Phil Scott names Vermont’s first violence prevention director as part of 10-point public safety plan

Last month, Gov. Phil Scott announced an initiative to boost public safety and address violence across Vermont. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Gov. Phil Scott has appointed the state’s first director of violence prevention as part of his recently released public safety plan, an initiative aimed at realigning the state’s resources.

Dee Barbic, a retired Vermont State Police lieutenant, will hold the role and lead a new Violence Prevention Task Force, the governor announced Thursday.

That panel will include senior executive branch officials charged with bringing “focus and clarity to a longer-term prevention strategy that prioritizes early interventions,” according to a press release from Scott’s office.

Scott released his 10-point plan two weeks ago, framing the initiative as a response to a spike in violent crime in the state and a workforce shortage that has contributed to a thinning of police forces , including the Vermont State Police.

The plan’s release followed a weekend in which state police were asked to patrol the streets of downtown Burlington after two shootings there, including one by a Burlington police officer that wounded a man.

Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said the plan was in the works for “several weeks, if not several months.”

Action steps include seeking out retired law enforcement officers to rejoin depleted ranks as well as appointing Barbic’s new position.

Scott also has referred to the plan aimed at promoting greater “collaboratization.” While a related document provided brief summaries of the various initiatives, it did not include any details about costs nor did it identify funding sources.

“(The administration) made it clear that they’re going to help us achieve these goals so that we’re not being left out here hanging, feeling as though we’ve been given an unfunded mandate,” Morrison said, referring questions about funding to the governor’s office.

Rebecca Kelley, a spokesperson for the governor, said that the initiative is mostly focused on better aligning existing resources and making better use of data.

“A lot of this is really not going to add budgetary pressures,” Kelley said.

Many of the positions are funded jobs that have been vacant, “so what we have been lacking is the people to fill them,” Kelley said. “So the personnel costs will also be covered with available resources.”

There are 42 vacancies among the 330 sworn positions in Vermont State Police, according to Adam Silverman, a state police spokesperson. But adding in troopers out on military duty or other types of leave results in a “functional vacancy count” of 78, he said.

To help fill vacant positions, according to the plan, the state is “inviting” recently retired law enforcement personnel to temporarily return to duty. State police will reach out to those retirees to gauge their interest in returning.

“This is an attempt at a force multiplier,” Morrison said, “but it will be completely contingent on peoples’ willingness to return to policing.”

A week ago the governor took steps to implement another part of the plan, shifting some duties to certain state departments to assist police across Vermont.

For example, the state Department of Motor Vehicles role was enhanced, responding to all car crashes instead of only those that involve commercial vehicles.

In her new role, Barbic will work with the Agency of Education and school safety teams, helping to streamline the response and reporting system for threats, according to the release.

In addition, Barbic will work with the prosecutors across Vermont and the state departments of health and mental health to “maximize the use of extreme risk protection order laws statewide, among other responsibilities.”

Barbic said she looked forward to working with the many entities working to prevent violence in Vermont.

“There's a lot of really good work that's being done in a number of different areas,” Barbic said in an interview Thursday. “There are a lot of stakeholders that are involved in doing that work. Threading all of that together I think is going to be a big part of what I'm going to do.”

Barbic started her career with the state police, working her way up from a trooper to lieutenant before retiring in 2017. She received her bachelor's and master’s degrees from the University of Vermont and is pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from the school.

Barbic, in her role as the director of violence prevention, will report to the governor’s office. The position, categorized as “temporary,” will be compensated at $55 an hour, with the funds coming out of the governor’s office budget, according to Jason Maulucci, a spokesperson for the governor.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott names Vermont’s first violence prevention director as part of 10-point public safety plan .