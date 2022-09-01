Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
whcuradio.com
Dock talks continue in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — More discussions are happening about a potential dock in Cortland County. Officials are considering building a dock at Dwyer Park on Little York Lake. Previous conversations involved spending $100,000 on the project. The county’s Highway Committee meets at 11 AM on Tuesday to discuss.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland BOE approves measures for upcoming school year
The Cortland Enlarged City School District Board of Education (BOE) held a meeting recently to hear about the summer curriculum writing and to approve several measures for the upcoming year. Cortland’s next BOE meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept.13 in the Kauffman Center. Curriculum Creation. The board...
NewsChannel 36
Hupstate Circus Festival flips into Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Circus Culture had acrobats and other circus artists flip into Ithaca this Labor Day Weekend for the 2nd Annual Hupstate Circus Festival. The event brought in dozens of circus artists to perform in multiple shows over the course of the holiday weekend. The festival features 13 shows to watch from September 2nd to the 5th. Circus Culture aims to attract more people to circus arts with the festival by making most of the weekend's events free of charge.
Ithaca officials begin community input process on newest Downtown Revitalization attempt
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca has become a mainstay on the silver medal podium of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, coming up close-but-empty several times during the annual statewide competition in which municipalities vie for $10 million to invigorate its economic cores. Since the competition was started by then–Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Ithaca has...
Apple picking locations in the Twin Tiers
September has started and families are ready to head out for a fun day of apple picking. 18 News has compiled a list of apple picking locations. If you see a spot that's not on the list, let us know so we can add it!
WETM
Watkins Glen officer wins New York SRO of the Year
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Central School District announced that School Resource Officer, Jamie Coleman, has been named 2021-2022 New York State School Resource Officer of the Year. The school made this announcement through its social media accounts. According to the post, Officer Coleman is a...
Roundtable with Rhea: What is black-on-black crime and how does it impact our community
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Homicide is the leading cause of death among young black men, and in about 80 to 90% of the cases, the black victim was killed by another black person, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. This Roundtable with Rhea brings in local leaders to discuss what black-on-black crime is about, […]
Republican Zach Winn mounts longshot bid for Ithaca Mayor
ITHACA, N.Y.—Running on the Republican ticket for local office in the notoriously liberal City of Ithaca can be called a long shot. A less charitable definition would be political suicide. Republicans barely make up more than 6% of the registered voters in the city, but Zach Winn stands under...
NewsChannel 36
Meet Zorra, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Zorra, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Zorra is a two-year-old female terrier and pitbull mix who is ready to be someone's devoted companion. She is a little bit shy at first with newer people, but once you get to know her she can get a little wound up and show her spunky side. Zorra is a bit choosy with other canine companions, but after living with cats before, she is comfortable with living with any type of feline company. For families with children, kids should be eight years old and older so they can respect her shy and timid demeanor.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Regional Farmers Market
A trip to the Broome County Regional Farmers Market is a great way to get out and connect with others in the community. The market is free to attend and contains many local vendors and farmers, each with unique produce and products to buy. The Broome County Regional Farmers Market...
Cinemapolis leader Brett Bossard stepping down
ITHACA, N.Y.—Longtime Cinemapolis Executive Director Brett Bossard has announced he will be leaving the independent movie theater during this month. The announcement was made in a press release Friday morning. Bossard will be taking a job with Ithaca College as the Executive Director of Alumni and Family Engagement. “After...
cortlandvoice.com
Local post office worker retires
A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
NewsChannel 36
Eldridge Park has a Party in the Park
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- There's a lot of fun for the entire family this weekend at Eldridge Park for the 2022 Party in the Park. Party in the Park festivities are running all weekend. The fun kicked off Friday night with a free concert at Eldridge Park. Saturday was the actual Party in the Park, where food trucks set up shop, and vendors offered hand-crafted items and other fun things like face paint. Festivities concluded with a fireworks show at night. The park's Executive Director, Beth Clark, says the party helps bring people to the park.
Letter to the Editor: A response to recent TCAT coverage
This is a letter to the editor written by Ithaca resident Jim Kerrigan. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Thanks in general to The Voice for being the only local newspaper, and specifically for...
Green Street Garage to reopen Sept. 6
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Green Street Garage is reopening on Sept. 6 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the City of Ithaca and the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis said that “As we continue to see the public returning to downtown restaurants, movies and Cinemapolis, and shopping, we are so excited to celebrate the opening of the Green Street Garage where there are 268 parking spaces available for the public.”
NewsChannel 36
3rd Annual Fall Family Festival and Tractor Show
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Fall Family Festival and Tractor Show returned to Corning for its third year. This festival was packed with farm animals, a tractor show, wagon rides, and more. Over 700 people stopped by to enjoy this outdoor event. James McNeill, an organizer of the event, said...
localsyr.com
Golf club kitchen fails its health inspection with two critical violations: August 14-20
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection report for restaurants checked during the week of August 14 to August 20, 2022. Sunset Ridge Golf Club in Marcellus failed its health inspection with two critical violations and five other violations. The two critical violations were related to...
BU wins $64 million competition
Senator Chuck Schumer announced today that he has helped secure $63.7 million for Binghamton via a highly competitive regional challenge to make the Southern Tier America's next major battery research and manufacturing hub.
Onondaga’s Air1 helps locate man in stolen car who crashed into house in Madison County
Town of Nelson, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Air1, helped locate a man who stole a car and then crashed it into a house in Nelson Sunday, deputies said. A Village of Canastota Police Officer tried to stop Justin LaPier, 36, of Minoa, who was...
