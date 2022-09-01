The saga of Jimmy Garoppolo has seemingly come to an end after the 49ers restructured his contract to make him the NFL's highest-paid backup. If Trey Lance struggles or gets hurt like he did last year, Jimmy G would be back under center. However, does that make Garoppolo someone worth spending one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks on? Garoppolo could be worth a stash in two-QB leagues since every year there are backups who climb the Fantasy football rankings. Davis Mills and Taylor Heinicke did so last year, and who can forget what Gardner Minshew did his rookie year? Garoppolo could even be among the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers. Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO