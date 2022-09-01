17-Year-Old Becomes One of America’s Youngest Pilots After Earning License to Fly Single Engine Land Plane

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Related
Delta told father he had not picked up his unaccompanied child from an airport a week after her flight
Richard Fritz said Delta told him his 13-year-old daughter was "never released" from the gate when he went to check her in for her return flight.
Archeologists discovered a 17th-century Polish 'vampire' with a sickle across her neck meant to prevent a return from the dead
The skeletal remains were found with a padlock attached to the big toe of the left foot, Professor Dariusz Poliński told the Daily Mail.
PHOTO: Did Researchers Pick up a 50-Foot Shark on This Sonar Image?
A group of shark researchers from the Atlantic Shark Institute out of Rhode Island got the surprise of a lifetime when they recorded sonar of what seemed to be a 50-foot Megalodon shark. The Megalodon went extinct 3.6 million years ago, so there’s no way this thing could have been the legendary “Meg.” Or could it?
Amusement Park Ride Plummets to the Ground Leaving Over a Dozen Hospitalized in Horrifying Video
On Sunday (September 4), residents of Mohali, India, flocked to the Dashera Ground in Phase-8 to enjoy an evening of carnival food and thrilling amusement park rides at a visiting fair. Among the most popular attractions was the drop tower, which brought riders 50 feet into the air before sending them rocketing back to the ground, spinning the whole way down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ukrainian Man Shoots Down Russian Jet With a Rifle, Gets Medal for ‘Heroism’
A Ukrainian senior citizen received a medal of heroism after shooting down a Russian Su-34 jet with his rifle. The man, Valeriy Fedorovych allegedly fired at the Russian jet as it was flying over the Ukrainian town of Chernihiv. Fedorovych then set out to collect debris from the exploded machine, keeping the recovered pieces in his garage.
Six Climbers Die Scaling Volcano After Icy Weather Prevents Rescue
On Sunday, six people died, and six more were stranded while climbing Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia’s far east. The freezing winds caused a rescue attempt to halt, reports Reuters. On Tuesday, a party of twelve people–including two guides–began to climb the 15,597-foot volcano. However, this past Saturday, some members of the group fell to their death at about 13,800 feet, according to authorities. All the climbers were Russian, the reports said.
WATCH: Dive Team Footage Reveals Moment Kiely Rodni’s Remains Were Discovered
New developments have surfaced from the case of Kiely Rodni’s disappearance, and the most recent footage reveals the moment that the dive team found the 16-year-old’s remains. The dive team behind the discovery is a volunteer group named Adventures with Purpose, which specializes in finding missing persons and...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mike Rowe Commemorates Labor Day Reflecting on Day Spent With Rancher-Turned-Landscaper
Mike Rowe is looking upon Labor Day in a reflective mindset as he recalls a day spent with a rancher-turned-landscaper. Rowe would talk about this interaction on his podcast. Yet the affable host also spends time reminding us what Labor Day is about historically. Rowe details this in the caption area of his Instagram post. You can see it right here.
‘Deadliest Catch’: Why Alaskan Crab Fishermen Were Initially Opposed to the Show
Alaskan Crab Fishermen explained why they were opposed to the show Deadliest Catch. The show follows crab fisherman in intense situations. Deadliest Catch is in the middle of their 18th season. The Discovery show follows “the hardcore lives of crab fisherman in various fishing vessels.” It is definitely an intense program to watch, but many love it. However, at the beginning, Alaskan Crab fishermen were not on board with the show.
Outsider.com
554K+
Followers
59K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0