout the year, he'll analyze the top games of the week and look ahead to the numbers that can give you a betting edge. As we prepare for the start of the season, we're turning...
NFL・
Comments / 0