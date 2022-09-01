Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Canadian news anchor shares viral video of her swallowing fly during live broadcast
A Canadian news anchor swallowed a fly during a recent TV broadcast, but still continued with her reporting. Global News anchor Farah Nasser revealed Monday on her Twitter page that the insect had flown into her mouth, and included a now-viral clip of the incident. "Sharing because we all need...
Julia Roberts, George Clooney joke filming one kiss for 'Ticket to Paradise' took 'six months' and '80 takes'
Julia Roberts and George Clooney gave fans a look into their filming process. The duo revealed a scene in "Ticket to Paradise" involving a single kiss took "like, six months" to film in a recent interview with the New York Times. "Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes,'"...
HipHopDX.com
Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death Weeks After Calling Out The Game
Halifax, NS – Pat Stay, the Canadian battle rapper who called out The Game for “desperately” vying for Eminem’s attention just weeks ago, has reportedly been stabbed to death. According to CBC News, Halifax Regional Police haven’t publicly identified Stay as the victim but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his passing.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears, 'The Whale' receives 6-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival
Brendan Fraser reveled in the spotlight once again at the Venice Film Festival and was praised for his role in the upcoming Darren Aronofsky movie, "The Whale." The 53-year-old actor kept his best composure while walking the red carpet of the famed festival, only to break down in tears once inside the cinema as theatergoers gave the star a six-minute standing ovation for his performance, according to Variety.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
Steve Irwin honored by Bindi, Robert Irwin on 16th anniversary of his death: 'Amazing guardian angel'
Bindi Irwin honored her father and her daughter's "Grandpa Crocodile" on the 16th anniversary of his death. "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin died in 2006 after being stung by a stingray while filming a wildlife documentary. Bindi was 8 years old at the time while her brother Robert was 2.
Luke Combs pays back young fans who bought their own tickets to his show
Luke Combs paid back two kids who put in some hard work to attend one of his concerts. Bo Fenderson, 12, and his friend Tanner stacked five cords of wood in order to pay for their own tickets to the Bangor, Maine concert, WABI-TV reported. "We made $100 bucks stacking...
