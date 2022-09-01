ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Phil Scott names Vermont’s first violence prevention director as part of 10-point public safety plan

By Alan J. Keays
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnfJd_0heic6gr00
Last month, Gov. Phil Scott announced an initiative to boost public safety and address violence across Vermont. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Gov. Phil Scott has appointed the state’s first director of violence prevention as part of his recently released public safety plan, an initiative aimed at realigning the state’s resources.

Dee Barbic, a retired Vermont State Police lieutenant, will hold the role and lead a new Violence Prevention Task Force, the governor announced Thursday.

That panel will include senior executive branch officials charged with bringing “focus and clarity to a longer-term prevention strategy that prioritizes early interventions,” according to a press release from Scott’s office.

Scott released his 10-point plan two weeks ago, framing the initiative as a response to a spike in violent crime in the state and a workforce shortage that has contributed to a thinning of police forces , including the Vermont State Police.

The plan’s release followed a weekend in which state police were asked to patrol the streets of downtown Burlington after two shootings there, including one by a Burlington police officer that wounded a man.

Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said the plan was in the works for “several weeks, if not several months.”

Action steps include seeking out retired law enforcement officers to rejoin depleted ranks as well as appointing Barbic’s new position.

Scott also has referred to the plan aimed at promoting greater “collaboratization.” While a related document provided brief summaries of the various initiatives, it did not include any details about costs nor did it identify funding sources.

“(The administration) made it clear that they’re going to help us achieve these goals so that we’re not being left out here hanging, feeling as though we’ve been given an unfunded mandate,” Morrison said, referring questions about funding to the governor’s office.

Rebecca Kelley, a spokesperson for the governor, said that the initiative is mostly focused on better aligning existing resources and making better use of data.

“A lot of this is really not going to add budgetary pressures,” Kelley said.

Many of the positions are funded jobs that have been vacant, “so what we have been lacking is the people to fill them,” Kelley said. “So the personnel costs will also be covered with available resources.”

There are 42 vacancies among the 330 sworn positions in Vermont State Police, according to Adam Silverman, a state police spokesperson. But adding in troopers out on military duty or other types of leave results in a “functional vacancy count” of 78, he said.

To help fill vacant positions, according to the plan, the state is “inviting” recently retired law enforcement personnel to temporarily return to duty. State police will reach out to those retirees to gauge their interest in returning.

“This is an attempt at a force multiplier,” Morrison said, “but it will be completely contingent on peoples’ willingness to return to policing.”

A week ago the governor took steps to implement another part of the plan, shifting some duties to certain state departments to assist police across Vermont.

For example, the state Department of Motor Vehicles role was enhanced, responding to all car crashes instead of only those that involve commercial vehicles.

In her new role, Barbic will work with the Agency of Education and school safety teams, helping to streamline the response and reporting system for threats, according to the release.

In addition, Barbic will work with the prosecutors across Vermont and the state departments of health and mental health to “maximize the use of extreme risk protection order laws statewide, among other responsibilities.”

Barbic said she looked forward to working with the many entities working to prevent violence in Vermont.

“There's a lot of really good work that's being done in a number of different areas,” Barbic said in an interview Thursday. “There are a lot of stakeholders that are involved in doing that work. Threading all of that together I think is going to be a big part of what I'm going to do.”

Barbic started her career with the state police, working her way up from a trooper to lieutenant before retiring in 2017. She received her bachelor's and master’s degrees from the University of Vermont and is pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from the school.

Barbic, in her role as the director of violence prevention, will report to the governor’s office. The position, categorized as “temporary,” will be compensated at $55 an hour, with the funds coming out of the governor’s office budget, according to Jason Maulucci, a spokesperson for the governor.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott names Vermont’s first violence prevention director as part of 10-point public safety plan .

Comments / 3

Mo's Words
4d ago

here's a thought, when someone commits a violent crime... lock em up and not let them out on their "own recognizance"

Reply
4
Derek Cote
4d ago

workplace shortage.....we have cops because of the libs and Dems and their desire to get rid of police. want to make Vermonters safe again....being back adequate police forces and hire a D.A. that will actually do their job!!!!stop voting dem and socialist and protect yourself and your family!

Reply
3
Related
VTDigger

No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges

A working group’s debate around forensic hospitals — which are inpatient psychiatric facilities that treat individuals involved in the criminal justice system — underlines the challenge in addressing one of the root causes of some of Vermont’s most high-profile violent crimes. Read the story on VTDigger here: No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Paul Bean: Vermont has a workforce crisis

There is an unfortunate stigma about not going to college — that you won’t ever be able to find meaningful, well-paid work. This is completely untrue. Read the story on VTDigger here: Paul Bean: Vermont has a workforce crisis.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse

Two current Progressive/Democratic incumbents — Rep. Mollie Burke, P/D-Brattleboro, and Rep. Heather Surprenant, P/D-Barnard — have changed their party affiliations to Democratic. Now, only a few Progressive/Democratic incumbents are running for reelection in the party. Read the story on VTDigger here: More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
WCAX

Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes-- that’s what the Vermont Department for Children and Families is hoping to achieve with the creation of their newest position. The role is called the Indian Child Welfare Act coordinator. The title references the federal law that aims to keep Native American children under the care of relatives or tribe members whenever safe and possible. Because Abenaki tribes are recognized by the state but not by the federal government, that federal law doesn’t apply to them.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

With Housing Tight, New Vermont Teachers Crash at an Inn

When they accepted teaching jobs in central Vermont this summer, David Conover and his wife, Jennifer, lined up a rental that would accommodate their family of five and their Yorkie, Teddy. They left Oregon in July and were rolling through Iowa when they learned that their rental in central Vermont...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont State Police patrol downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police troopers were stationed in downtown Burlington once again on Saturday night. According to Acting Chief Jon Murad of the Burlington Police Department, troopers were requested to help assist with Labor Day weekend activities, as well as with college students being back in the area.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Well done!

As a Vermonter in exile and former Rutland Herald staffer, I applaud Anne Galloway for her establishment of VTDigger and for bringing together many of Vermont's finest journalists. As credible unbiased reporting has become increasingly rare, the Digger stands as an example of how free journalism should work. Thank you.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Jennifer Morrison
theberkshireedge.com

State Rep. Paul W. Mark running for state Senate

Berkshire County — After serving 11 years in the House of Representatives representing the 2nd Berkshire District, state Rep. Paul W. Mark is running as a candidate for state senate on the Tuesday, September 6 primary ballot. Mark is running against community organizer Huff Tyler Templeton of Williamstown. Both candidates are running for the seat that is being vacated by state Sen. Adam Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
vermontbiz.com

Vermont hosted 56 countries to explore the importance, value and concepts of agritourism

Over 500 participated from around the world with 350 visiting Vermont this past week. Vermont Business Magazine After two postponements because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was finally able to come together in Burlington, Vermont this past week. Over 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and 4 Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation. 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually. Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism from all over the world while making trips to experience the amazing farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Voter Registration#Politics State#Politics Governor#Burlington
VTDigger

Secretary of Digital Services John Quinn to leave administration for private sector post

The outgoing secretary is going to work for Government Sourcing Solutions, a Washington, D.C.-based public procurement firm, advising the company’s private-sector clients about how to sell their technology solutions to state and local governments. Read the story on VTDigger here: Secretary of Digital Services John Quinn to leave administration for private sector post.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont celebrates with 42nd annual Labor Day Parade in Northfield

The smell of leather fills a bright blue home studio in Essex. Farmers helping farmers: Community chips in to help Vt. family after barn collapse. A story of tragedy is turning into one of hope for a Clarendon family that lost 30 cows to a barn collapse in a storm two weeks ago. Now, the community is stepping up to help.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Why many Vermont women struggle to start their own businesses

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Women’s Fund has counted more than 2,000 women-owned businesses in the state, but the organization says systemic cultural norms affect the ability of many women to start their businesses. “I had the three big no’s: single, self-employed, female,” Kris Engstrom said.
SHELBURNE, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NECN

Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff

A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Vt. State Police conduct Labor Day weekend saturation patrol

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During this Labor Day weekend, the Vermont State Police conducted what they’re calling “saturation patrols” on Interstate 89. According to state police, the goal was to detect aggressive drivers, while also enforcing motor vehicle laws, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy