KIMT
Second man sentenced for Floyd County thefts
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second and final sentence is issued over a string of Floyd County thefts. Nicholas Gaige McLeland, 30 of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and possession of marijuana-3rd offense. He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
KIMT
One arrested and one injured in Mason City shooting
MASON CITY, Iowa - Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 900 block of North Washington Avenue Sunday morning just after 4 a.m. Officers found a male victim in the 100 block of 10th St. N.W. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Mason City Police Department. They...
KAAL-TV
Union Pacific train derails near Hampton, Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A Union Pacific train has derailed on a bridge over a creek in Hampton, Iowa according to a press release from the railroad company. At 3:30 a.m., a Union Pacific train with approximately 44 cars derailed over Otter Creek, near 190th St. and 4th St. NE just north of Hampton in Franklin County, said the company.
KAAL-TV
Man shot multiple times in Mason City
(ABC 6 News) – A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Mason City. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington. Avenue this morning at 4:12 a.m. Officers found a male victim in the 100...
Fillmore County Journal
One Moment, Please… Scam alerts
Did you see the story reported in the August 16, 2022, issue of the Post-Bulletin about a 65-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man in Rochester, Minn., who wired more than $300,000 of their life savings in an online fraud case? The police reported that the woman called a phone number that she thought was Microsoft, because their computer had locked up. Following that phone call, a person pretending to be with the U.S. Marshal’s office called her and told her that her savings account was breached and her money was at risk. The woman made four wire transfers totaling $303,000 of her life savings.
KCRG.com
Train derails in northern Iowa
HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:30 am, 44 cars on a Union Pacific train derailed on a bridge just north of Hampton in the area of 190th St. and 4th St NE. The train was carrying mixed commodities and as a result of the derailment, some asphalt spilled into the Otter Creek below the bridge.
Fillmore County Journal
Canton city clerk resigns, community voices frustration during special council meeting
The Canton City Council met in special session on Thursday evening, August 25, following the resignation of its city clerk, Brock Bergey. In a brief letter, dated August 22, Bergey stated his resignation would be effective September 5, however his last day in the office would be August 24, using accrued leave time and the legal holiday on September 5, for the remainder of his time.
KAAL-TV
Area organizations donate to Austin Kids Closet Program
(ABC 6 News) – Several area Austin organizations come together every year to donate and support the local Kids Closet Program. The Austin Early Risers Kiwanis, Faith Free Church, and the Eagles Club all raise and donate money to the Kids Closet Program at Austin’s elementary schools and Austin’s Head Start program.
KIMT
After serving nearly 20 years, Mason City man back to federal prison
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man who served nearly 20 years in a federal prison is back in custody for violating his conditions of supervised release. Mingo Flores, 38, served more than 19 years in prison for the distribution of LSD. He was arrested on Aug. 29 stemming from assault allegations and was found in possession of methamphetamine, which he attempted to destroy by trying to flush it down a toilet at the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail.
KCCI.com
More Iowa farmers consider double-cropping amid USDA change
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — The USDA has made changes to allow farmers to plant and harvest two crops on the same piece of land. Essentially, allowing for two-cash crops, KCRG reports. “I’ll plant a rye in the fall, and soybeans in the spring,” said Fayette County farmer Loran...
KELOLAND TV
Iowa man identified in fatal Deadwood crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 51-year-old victim in a fatal ATV crash south of Deadwood last Friday. Chad Shaw of Garner, Iowa, was travelling east on Experimental Forest Road with two other passengers when the vehicle left the road and rolled. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
KIMT
Arraignment set for man accused of heinous north Iowa murder
OSAGE, Iowa – An arraignment hearing is scheduled in a Mitchell County murder case. Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury. He is due to be arraigned in Mitchell County Court on September 6. An arraignment hearing is usually...
KAAL-TV
New Documents Discovered in Huisentruit Case
(ABC 6 News) – Newfound information shows a search warrant was issued in the Jodi Huisentruit missing person investigation in 2017. According to the newfound documents, a search warrant was requested and executed on March 20, 2017 for GPS data from a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2013 GMC 1500.
KAAL-TV
UFCW Local 663 Union in Austin celebrates Labor Day
After a few years off during the pandemic, many community members came back together on Monday for the annual Labor Day picnic in Austin to celebrate union members who work in the meatpacking and processing plants such as Hormel and Quality Pork Processors (QPP). The local UFCW Local 663 Union...
KAAL-TV
Former Mason City Shopko building to house proposed manufacturing project
(ABC 6 News) – Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based EVCO Holdings, L.L.C. announced on Thursday that after an extensive search it is in preliminary agreement to purchase the former Shopko building in Mason City for its new manufacturing and assembly project. According to a press release from the North Iowa Corridor...
KAAL-TV
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting woman with arrow
(ABC 6 News) – A woman is recovering after being shot with an arrow in Mason City. It happened Friday night just after 10 o’clock in the area of 1st NW and North Washington. According to the Mason City Police Department, officers found Casey Larson, 31, being held...
KAAL-TV
Road debris injures driver in Highway 14 crash
(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured after debris impacted the drivers windshield on Highway 14 Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol said just after 5 p.m. Cynthia Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both headed west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208.
KAAL-TV
FindJodi tracks down Huisentruit’s car
(ABC 6 News) – A group of journalists have located Jodi Huisentruit’s red Mazda Miata convertible two decades after it was last seen. Huisentruit, a missing Mason City news anchor, was abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
KCRG.com
Boy recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after shooting in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A boy was injured in a shooting in Waterloo on Thursday night. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports police responded to a call about gunfire at about 7:45 p.m. Police said they found ballistic evidence near the B and R Quality Meats building, located on the 200...
