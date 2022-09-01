ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rantoul, IL

Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch opens for fall, winter season

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWbBw_0heialWr00

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A sign that fall is right around the corner is now open for the fall and winter seasons in Rantoul.

Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch opened on Thursday and will remain open through the holidays. This year’s corn maze takes the form of a mythical dragon and a fairy.

The ranch will operate on the following schedule this year:

  • Monday – Closed
  • Tuesday – Closed
  • Wednesday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
