ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Zorra, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Zorra is a two-year-old female terrier and pitbull mix who is ready to be someone's devoted companion. She is a little bit shy at first with newer people, but once you get to know her she can get a little wound up and show her spunky side. Zorra is a bit choosy with other canine companions, but after living with cats before, she is comfortable with living with any type of feline company. For families with children, kids should be eight years old and older so they can respect her shy and timid demeanor.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO